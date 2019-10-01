BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. Is Down 50% In 5 Years. We Explain Why

Let's evaluate this seemingly institutionally backed BDC and articulate the decisions that have led to it being one of the worst-performing BDCs in the sector.

Yet, one look at the chart tells a different story; BKCC is down 50% in the last five years, making it one of the worst-performing BDCs in the sector.

BlackRock's scale and resources as the number one global asset manager by assets under management are unmatched, and the 11%+ yield is certainly tempting.

Since the inception of BlackRock's management of the fund in 2015, over $411 million in investments have been realized with a 14.1% internal rate of return.

That leads us to BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC). Where does this BDC fit into the aforementioned buckets? It doesn't. Instead, this review was requested by subscribers, which we more often than not fulfill. As always, we maintain a balanced perspective, but this will be a harsher review than our public followers are accustomed to, since it's not a stock we recommend owning or include in our Institutional Income Plus model portfolio. That being said, there is as much or more to learn from a story like BKCC's as there is from a Seeking Alpha darling like Main Street.

“Failure is instructive. The person who really thinks learns quite as much from his failures as from his successes.”



- John Dewey

Well said, Mr. Dewey.

This provides a good overview of the fund and its activities since BlackRock took over management in Q1 2015. Nothing out of the ordinary here; we could swap the name of this BDC and asset manager for Golub or Goldman and most wouldn't notice.

These key metrics are more useful. The $718.7 million portfolio is relatively small, and even more so in terms of the $469.1 million in net assets which excludes leverage. As of June 30th, the cash distribution yield was 9.3%, which would place it among mid-tier BDCs based on that metric alone. Lower-quality BDCs tend to demand double-digit yields by the market.

Since June, however, sentiment has shifted markedly, and BKCC now yields well over 11.0%. This puts the fund eerily close to the "troubled" BDC group which rarely rewards investors with a positive total return. Another important piece of data included above is the $6.82 per share net asset value ("NAV"). Most high-quality BDCs trade from -5% to +10% NAV, with those considered the absolute best, such as Main Street and Owl Rock, trading with significant double-digit premiums. BKCC currently trades at a nearly 30% discount to its NAV.

Fee Structure? As Bad As You Thought

Despite what some articles on BKCC suggest, this is not BlackRock's BDC. BlackRock is simply the external manager and receives about four million dollars in base management fees every quarter regardless of the fund's performance.

There is no indication BlackRock has significant capital invested in the fund. The investment advisory contract dictates that BKCC's board can fire BlackRock with 60 days notice, which is the same notice required for BlackRock if it no longer wants to manage the fund.

The investment advisory contract has several issues, but we'll focus on the two most critical one. First, the 1.75% management fee is higher than the peer average by approximately 50 basis points (0.50%). The highest of the BDCs WER recommends is 1.50%. In addition, the portion of the Incentive Fee derived from capital gains is calculated separately each year. BlackRock can torpedo the stock price in 2019 but is still eligible for a capital gains incentive fee in 2020, even if the stock doesn't come close to recovering.

With the stock's performance over the last few years, there is no way BlackRock is earning incentive fees, right?

Source: SEC.gov

BlackRock has been waiving millions in incentive fees each quarter as highlighted above in yellow. There is no guarantee that will continue in the future.

Let's continue our analysis with a fundamental understanding of what BDCs are from an investor's perspective. Without this foundation to work from, the market's assigning of value (e.g., share price) will generate never-ending confusion.

Perspective and Approach Are Critical

Source: Siemens

Consider BDCs as income "machines." The amount of income produced is one factor, but how people value the durability and trajectory of that income is equally important. The premium or discount to NAV is the market's opinion on these two factors. A 6% yield with a .99 probability (1.0 is certain) of increasing 5% a year for 10 years is worth a certain amount depending on interest rates and the other options available. A 10% yield with a .50 probability of increasing or decreasing an equal amount each year is worth another amount, and usually, though not always, considerably less. Understanding what the market currently values and discounts, coupled with a deep understanding of the company, is the key to buying stocks at favorable valuations.

Attractive valuations do not guarantee anything but put the odds in our favor. A portfolio is essentially a collection of bets. Those with significant experience in the markets know absolute certainty does not exist - even the "surest" bet can go awry. Equally true, however, is that a properly diversified portfolio of bets will eventually give the average expected outcome. With proper diversification, even if one of those bets goes against you (e.g., a bad hand in poker that you "should" have won), we can achieve investing success with high probability.

Understanding risk can be simplified to knowing the potential range of outcomes and their associated probabilities. "Any stock can become worthless" is technically true but worthless information. Anyone reading this article could be hit by a nuclear warhead in the next eight hours, but here we are spending our time and energy preparing for retirement.

Always keep in mind that our real goal when investing is to structure a portfolio of bets (stocks, funds, hard assets) with a high chance of success on average. Do not confuse a bet with gambling. Gambling in the traditional sense is the opposite of what we are attempting to do.

BDCs are unique in their tax requirements (e.g., paying out at least 90% of taxable income and having a majority of investments domiciled in the U.S.) and business models. They are one "style" of bet we can make in our portfolio. We at Williams Equity Research like the high degree of retail ownership (generally unsophisticated capital meaning greater volatility and opportunity), preferential tax treatment, macroeconomic and regulatory tailwinds, and focus on above-average income represented by their very high (6-10%) yield premium compared to treasuries.

