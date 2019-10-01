SCHH: As Real Estate Outperforms, Remain Aware Of The Risks

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) as an investment option at its current market price. While I have been bullish on Real Estate for some time, I am now striking a more cautious tone. While I do not expect underperformance from the sector, I think Real Estate will struggle to beat the market going forward. Further, with SCHH's current yield now below the 3% mark, the income cushion in the interim is not as attractive as it has been. In fairness, I see tailwinds for the sector, including continued economic growth, a tight housing market, and resilient consumer spending. However, headwinds also exist. Share repurchases are down in the short term, which tells me company executives are not seeing a lot of value in their own shares. Further, rent controls in various jurisdictions around the country are starting to bite into property valuations. Finally, dividend growth has been non-existent this year, which concerns me as a dividend seeker.

Background

First, a little about SCHH. The fund's stated goal is "to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index." The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by Schwab. SCHH is currently trading at $47.13/share and yields 2.74% annually. I had been bullish on Real Estate at the start of the year, and that trade paid off handsomely. However, I began to shift to a more neutral sentiment over the summer, when I felt valuations were getting a bit too stretched. In hindsight, the market did not appear to share my concerns, as SCHH has continued to outperform the broader S&P since my June review, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the continued strength of SCHH, I wanted to take the opportunity to re-evaluate my outlook, to see if I should shift to a more bullish rating. Despite recent performance, I still have concerns about the sector, and believe it is getting continuously difficult to recommend new positions at these levels. Therefore, after review, I am maintaining my "neutral" rating, and I will explain why in detail below.

Share Repurchases Are Down - A Negative Signal?

Clearly, Real Estate has been one of the sectors to be overweight in 2019, as funds like SCHH continue to outperform the broader indices. Importantly, I want to emphasize that I am not "bearish" on Real Estate as a whole. I believe funds like SCHH will hold up fairly well due to underlying strength in the Real Estate sector, decreasing interest rates, and on-going trade battles. While I would not want to sell-off exposure to this area, I simply feel future returns are going to be somewhat muted, and that the sector will have a hard time outperforming over the next few months. My primary reason for this is the sector's valuation, which is being stretched due to rapidly rising share prices. In fact, according to data from Fidelity, Real Estate as a whole has a current P/E ratio above 29, and SCHH has a current P/E of 32, both of which are markedly higher than the current P/E of the S&P 500, which sits at just over 22. My simple point here is that investors should be cautious at these levels, for both new positions and future expectations.

And it appears I am not alone in this sentiment. Judging by the repurchase activity in the market, it seems industry management may share similar concerns. To understand, consider US REIT share repurchase activity in Q2 this year, which is down from Q1 and down quite significantly on a year-over-year comparison, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

As you can see, share repurchase activity is down markedly in the first half of this year across the REIT space, and this should make investors somewhat cautious, in my opinion. Specifically, this leaves me with the impression that management is not finding value in their own shares right now, and are holding off on aggressive repurchases while REITs sit near multi-year highs. While I favor this prudent management style, as an investor it makes me wonder how much higher this sector can go. It is getting harder to find "value" in the Real Estate sector, and insiders seem to agree, based on their lack of repurchase activity. While this is just one of many metrics to consider, it leaves me feeling my "neutral" rating on the sector is justifiable.

The Dividend Story

A second point of concern for me is SCHH's dividend yield, which is sitting just under 2.8%. This was an item I touched on in my last review, when I noted that income-oriented investors may not be too impressed with the current yield. In hindsight, SCHH's yield has come down even further, as investors seemed to disagree with my assessment, as the share price rose even higher.

Despite this short-term momentum, I continue to view SCHH's dividend as modest. While a yield in the upper 2% range may still entice investors, the size of the yield is not my only concern. When evaluating dividends, I always examine both current yield and growth, as I prefer to invest in stocks/funds that hit both metrics well. Unfortunately, the growth factor is an area where SCHH has struggled in 2019, which I also highlighted back in June. While there has been noticeable improvement based on the Q3 distribution, year-over-year growth is still abysmal, as illustrated in the chart below:

2018 Q1-Q2 Distributions 2019 Q1-Q2 Distributions YOY Change $.5739/share $.4511/share (21.4)% 2018 Q3 Distribution 2019 Q3 Distribution YOY Change $.3279/share $.3304/share 0.8%

Source: Charles Schwab

As you can see, while Q3 reversed the negative trend from the first half of the year, the actual growth was less than 1%. While I view the improvement positively, the fact remains SCHH has still seen negative dividend growth for the calendar year. That is pressuring the current yield, which has already been dropping due to the rising share price.

