Short And Sharp: Germany's Unused Lifeline

It seems that a meaningful fiscal stimulus would likely require an outright recession before it is triggered. Unfortunately, a reactive policy is less effective than a proactive one.

Not only has the federal government built up a significant budget surplus giving it more than enough room to provide fiscal support, but with the entire German yield curve in negative territory, markets are essentially paying the government to borrow.

A sizable German fiscal package could be the circuit breaker: boosting Euro area growth and inflation, and pushing German bund yields higher - perhaps even to positive territory.

As one of the most open of large economies, Germany is particularly exposed to global economic shocks (exports account for around 40% of GDP).

By Seema Shah, Chief Strategist, Principal Global Investors

Germany has had a shocker of a year. As one of the most open of large economies, Germany is particularly exposed to global economic shocks (exports account for around 40% of GDP). This is especially the case when three of its top trading partners have either been caught in the crosshairs of trade tensions (U.S. and China) or, in the case of the U.K., are undergoing their own special form of national suicide.

With the manufacturing Project Management Institute (PMI) index deep in contractionary territory at 41.4, German manufacturing is quite clearly in recession. But perhaps more worrying is the slide in the German PMI services to 52, its lowest reading in eight months; the German Ifo business expectations index sitting at 10-year lows; and, the eurozone composite PMI hovering only just above the 50-threshold. Germany's manufacturing weakness is leaking to its services sector, and risks dragging the whole eurozone into recession.

Little wonder then that, while global equities enjoyed modest inflows in September, European equities have remained out of favour.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has responded to this weakness with some urgency, introducing a comprehensive stimulus package at the last meeting. Yet policymakers are painfully aware they are coming up against a brick wall. The ECB's 2021 forecast sees inflation remaining worryingly below 1.5%, boosted only marginally by open-ended quantitative easing - raising serious questions about the effectiveness of monetary policy.

When policy rates are already in negative territory, reducing them even further is likely to be, at best, ineffective and may even suppress demand. Certainly, slow European growth and low inflation over the past decade has largely been caused by a lack of borrowers, not an absence of lenders. Encouraging lending is ineffective when there is little appetite to borrow.

Indeed, the disagreement within the ECB Governing Council last month wasn't about whether or not the Eurozone needs further policy support - it clearly does - but it was questioning if monetary policy can actually do anything more to help. Markets may be left wanting if they expect the ECB to deliver another futile policy rate cut later this year.

What's the solution? In a comment in today's Financial Times, outgoing ECB President Mario Draghi emphasises that "fiscal policy is a necessary complement to monetary policy," and in a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BaML) survey, a third of portfolio managers said fiscal policy would be more bullish for risk assets than central bank policy cuts. Certainly, a sizable German fiscal package could be the circuit breaker: boosting Euro area growth and inflation, and pushing German bund yields higher - perhaps even to positive territory. Having been a dead weight on global bonds recently, perhaps an effective German fiscal package could pull U.S. Treasury yields back up above 2%.

So, can we expect some Merkonomics?

There has surely never been a better time for it. Not only has the federal government built up a significant budget surplus giving it more than enough room to provide fiscal support, but with the entire German yield curve in negative territory, markets are essentially paying the government to borrow.

In fact, the German government has announced a climate package worth €54 billion over four years. Yet the measures are budget neutral. The "Black zero" (commitment to a balanced budget), which has long been a doctrine since the trauma of hyperinflation in the 1920s, continues to hold firm.

It seems that a meaningful fiscal stimulus would likely require an outright recession before it is triggered. Unfortunately, a reactive policy is less effective than a proactive one.

