Southside Bancshares: A Growing Regional Bank Yielding Over 3.5%

Many investors including I have shied away from investment and retail banks since the Great Recession. The value destruction of some retail banks that had too lenient lending practices or took too much risk with mortgage loans and derivatives was significant. Today, many banks have much stricter lending requirements and are well-capitalized. One bank that I find interesting is Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI), a small regional bank with operations in Texas.

The stock is currently yielding over 3.5% and pays an annual special dividend. Southside Bancshares recently performed well in my ranking model of the Dividend Champions due to the relatively high yield, dividend growth rates, reasonable payout ratio, comparative valuation, and low volatility. Furthermore, despite growing book value, deposits, EPS, and regular dividends, the stock has essentially gone nowhere since early 2017 while the broader market has gained. These are attractive attributes and combined with overall business growth potential makes this stock a long-term buy in my opinion.

Source: Southside Bank website

Overview Of Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares is a small regional bank that operates 59 branches and 81 ATMs in Texas. The branches are clustered around the towns of Tyler, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Longview, and Lufkin as seen in the graphic below. The bank offers personal, commercial, and mortgage banking services. It also has a presence in wealth management and brokerage services. The bank has about 39% deposit share in Tyler, TX, its home market. Southside Bancshares completed the acquisition of Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. for roughly $220M in cash and stock at the end of 2017 adding about $1B in assets.

Southside Bancshares Branches

Source: Southside Bancshares Investor Presentation July 30, 2019

Southside Bancshares' Profitability And Growth

Southside Bancshares’ business is relatively simple since it is a retail bank. It makes money off the net interest spread and fees. The bank gathers deposits at lower rates or takes on debt at lower rates and then either makes loans at higher rates or invests in higher interest rate securities. In general, assuming that the bank does not have too many charge-offs or nonperforming loans, it should make money. Southside Bancshares has maintained a relatively constant net interest spread ranging from about 2.7% to 2.95% since early 2017. This is in the face of headwinds from rising cost of funds due to an increasing federal funds rate (although this is now decreasing).

Southside Bancshares net interest margin, a measure of profitability, is somewhat higher ranging from about 3.0% to 3.2% and this has trended up since the Diboll acquisition was completed. Notably, Southside Bancshares has a net interest margin greater than many large U.S. banks. Banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Bank of America Corp. (BAC), and Citigroup Inc. (C) all have lower net interest margins. However, one concern is that Southside Bancshares is not as profitable as the average U.S. bank. The average net interest margin in Q2 2019 for all U.S. banks was 3.37%.

Southside Bancshares Net Interest Spread and Margin

Source: Southside Bancshares Investor Presentation July 30, 2019

I do not view the differential as too troubling since the net interest margin is partially dependent on the bank’s business model and the types of loans. Unsecured credit card loans have higher interest rates than real estate loans or secured commercial loans. From this context, Southside Bancshares make its interest income primarily from real estate loans and investments in mortgage-backed securities or ‘MBS’. Real estate loans include commercial real estate, 1-4 family residential, and construction loans. In general, if Southside Bancshares can increase its asset base, loans, and investments then the bank should make more money as long as loan losses are not too high. Along these lines, Southside Bancshares operates in the Dallas area that has a projected population growth of 7.7%. This should lead to organic growth over time not accounting for possible M&A.

Southside Bancshares Investment and Loan Types

Source: Southside Bancshares Investor Presentation July 30, 2019

The other source of revenue for the bank is fees. Southside only generates about 16% of annual revenue from fees. This is an area that the bank can expand on and improve. In Q2 2019, fees were only $11,254M versus $60,672M for total interest income. While banks in general have less control over net interest margin, they can set fees as desired.

Southside Bancshares' Dividend Safety

Southside Bancshares’ dividend is reasonably safe. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well-covered with a payout ratio of 52.8% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 and consensus 2019 EPS of $2.31. This is well below my threshold of 65%. Even if the bank raises EPS 8% annually and the dividend by the same percentage or slightly higher the ratio will remain between 50% and 60%. The regular dividend is also well-covered by free cash flow of $111M and a regular dividend requirement of about $42.2M in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 38%, well below my threshold of 70%. In addition, the bank does not have significant exposure to oil and gas loans that can be affected by volatile commodity prices. At the end of Q2 2019, the exposure was only 3.43% of the total loan portfolio, a manageable percentage.

Southside Bancshares has paid an annual special dividend since 2004. This dividend used to be a stock dividend of 5%, but this was ended in 2017. The bank reportedly did not have sufficient retained earnings to pay the stock dividend due to the increasing number of shares combined with the appreciation in stock price. In 2018, the bank paid a special dividend of $0.02 in cash. I expect future special dividends, if any, to be in cash.

One must always look at capital levels for banks. From this perspective, Southside is well-capitalized as seen in the figure below. The bank’s leverage ratio, Tier 1 capital, total capital, and common equity Tier 1 all exceed the thresholds to be considered well-capitalized in the past three years. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. Hence, the dividend can be currently considered safe.

Southside Bancshares Capital Levels

Source: Southside Bancshares Investor Presentation July 30, 2019

Southside Bancshares' Valuation

Now, let’s take a look at Southside Bancshares’ valuation. I use an expected 2019 EPS of $2.31, which is the consensus 2019 EPS. For the P/E ratio I use 15.0, which is slightly lower than the company’s average 10-year valuation multiple of 15.4. I discount slightly for lateness of business cycle.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 14.0 and 16.0, I obtain a fair value range from $32.34 to $36.96. The current stock price is ~93% to ~106% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$34.37 suggesting that the stock is fairly valued at the moment.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 14.0 15.0 16.0 Estimated Value $32.34 $34.65 $36.96 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 106% 99% 93%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

Final Thoughts On Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares is a Dividend Champion and furthermore it is conservatively run. The bank has a nice yield and the dividend is well-covered and reasonably safe. Capital levels are high, and the bank has little exposure to riskier loans. However, a repeat of the real estate crash 10 years ago would likely affect the banks' top and bottom lines. Southside Bancshares should continue growing organically due to the high population growth in Texas. There is also the opportunity for M&A. With that said, the combination of yield, dividend growth, coverage ratios, and population growth in its markets makes this stock a long-term buy.

