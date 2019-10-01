FDA Clearance For Astra Zeneca/Starpharma Potential Blockbuster Cancer Drug

Source: Starpharma

Investment in emerging biotech companies is a black art, usually full of obvious risk, and every result needs to be a good one. Cash is usually a big issue. I'm a long term investor in Starpharma (OCTQX:SPHRY) and recently published an article with a list of good news stories for this little known stock. It ticks all of the boxes in having just about all of the risky bases covered. Nevertheless it remains unloved, which is perfect for investors looking for a biotech stock to put in the high risk segment of their portfolio. There has been a recent flow of announcements, all good, but some of which aren't very exciting. Yesterday they announced the next development in the partnered drug program with Astra Zeneca (NYSE:AZN). The share price was up slightly in Australia after the announcement and it struggled in the US. Curiously the share price is still substantially below year high, but I guess that's what being unloved means. I suggest that the latest announcement is more reason to have a look at this stock.

Yesterday's press release concerns steps towards entry into the clinic by the first DEP (Starpharma's Dendrimer Enhanced Product technology)-coupled drug in a substantial partnership with Astra Zeneca. An IND (Investigational New Drug) Application, made to the FDA to formally start a new drug down the path towards registration in the US, has been approved.

Taking a drug into the clinic is when it gets real and the first molecule is always of interest. In this case it is particularly interesting because AZD0466 is a new molecule owned by Astra Zeneca which is coupled with Starpharma DEP technology. The Astra Zeneca drug has blockbuster potential as a best in class broad combination opportunity in solid and hematological tumors. The fact that Astra Zeneca has decided to register a version of this drug as a combination with Starpharma's DEP delivery vehicle technology is significant as this means that Starpharma will benefit through milestone payments and royalties should this drug succeed in the clinic. So Astra Zeneca is giving up some upside in partnering with Starpharma. Presumably Astra Zeneca thinks the new drug is better combined with Starpharma's delivery technology, because it gives an improved therapeutic margin. This means that the combined drug is safer with fewer side effects.

Starpharma notes granting of a US patent for the combination of the drug linked with DEP. The patent provides exclusivity until 2038 with potential for up to 5 year extension. The patent includes promising data showing efficacy of DEP-Bcl2/xL inhibitor conjugates in a variety of preclinical human tumor models, both alone and in combination with other treatments.

The successful Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US FDA clears the way for an initial human clinical, which Starpharma announced will commence in 2019 (i.e. imminently). The Starpharma/Astra Zeneca DEP-coupled programs involving Astra Zeneca drugs (including AZD0466) are funded by Astra Zeneca.

Conclusion

I keep writing about Starpharma as I think it is a really interesting company that, being Australian, slips below the radar. It deserves more attention, albeit by risk-comfortable investors looking for substantial upside in a reasonably short time frame. While the company hasn't disclosed the milestone payment by Astra Zeneca for AZD0466 entering the clinic, I suspect it will be significant and support Starpharma's already strong cash position, which will help it fund the 3 other in-house DEP programs that are in clinical trials. Starpharma has foreshadowed that AZN0466 will enter clinical trials before the end of this calendar year. Perhaps that might also wake up interest in the company?

I am not a financial advisor but I have a strong technical background in the biotech industry. My strength is in looking for opportunities where there is a lot of change and the possibility of a qualitative shift in the value of the company under study. I provide my view about technology innovations, but it is up to you and your financial adviser to consider investment implications. If my commentary helps shape your views and provides information for your financial adviser, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.