2017-2019 Revenue and Profitability

Let's see how well-tuned this particular machine is by analyzing its financial statements of the last few years.

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

Many investors overly focus on the most recent quarterly filing. Reviewing any SEC filings puts an investor ahead of most in the non-professional arena, but you are unlikely to gain a material competitive advantage. It's not difficult to find six bullet points on how any stock did last quarter. Putting recent results in the context of several years and dozens of quarters, however, can be very valuable.

In BKCC's case, 2017's net investment income ("NII") was $55.1 million, which declined to $47.4 million in 2018. BKCC's NII tends to be consistent throughout the year, with a small bump in Q3 relative to the others. The first half of 2019 generated $22.6 million in NII, with the full year likely coming in around $46.0 million. NII per share has been drifting lower for several years. The "capacity" of the income machine has been weakening, with NII per share declining from $0.75 per share in 2017 to $0.66 last quarter.

The deterioration in net asset value is even starker. NAV per share was approximately $8.0 in 2017. By the end of 2018, that had fallen to $7.07, which is a nearly 15% decline. The decline has continued, with 6/30/2019's NAV designated $6.82. Speaking generally, a decline in a BDC's NAV is due to poor distribution coverage, which is literally sending firm equity to shareholders in the form of distributions, and/or the re-evaluation of asset values below their cost. Fees and other issues also have an impact, albeit more gradual.

Portfolio Credit Quality

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

As a reminder, Grade 1 is the best, with Grade 4 indicating some loss of principal is expected.

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

In years past, over 80% of the portfolio was classified as Grade 1, with less than 5% within Grade 3 and 4. Over time, however, quality has degraded, with loans meeting or beating expectations representing only 71.4% of the asset base on June 30, 2019. Grade 4 investments, which indicate some principal loss is expected, have grown to 6.6% as of last quarter. Adding in reasonable loss rates on Grade 2 and Grade 3 investments, it's likely that the current portfolio will experience increasing principal losses until its grade ratings and overall quality stabilize. The annualized run rate of 2.0% of total debt investments on non-accrual status is in line with this, and meaningfully higher than the top-tier BDCs we concentrate on and invest in.

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

Unlike Golub, Owl Rock and other top BDCs, BKCC allocates only a quarter of its portfolio to the categories of first- and second-lien senior secured debt. Subordinated debt is unusually high at 20.9%, with the remaining 26.6% of the portfolio consisting mostly of equity. A 15-25% sleeve dedicated to equity is not necessarily problematic; Main Street falls in this category, for example. In terms of direction, 58.3% and 35.5% of new investments last quarter were in the first- and second-lien senior secured categories, respectively. This is positive, but too little too late.

The lower in the capital structure a BDC manager allocates, the greater the execution risk. The highest-quality loans from the highest-quality borrowers take little to no work to maintain. Distressed subordinated debt or equity holdings are a totally different ballgame, and management is going to be involved, including litigation, balance sheet restructuring, and or management team reorganization. In this case, NAV per share has deteriorated from $10.56 in Q3 of 2015 to $6.82 last quarter. This is among the worst NAV performances in the sector.

The other driver of NAV deterioration is overdistribution. BKCC has consistently failed to achieve 1.0x distribution coverage. 2017 achieved 1.04x distribution coverage, but it has been less than 1.0x every quarter since. It has been far from a disaster, with 2018 and 2019's expected coverage both in the low-90% range, but this poor distribution policy will continue to erode an already fragile NAV.

At this stage, BlackRock should have already aggressively shifted the asset base higher in the capital structure and reduced the distribution. The stock chart will vividly explain the consequences of not doing that.

Source: Yahoo Finance and WER

BKCC's performance, even when including its distribution, has been dismal. This has been over the same time period that many top BDCs delivered S&P 500 crushing performance.

Leverage Profile

BKCC uses relatively conservative leverage. Unlike many of its peers, the BDC has not meaningfully increased leverage in response to the newer minimum required asset coverage ratio of 150% versus the prior ratio of 200%.

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

Its asset coverage ratio as of June 30, 2019 of 282%, coupled with 0.53x net leverage, is not problematic and has room to grow provided sound investments are made with those borrowings. Credit is due to BlackRock for not radically increasing leverage to try to salvage the portfolio.

Source: BlackRock Investor Presentation

The spread between the portfolio's average weighted yield of 11.4% is favorable against its borrowing costs of 4.9%. BKCC's outstanding debt, composed of $114 million on the revolver and $144 in notes, both come due in 2022. This is not far away and is another item to monitor.

Conclusion

It can be argued that BKCC is a turnaround story, but even the most steadfast bull will struggle to back that up with meaningful data. The NAV deterioration has shown no signs of slowing, and the distribution policy, which is strictly BlackRock's responsibility and cannot be blamed on third parties, is flawed and short-sighted. Management fees are higher than the market average, and would be much, much worse if BlackRock was not waiving millions in incentive fees. The fact that those incentive fees even exist is striking.

The credit quality of the portfolio appears more likely to deteriorate than stabilize, much less improve. While the discount to NAV and high yield are tempting in a vacuum, no discount will protect investors from a poorly constructed and performing portfolio.

We'll continue to watch BKCC to see if the world's largest asset manager can figure out how to run a small BDC, but we aren't betting on it today.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, GSBD, GAIN, BCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.