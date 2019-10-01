Why Cabot Corporation Is Still An Attractive Buy

The undervaluation in this stock remains significant - as does the upside. It bears looking at.

Cabot Corporation has underperformed the S&P 500 over the past few months but has nonetheless offered positive growth.

Beating the drum for Cabot Corporation (CBT) has been something I've been pretty alone in doing for the past few months. My last article "Cabot Corporation: Back To An Appealing Entry With A 3.5% Yield" is still at the top of the list, and the overall response to articles about the stock indicates that the company isn't all that covered or coveted by readers on SA.

There are, of course, reasons for this. Nonetheless, I believe the company represents a fundamentally sound and interesting business with good dividend growth, decent safety, and excellent forward potential.

Let's take a look at how things stand following this small share price improvement since my last article.

Cabot Corporation - quick recap and 3Q19

As I mentioned in my very first Cabot article, the company is a 130-year old stalwart active in the business of manufacturing/producing chemicals and performance materials for specific industries. The company makes rubber black - being the largest company in the world for this, as well as other things, like specialty carbons, fumed oxides, fumed silica and activated carbon, to name a few.

The company has completed the divestiture of its time-tested specialty fluids business for $135M, increasing company specialization and focus as desired. Cabot Corporation, as a business, is very exposed towards the automotive industry, and much of the softness/weakness is therefore related to this industry.

Nonetheless, and despite trade and other macro headwinds, the company executed an acceptable quarter. Despite trade headwinds and troubles, EBITDA and margins in the company's main segment which includes rubber black were barely affected.

(Source: Cabot Corporation 3Q19 Earnings Slides)

The company did experience some margin pressure due to China pricing, as well as volume declines in EMEA and Latin America, offset by positive pricing and mix compared to 2018 (due to new customer agreements). The forward expectation for this trend is to remain similar for 4Q19, and the company's focus is (at least partially) on feedstock differential price recovery.

The same cannot be said for the Performance Chemicals segment, however, which experienced 5% margin drops and EBIT/EBITDA declines in low double digits. This was due to unfavorable margins, product mix and overall volume decline, with a particular focus on the specialty carbons. The company does expect improvements from the new fumed silica plant in China, which will benefit the 4th quarter and start improving sequentially from there.

The company's Purification Solutions segment went cash-positive in terms of EBIT this quarter.

(Source: Cabot Corporation 3Q19 Earnings Slides)

While extremely small, the turnaround is nonetheless important and was driven by favorable volumes, margins and lower costs driven by the company transformation plan. To remind readers, this segment includes the activated carbon chemicals, which is used for the purification of raw materials in processes such as oxidation and halogenation. The products are crucial for a high customer yield from purchased raw materials/feedstock. So while small - very important.

As a result of the sale, the company's liquidity now stands at $1.4B, giving the company ample cash for future goals, M&As and whatever the company chooses to do. The company has completed a $32M share repurchasing action, with more potentially coming in the future.

The company continues its tradition of a chronically low payout ratio, which has actually decreased to 32% for 2018 and stands at 31% for the year in terms of EPS, making the company's dividend extremely well-covered.

As I mentioned in my first article, the company's EPS/earnings trends go in a positive direction, with 2018 being a record year and 2019, despite trade headwinds, looking to at the very least be a contender for that title once again. As a result of its share repurchases, the company's outstanding shares are also lower than ever, now under 60.0M.

While debt isn't zero, it's well below a 2.5X net debt/EBITDA at 2.14X, with interest coverage of over 6X (6.64X).

In short, there's safety to be had here - and recent results confirm this somewhat.

Wrapping up and looking at 4Q19, the company had an acceptable/decent quarter despite headwinds and expects 4Q19 to be overall improved or the beginning a sequential improvement because of:

Higher fumed silica volumes as the new Chinese plant starts up.

Improvement in Purification Solutions

Continued CapEx/Cost management due to the company's transformation plan.

Overall 2019 results to be on the level with 2018.

The positive story continues in the long term - this is my view.

The company also increased its dividend by 6% during the quarter. Nothing table-pounding, but respectable nonetheless.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's business cycles remain somewhat predictable, with periods of high exuberance above the fair/market valuation being interrupted by dips. Not even during the recession back in 2009, however, did the company trade at these low valuation multiples of ~11 times earnings. This alone is part of what forms the basis of my continued Cabot-positive thesis.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even just a return to the normal valuations of 15 times earnings over the next 3 years will reward you with over 31% of annual rates of return. It's not as good as it was back when I published my first piece, but the undervaluation here is astounding nonetheless.

Had you bought the company during the recession of 2009 and held it till today, even with the drop during 2018, your annual rates of return on the investment would have been 17%, with $10,000 growing into $51,965.73 including dividends - an impressive performance, considering the drop recorded last year.

Now, granted, there are some small issues here. The company isn't easy to forecast, with the years before 2018 being forecast failures on pretty large scales (some over 20%).

There's also the fundamental question of macro recovery and how long that'll take - buying today may mean that it drops further.

Aside from that, there is a feedstock differential issue that the company has been battling for some time, but seems to now be getting under control through the use of a) Delivery cost adjustment introductions into new contracts and b) feedstock surcharge clauses to any customers without DCAs. In short, the company is upholding its tradition of passing costs along to consumers/customers. This issue should be resolved going into 2020, but such things are always important to keep an eye out for.

In comparison to the long-term prospects here, as in, the long-term prospects of the world's largest rubber black producer, these issues are all comparatively small. I consider it more than likely for the company to remain profitable over the coming years and decades as the automotive industry continues its ever-changing process.

Aside from that, we also have the core - the continued undervaluation, which at ~11 times earnings is approaching ridiculous proportions despite small improvements here.

The upside for a company with a 10% historical annual dividend growth rate, a 30% payout rate, and an average of ~5% earnings growth per year over the past 10 years is definitely there - and I believe that is what you should focus on.

Thesis

The thesis for Cabot Corporation continues to be a positive one. The company hasn't yet recovered from its fundamental undervaluation, and while the projected returns aren't as good as they once were, the picture is still one of potential 30%+ annual rates of returns even with just a return to normal valuation. This, to me, continues to warrant a continued bullish stance and should make you consider looking closer at this company.

I like chemical companies for several reasons, despite their inherent volatility. Their returns are good, they usually provide decent dividend growth, and most of all, their products are needed regardless of the state of the economy. Now, granted, this is less true for Cabot Corporation than for chemical companies that produce say, consumer staple chemicals such as PU/PE or other polymers, but this (to me) just means that one can buy this company at an even better price during downturns.

Cabot is just one of my chemical stocks - but it's one I continue to look closely at, and one I continue to buy more in. It's a company I consider fundamentally appealing - and I believe you should definitely take a closer look at it as well.

You may like what you find.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

My stance on Cabot Corporation remains one of "BUY", and overall bullish (though not "very bullish", given the slight recovery since the all-time lows). Cabot Corporation is an overall appealing chemical company with a lot going for it from a long-time investment perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.