Fastest Marketplace Climbers For September 2019

by Daniel Shvartsman

September saw somewhat of a return to calm in the markets, with major indices moving slightly higher to finish ahead for the quarter (except for the Russell 2000 - sorry small-cap investors). It suits September, where we get back from vacation and into our work or school cycle. And even though there's plenty of churn underneath the market surface, many investors enjoy a market near all-time highs. Of course, we could have said the same last September, except the normalcy was a return from summer ebullience, and we saw how that worked out.

The Marketplace continued the 2019 normal of strong growth. While September broke the Marketplace streak of consecutive best months of the year, the month ended up as among our top for the year, closing out what was a stellar third quarter.

As we look at the fastest climbing authors for the month, there's a good mix of stalwarts who have been near the top most of the year, authors who have rotated into the top 20 periodically, and newer authors who have gotten off to a fast start or reinvigorated their Marketplace business. Here's the list of our top 20, as ranked by net monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added in the last 28 days of the month.

On the stalwart side, Jussi Askola of High Yield Landlord moves to #1 this month, with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities, The Dividend Kings, and Avi Gilburt of The Market Pinball Wizard clocking in right behind. A tier below, Brad Thomas of iREIT On Alpha, Eric Basmajian of EPB Macro Research, and Stanford Chemist of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory all make their regular appearance near the top.

J Mintzmyer is among the authors who rotate into the top, having a nice surge here to close out a strong Q3 for Value Investor's Edge. Alpha Gen Capital of Yield Hunting, Andres Cardenal, CFA of The Data Driven Investor (moving into 25th on the Marketplace overall), Brian Fletcher of The Active Investor, and Michael Boyd of Energy Income Authority are all regulars here as well who had a nice September. I'd also call out JD Henning of Value & Momentum Breakouts, who is experiencing a bit of a breakout himself and approaching our top 15 overall.

And in the newer author category, Bill Gunderson of Best Stocks Now! Premium and Thomas Lott of Cash Flow Compounders make the list for their second month running since an August launch, and Integrator of Sustainable Growth cracks the top 20 on their first try. I should note that Mark Hake, CFA, of Total Yield Value Guide came in at 21st.

Congrats to all the authors who made the list and everybody doing great work to grow their service and help guide investors! And thanks of course to all of our Marketplace members for your support. Wishing you all a strong finish to the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.