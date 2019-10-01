XVZ: It's Time To Sell Volatility

As see in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha, shares of the iPath S&P 500 Dynamic VIX ETN (XVZ) have fallen in every time period monitored.

In this article, I will dig into the underlying reasons for this near-consistent drop in the ETN, as well as argue as per why I believe shares are headed lower in the future.

Understanding the ETN

If you’re familiar with the family of volatility ETPs, XVZ offer something a little different than the others: exposure to the S&P 500 Dynamic VIX Futures Index. This index is not the most popular of the volatility indices and has a few layers of complexity beyond the more popular variants. Namely, it dynamically rotates between two different methodologies to reduce roll yield.

If you’ve studied the family of volatility instruments offered, you’re likely familiar with the fact that roll yield is a huge drag on the performance of volatility ETPs. Specifically, some of the more popular products like TVIX have seen mind-boggling 3-year returns in the territory of -99%. For almost every long volatility product, long-run returns are strongly negative (and XVZ is no exception) due to the underlying principles of roll yield.

Simply said, roll yield is the gain or loss that arises from holding exposure across a forward curve as time progresses. Roll yield comes from the general tendency in futures markets where prices in the back of the curve tend to trade towards the front of the curve through time. In a long position, this means that roll yield will be positive in backwardation (front of the curve above the back of the curve) and negative in contango (front of the curve under the back of the curve). Roll yield is an inescapable reality of futures markets and in the volatility space, and it is the largest determinant of long-run returns, because over lengthy periods of time, volatility is largely trendless. In other words, since volatility is generally unchanged across the years (averaging between 10-20% annualized), the gains or loss associated with roll yield will primarily drive the returns of VIX futures-linked ETPs.

When it comes to the index XVZ utilizes, it attempts to minimize roll yield. It does so through using the two popular volatility indices, the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index and the S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures Index. The short-term index simply rolls exposure in the front two months of the VIX futures curve, and does so in a way that gives a weighted average exposure roughly one month into the future. The mid-term index offers exposure in the fourth through seventh month of VIX futures and rolls exposure through these specific contracts.

The basic tradeoff is that the short-term index will offer higher volatility but at the expense of a greater roll yield, since roll yield effects tend to be magnified in the front of a futures curve because the steepest slope is generally seen in the front. The mid-term future index offers less roll yield, but does so at the expense of diminished returns when volatility actually moves, because volatility tends to impact the front of the curve at greater levels than back months (hence why increases in the VIX can lead to a backwardated VIX curve).

However, my central argument is that regardless of how you skin the cat, long volatility through the S&P Global family of indices is a bad trade. Put simply, the short-term index has delivered a negative 53% annualized return over the last decade, whereas the mid-term index has delivered a negative 24% annualized return over that same time period. The dynamic volatility index hops between these two indices to mitigate roll yield, but it still has an annualized loss of 7% per year. So, yes, the index does a better job reducing roll, but the trend is still down in the long term with this specific methodology.

Despite the fact that I believe XVZ is a long-term sell due to its almost constant negative roll, I believe the strongest reasons for selling volatility have to do with what is actually happening in the S&P 500.

Volatility Setups

When it comes to trading products linked to the VIX futures, a simple truth should be kept in mind: the VIX is directly inversely correlated with the S&P 500. As you can see in the following chart, when the S&P 500 rises, the VIX tends to fall.

It is my belief that the S&P 500 is poised for further upside. I say this based on both an analysis of short-term price action as well as long-term trends in the index. In the short-term time frame (using 4-hour price bars), the market is currently finding support at the 50-period moving average.

Over the past 5 days, the market has attempted to break through the moving average. However, each of the attempts was followed by buying pressure in the index and the trend remaining intact. In a heavy market, you would expect shares to break through the average and make clean and strong moves to the downside, but we have not seen this to be the case. This indicates that at least in the short term (5-10 day horizon), market action is indicative of more upside than downside.

The long-term perspective offers a similar insight.

At present, the stochastic indicator is poised to cross to the bullish side once again. The last 4 times this occurred, the market saw strength in the next trading days anywhere from 5-20 days in the future. With all technical indicators, context is key, and the location of this indicator cross comes at a beautiful place in market structure: a pullback.

Two weeks ago, the market flirted with all-time highs. Following this attempt at highs, shares sold off for a few days. However, the selling action was consolidated and controlled, with selloffs immediately followed by buying pressure. This indicates that the underlying market sentiment remains bullish. In a bearish market, price declines are followed by price declines rather than rallies. At present, we are seeing weakness followed by strength in the context of a recent attempt at new highs. Based on where the stochastic indicator is crossing in the context of market sentiment, I believe we are going to see further highs in the S&P 500. As the market makes new highs, the VIX will likely drop and shares of XVZ will accelerate downwards.

Conclusion

Despite the dynamic allocation process of XVZ, shares have drifted downwards in the magnitude of 7% per year for the last decade. I believe this relationship will continue into the future based on the almost constant contango structure in VIX futures. On top of the negative roll yield, VIX is poised for further lows as the market makes another attempt at recent highs. Since the VIX is negatively correlated to the S&P 500, this run at highs will likely see a drop in the VIX, and shares of XVZ will fall in tandem. It’s time to short XVZ.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.