While SCHH certainly has time to turn this metric around, the relatively low yield is just another reason why I feel the sector may be overvalued. It is clearly at the bottom-end of its historically range, which again, should make investors cautious. And actual earnings performance is similarly consistent with this sentiment. According to data from Fidelity, the Earnings Yield of the broader Real Estate sector is below the sector's historical average, and closing in on the bottom of its 10-year range, as shown below:

Source: Fidelity

The Earnings Yield metric is a measure which details how much a company is earning per share of stock. This measure is clearly showing that Real Estate is getting pricey. When this measure is then coupled with the below-average dividend yield (for Real Estate, not compared to the market), it seems clear to me that investors are paying quite a premium to own these assets.

Of course, there is a very real possibility investors can ignore these warning signs and bid the sector up higher still. While SCHH's dividend is low for the fund in isolation, it is still above the yield offered by the S&P 500 and many bond funds. Furthermore, the Earnings Yield metric shows that Real Estate can certainly push the range further, as it is only slightly below the historical average, for now. While these are fair considerations, considering the run the sector has already had this year, I continue to believe investors may be wise to see if a noticeable pullback develops before adding to their positions.

Apartments: The Good and The Bad

I now want to dive into the underlying holdings of SCHH, specifically its top sector by weighting, which is Residential REITs. At over 24% of total assets, what is going on in the residential real estate market is particularly important to SCHH, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Charles Schwab

In general, this is an area I have been bullish on for quite a while, especially with respect to multi-unit apartment complexes. In fact, one of my best performing stocks (that I have recommended and hold) is a play on this sector. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) has been a long-term winner for me, which I recommended originally last December, as the company has benefited from demographic trends in the Southeast - such as a growing population, rising rents, and strong millennial workforce.

With this in mind, I want to point out that my outlook for this sector remains modestly positive, but there are some developments in the market that I feel could cap gains, broadly, going forward. While each individual state and market is unique, for funds like SCHH which have a broader, national focus, it is important to consider what is going on in the entire country. This is in contrast to investing in individual companies, like MAA, which have a more regional focus. My specific concern is the growing desire of state governments to impose rent restrictions on landlords. Various types of rent controls have been in favor this year, with cities like New York, Portland, and San Francisco, among others, all enacting various forms of tenant protections. While the benefits of such reforms are hotly contested, landlords are often fierce critics of such proposals. The impact so far, for landlords, has been a decrease in property values in the markets where rent controls have been enacted. This is measured by the investment yield demanded by investors in these markets, which has gone up post-rent reforms, indicating values for these apartments have taken a hit, according to data compiled by Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the impact has been slight, but noticeable, and this is occurring in historically very expensive areas, where we would not expect property values to decline.

My takeaway here is my outlook for Residential REITs is less optimistic than it was just a year ago. In fairness, I still see plenty of tailwinds for the sector. Low unemployment and growing wages should keep rents from declining too much, and the strong desire of younger workers to live in cities is a generational trend that will keep apartment demand high. However, the political impact of pro-tenant governments is starting to raise a caution signal. If these progressive movements take hold in other parts of the country, the attractiveness of the rental market will take a bit of a hit, and that is another reason why I am favoring a more "neutral" stance on SCHH at this time.

Interest Rates Remain A Tailwind

My final point has a more positive connotation, and is related to Fed action with respect to interest rates. While I have had a bit of a negative tone in this article, I want to reemphasize that I am not bearish on the Real Estate sector. I believe there are reasons to remain long, and possibly increase positions, at these levels, but that investors need to be careful with doing so. An important development that will continue to be a positive for the Real Estate sector is the outlook for interest rates. At the start of the year, the market was divided about where interest rates were headed. As 2019 has gone on, the doves are clearly in control, with two Fed cuts already occurring this year. This has helped drive some of SCHH's gains, as lower rates are a positive for Real Estate stocks and funds. This is because it allows for REITs to borrow money cheaply, investing that money in properties and compounding rates of return. It also drives investor demand in to higher-yielding sectors, such as Real Estate, as yields decline in fixed-income bonds. Therefore, all things being equal, SCHH should benefit from lower rates.

This reality will continue to help SCHH going forward from here, because the market does not believe the Fed is done cutting rates. In fact, the market is predicting another 25 basis cut by year-end, with even a reasonable potential for a 50 basis point cut, as shown below:

Source: CME Group

Clearly, investors expect interest rates to be going lower, and given that this trend has been positive for SCHH up through now, I do not see why that would change over the next three months. While I have my concerns about new positions at current levels, the interest rate outlook is certainly a tailwind investors should consider.

Bottom-line

SCHH continues to beat the market, and remains an attractive way to gain Real Estate exposure. While performance speaks loudest, I do have some concerns about new positions. While a strong economy and low interest rates will undoubtedly help the sector, investors need to be aware of the headwinds. Rent restrictions are starting to take hold in different parts of the country, dividend growth for the sector is weak this year, and share repurchases indicate management may be viewing current share prices as too high to make repurchases a good use of cash. Therefore, despite the short-term strength in the sector, I am reiterating my "neutral" stance on SCHH, and recommend investors carefully consider the risks before buying new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.