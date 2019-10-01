Samsung Electronics: Record Earnings On The Horizon

Investment highlights

We maintain Buy on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and raise our six-month-forward target price from KRW52,000 to KRW61,000, applying 1.5x P/B to 2020F BPS. We up our target price as we changed the target BPS base year to 2020 and revised up our 2020 earnings forecasts. For the semiconductor division, we upwardly adjusted our memory price forecasts and for IM and DP, we raised our sales estimates for each division as we now assume the shipment volume of foldable smartphones at 5mn units. As for 3Q19, we believe sales and operating profit will respectively come to KRW61.1tn and KRW7.3tn, mostly unchanged from our previous estimates. While our previous forecasts were 5.8% higher than the market consensus, we do not believe our view is bullish given the higher-than-expected DRAM bit growth, which will help offset DRAM ASP declines, and robust Galaxy Note 10+ sales. By division, we expect semiconductors to generate KRW3.45tn in operating profit, display KRW0.86tn, IM KRW2.2tn, and CE KRW0.7tn. In 4Q19, we expect semiconductor operating profit to rise 4.2% QoQ on the back of NAND price hikes but overall operating profit will likely slide 6.1% QoQ to KRW6.8tn because of the IM division’s seasonal cost increases.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Samsung has high earnings volatility because of its large exposure to semiconductors, which has been a major valuation discount factor. In 2013, Samsung’s smartphone earnings peaked on the success of its flagship models such as the Galaxy S4, and in 2018, semiconductor earnings reached a peak on the back of the public cloud cycle. While it would prove difficult for each of Samsung’s divisions to facilitate constant innovation and create an insurmountable gap vs. competitors, we believe the tech giant has a great chance of reporting record earnings for the next three years as its indomitable technologies meet fresh demand. First of all, we expect memory and system semiconductor (foundry, image sensors, single-chip application processor (AP)) sales to both increase as the 5G service stimulates fresh demand for RPA (robotic process automation) with autonomous driving technology. Furthermore, its foldable smartphones should have a stronger presence in the premium smartphone market, and Samsung Display looks to enjoy foldable display effects. By 2022, we believe its operating profit will hit a fresh record of KRW62.8tn (KRW38tn from semiconductors, KRW16.7tn from IM, and KRW6tn from display), lessening its dependence on any specific division.

Share price outlook and valuation

We continue to recommend a buy-and-hold strategy as the earnings of the three major business divisions - semiconductors, IM, DP - are all set to improve from next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.