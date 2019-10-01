5 Good Reasons Why Nordstrom Is A Strong Buy

On a 52-week basis, Nordstrom (JWN) is among the S&P 500's worst performers. During this period, Nordstrom's stock price fell by approximately 50%. However, we should ask ourselves, has the business deteriorated so badly? Have revenue, profit, and cash flow fallen drastically? Are they expected to halve? The evidence suggests otherwise and points out that the market has significantly overreacted. Thus, the plummeting stock opened an excellent opportunity for rational value investors.

(1) Operating Cash Flow Is Increasing, Sales And Operating Profit Should Experience A Minimal Annual Decline

The whole apparel industry experienced a tough year. Most companies struggle with revenues, and the largest part of them is going through significant declines in profitability. In such an environment, Nordstrom was not an exception. In the second quarter, the firm experienced a 5.1% drop in sales and a 5.3% drop in diluted per-share earnings. However, during the same quarter, by increasing the operational efficiency, operating cash flow increased by 16.2%.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Call

On the trailing twelve-month basis, operating cash flow is almost $100 million higher compared to fiscal 2018 (ended February 2, 2019) and matches operating cash flow from fiscal 2017. Thus, during the last two and a half years, operating cash flow experienced minimal variability. On the other side, free cash flow had a significant drop. Compared to the first two quarters of fiscal 2018, free cash flow fell from $361 million to $212 million. However, there is a very good reason for the drop.

Source: Morningstar

During this year, Nordstrom is investing heavily in its New York expansion, its largest market for online sales, with the opening of its women's flagship store in October and two Nordstrom Local neighborhood hubs in September. Earlier this year, Nordstrom opened its first full-price store for men in Manhattan.

Source: Nordstrom 2018 Annual Report

With the opening on October 24th, the women's flagship will be the largest store in Nordstrom's portfolio. The store will be located in the newly built Central Park Tower (also know as Nordstrom Tower) and will consist of more than 300,000-square-foot of shopping space. For comparison, at the end of 2018, Nordstrom's average store had around 80 thousand square footage (30,385/379).

Source: Nordstrom Investor Day Presentation

The current investment cycle requires the highest capital expenditures (Capex) in the last three and a half years. Due to this, free cash flow (operating cash flow - Capex) has declined. However, Nordstrom plans to slightly reduce the annual Capex to approximately $640 million per year, which is about $225 million less compared to the trailing twelve months. This reduction should boost free cash flow above the levels we have seen during fiscal 2017 and 2018.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Call

During the first two quarters, net sales experienced a 4.3% drop. However, due to the expansion into new markets, management expects a fiscal 2019 net sales decrease of 2%. To accomplish this, net sales in the second part of the year need to be flat. In my opinion, this could be achievable. However, with a challenging environment and slightly lower sales, it is logical to expect lower profitability. Thus, I expect around $800 million in operating earnings and per-share earnings in a range between $3.00 and $3.25, which is both below the firm's outlook. At the current market price, my expectation gives a forward price to earnings ratio of around 10.

In 2018, digital sales comprised 30% of total sales. During the first two quarters of this year, they increased to 31% of total sales. In the past few years, digital sales growth was much higher compared to traditional store sales. However, they do not contribute to higher margins. Although for digital sales the selling & labor costs are much lower, the distribution and shipping costs are much higher. In the end, there is no impact on profit margins.

Source: Nordstrom Investor Day Presentation

In the next five years, Nordstrom's management expects that sales will increase by 3% to 4% and that operating earnings (EBIT) will grow faster than sales. In 2020, management expects that free cash flow will be about $1 billion, which will be hard to achieve. In my opinion, expanding the EBIT margin in the environment of high competition and online disruption coupled with the late-cycle in the economy will be quite hard. Growth in line with the economy (around 2%) without the EBIT margin expansion is more reasonable.

During the last four quarters, free cash flow was $529 million. However, going forward, Capex requirements will be lower, which should add around $225 million to annual free cash flow. Thus, it is expected that without sales growth and EBIT margin expansion, in fiscal 2020, free cash flow would be approximately $750 million. Under the assumption that sales will grow by 2% and the EBIT margin will be flat, the fiscal 2020 free cash flow should be around $765 million. If Nordstrom continues with the same EBIT growth, the fiscal 2022 free cash flow will increase to approximately $796 million. In my opinion, this scenario is more realistic than the $1 billion expected by the firm's management.

Source: Nordstrom Investor Day Presentation

(2) Comfortable Cash And Debt Position Will Enable Continuation Of Dividend Payments

Nordstrom's total debt is $2,678 million. If this figure is combined with the operating leases ($2,149 million), we get that the firm's interest-bearing liabilities are $4,827 million. As the trailing twelve-month EBITDA is $1,490 million, this gives us the ratio of interest-bearing liabilities to EBITDA of 3.24. Someone could say that this multiple is high. However, these obligations are spread until at least 2044 (there is no detailed data for lease payments after 2024).

Source: Nordstrom Q2 SEC Filing

According to the current lease and debt summary, the present value of lease payments in fiscal 2020 is $354 million, and the nominal value of bonds due in May 2020 is $500 million (with a 4.75% coupon). These are only interest-bearing liabilities that are due in fiscal 2020. At the end of the second quarter, Nordstrom had $956 million in cash, so it should not be a problem to pay leases and to refinance the bonds.

In the case of refinancing, the firm should get a lower interest rate than it is paying right now. For example, bonds that mature in 2028 have a coupon of 6.95%. However, their current yield to maturity is 4.62%. Thus, if there won't be a significant increase in market interest rates, it is probable that Nordstrom will push its borrowings far into the future. At the same time, it will pay similar or even lower interest costs.

Source: Nordstrom Q2 SEC Filing

Nordstrom's largest bond issuance ($893 million) is due in 2044. On the other hand, lease payments are spread throughout the coming years, and a large part of them is scheduled after 2024. Thus, the firm has comfortable cash and debt position, which should enable a continuation of a high dividend policy.

(3) Nordstrom Offers An Above-Average Dividend Yield Coupled With Continual Decrease In Shares Outstanding

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

During the last five fiscal years, the average dividend payout ratio was 48%. During the next five years, management plans to allocate the same total amount to dividends ($1.3 billion) as it had during the previous five years. However, without changing the full amount, the target payout ratio could come down. This could be achieved as a combination of higher profitability (my projection is 5% per year) and share repurchases.

Source: Nordstrom Investor Day Presentation

Nordstrom has a history of substantial share repurchases. Since the end of 2013, the total number of shares has decreased by 40 million or 20.5%. From fiscal 2014 to 2019, Nordstrom returned to its shareholders almost $3 billion. However, in the next five years, management bases its cash distribution plans to shareholders ($5 billion via dividends and share repurchases) on too aggressive assumptions. They expect that the firm will generate approximately $1 billion of cash flow in 2022 (slightly less before 2022 and somewhat more after 2022).

As the current market cap is $5.1 billion, management expects that in the next five years, the firm will generate and distribute 98% of its current market value. However, as I expect a free cash flow of $765 million in the next year and a 2% annual growth after that, the total cash flow generated in the next five fiscal years should be just below $4 billion. Compared with the current market cap, this is still a considerable potential. Under my assumptions, if Nordstrom will distribute 100% of its free cash flow, it will pay out to shareholders 78% of its current market cap.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

At the end of the second quarter, Nordstrom had $707 remaining in share repurchase capacity, with no expiration date. During the second quarter, the firm did not repurchase any of its shares. However, I hope that the firm is buying its shares right now at these highly opportunistic levels.

(4) At The Current Level, Nordstrom Is One Of The Cheapest S&P 500 Components

Nordstrom's enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio (EV/EBITDA) ratio is 4.8, which is 31% below the peer group's median value. Similarly, the price to sales ratio, which is at 0.3, is 57% below the median. At 10.7, Nordstom's price to earnings ratio is 13% below the median.

The only value ratio that is above the median is the price to book multiple (currently at 6.6). This is due to the share buybacks, which decrease shareholders' equity capital. However, as previously described, the debt level is acceptable, and it should not pose a significant risk to the firm.

Some companies in the industry offer a higher dividend yield. But when it comes to total cash flows (dividends and buybacks), Nordstrom's 12.2% shareholder yield is one of the highest. From the table below, the only two companies with the higher shareholder yield are Designer Brands (DBI) and Guess? (GES). However, these two trade on significantly higher valuation multiples.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

It is essential to say that as a group, compared to the overall market averages, department store and apparel companies are significantly discounted. During the last twelve months, almost without exception, all companies from these two sectors experienced pronounced share price declines. As not all companies are equally positioned, this non-selective fall created some excellent buying opportunities.

As seen in the table below, when it comes to the S&P 500 components, with a ratio of 4.8, Nordstrom has the tenth lowest EV/EBITDA multiple. For comparison, the S&P 500's ex-financial median EV/EBITDA multiple is 12.6.

Source: American Association of Individual Investors

(5) Significant Potential For A Short Squeeze

Source: High Short Interest Stocks

With short interest at 31%, Nordstrom is the 61st highest shorted stock in the U.S. The current share float is 103.81 million, and at the same time, 32.64 million shares are sold short. Thus, there is a significant potential for a short squeeze. If results in the fourth quarter go as planned (after the NY expansion), sentiment could turn, which should ignite at least a part of the short covering.

Conclusion

At the current price levels, a buyer has an edge because:

The market is overreacting. During the last three years, operating cash flow was stable. As Capex requirements will decrease, free cash flow should increase.

Nordstrom's cash and debt levels are comfortable. Bond maturities are spread until 2044, which should enable a continuation of a high dividend policy.

I expect that in the next five years, Nordstrom will generate about $3.9 billion of free cash flow, which will be distributed to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases,

The company is significantly discounted compared to the industry and S&P 500 averages.

Presently, Nordstrom has a huge short interest, which increased the downward pressure on the stock price. However, if sentiment changes, the short-covering should add to the upward momentum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.