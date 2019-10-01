Rogers Corporation: A Better Wealth-Builder In Your Portfolio Now Than AT&T

Market price growth in ROG’s $2.5 billion market cap is more easily seen than in T’s hundred-times-as-large capitalization. Particularly when capital investment chooses only best opportunities.

Because that monitoring is done in a standardized, systematic way for 2,600 other stocks and ETFs, we can directly compare the well-informed prospects for securities of many varied enterprises.

That kind of stock price performance can and does attract the attention of institutional investment organizations, and we can monitor their continuing price expectations.

Don’t sneer at a $2.5 billion electronic components stock which grows investor capital in just two months at three times AT&T’s annual dividend rate. Especially when AT&T stock likely declines.

What Do You Need to Know?

To make an intelligent investment capital commitment the investor should know these things - both about the proposed investment AND about the alternatives to it:

What alternative choices are available?

Which have the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards (less risks) expected be compounded?

To get answers we look to the best-informed market participants - the market-makers [MMs]. These are the dozen to two dozen firms providing price quotations to exchanges and transaction systems as a result of their extensive 24x7 world-wide information collection systems and evaluation resources. It is a community of perhaps 100,000 employees. The largest, Goldman Sachs employs over 35,000 full-time.

Present-day markets are driven by major investing organizations commanding multi-billion dollar portfolios with stock contents which can only be adjusted by negotiated volume (block) trades between peers, not by "auction". Such trades set and move posted prices.

The individual investor typically is merely along for the ride. He/she needs to have a sense of where the negotiators are likely to head, pricewise.

Unfortunately, the "smart money" intentions are intentionally concealed as well as possible, to prevent being "front-run" by anyone. Fortunately, the commonly-used means of negotiating volume trades leaves behind information helpful in providing the current intentions and judgments of the participants. Which is what we present, daily, for over a thousand widely-held, actively traded stocks and ETFs, like these.

Here in Figures 1 & 2 are relevant examples of their implied coming price range forecasts as they evolved weekly over the past 2 years.

Figure 1

Figure 2

The vertical lines in these pictures are not actual past market prices like those seen in "technical analysis charts". Instead they are forecasts of likely future ranges of market stock prices implied as probable in coming weeks and near months. The heavy dot in each vertical is the market close price on the day of the forecast. It splits the forecast range into upside and downside price change prospects.

The imbalances between up and down potentials are what is useful in estimating both coming price direction and extent of change. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI]. Its value is the percentage of the whole forecast range which lies below the current market quote. A 20 RI has 4 times as much upside prospect as down. A 33 RI has only 2 times as much upside potential as downside.

Segregating past MM implied forecasts by their RIs produces clues to how market prices have reacted to the conditions seen by the MM community at various points in time. We use a 5-year sliding window to count how many prior forecasts (the sample size) have been like the current Range Index.

From those samples market history tells what the odds have been for profitable buy positions subsequent to the forecast dates, as well as the size of the average position payoffs, including loss positions. Other important decision factors can be evaluated by this type of analysis, and they are shown in the rows of data posed between the two blue-background pictures in each Figure. Those data rows are positioned in Figure 3 to make the comparisons between prospects for ROG and T easier to perform.

Figure 3

Here the range forecasts made explicit in columns [B] and [C] are split by current market quote [D]. The upside price gain potential [E] is the percentage difference between [B] and [D]. We will come back to [F] later, as the worst-case risk exposure which has been actually experienced. [G] is the calculated Range Index, -20 for ROG and 29 for MCD. ROG now is priced below its logical low limit, adding to the [E] prospect.

How likely and how good the profit prospects may be are shown in [H] as a percent of the sample size [L] and in [ I ] as an average profit percent on entry costs of all [L] positions, including losses. The current forecast quality is posed in question [N] where [E]'s credibility is compared to [ I ]. T suffers in this comparison where capital gains of positions following prior forecasts similar to today's 29 RI have averaged losses of -1.7% rather than the hoped-for +10.4%. In contrast, ROG's stock prices subsequent to the 22 prior RI forecasts of -20 were +16.5% rather than +19.5. Three of its 22-times sample of -20 RI prior forecasts had a loss, (told by the 86% win odds).

To answer questions 4 and 5 about risks in our earlier list of what we ought to know, the complement of [H] - (100-H) - or 100-39=61 for AT&T, tells that we might best be prepared to have our profit hopes disappointed 124 out of the 203 times we might buy T when it has a RI of 29. For T the experiences of having 61 out of 100 of them encounter price drawdowns averaging at least -7.8% [F] is many times the capital loss discomfort of the parallel experiences for ROG at -9.7%, where only 14 out of 100 would be present.

The comparisons of ROG and T stocks with the SPY ETF market-average may be helpful in developing a sense of perspective between these alternatives when the overall market environment is as it is seen as the market pros now do, rather than the news media or doomsday market observers.

Our final question from the earlier "need to know" list is quite relevant in comparing ROG and T as investment candidates. The average holding period for ROG to reach its [E] Sell Targets and produce the +16.5% average payoff was [J] 42 market days, or two 21-day market months. T spent markedly more, twelve weeks, but only netted a small loss.

So if the current situations were repeated (in the form of other stocks with identical payoff outcomes to these two) over the course of a year, the compound annual growth rates [CAGR] which would be produced would be [K] +148% for ROG but only minor losses for T.

When we use the [H] Win Odds and its complement to weight the [ I ] and [F] reward and risk dimensions to produce [O] and [P] we get an odds-weighted net of [Q] which makes the ROG vs. T look even worse for AT&T.

Now it is realistic to question if the ROG isn't a cherry-picking example designed to make "our favorite" AT&T look bad. The answer is no. We monitor over 3,500 stocks and ETFs daily, reject about a thousand of them as unable to justify price range forecasts of any credible nature, and sort the remaining 2,500+ to see what cream rises to the top.

The bottom row of Figure 3 shows what that ranking exercise produces today, where the average [K] CAGRS of the 20 best are about as good as ROG. This is a fairly normal outcome where dozens of stocks with 3-digit CAGRs are encountered.

A quick check of Figure 2 shows T's recent price rise brings the stock back to about where it was two years ago. Figure 1 shows ROG has been higher than now at least twice in the same period. That is why ROG has appeal as a productive short-term investment aimed at a pre-determined sell target with the discipline of a defined maximum holding period of time investment.

The frequency distribution of prior Range Indexes at the bottom of Figure 1 strongly suggests that coming Range Indexes for ROG are likely to be higher, caused by the stock's rising market quote.

Conclusion

On many dimensions of investment decision the near capital gain prospects for The Rogers Corporation (ROG) are far more desirable than those of AT&T Inc. (T) at this point. In the case of new capital to be put to work or freshly liberated cash needing assignment, an active investment strategy decision of commitment in ROG is a desirable decision for the near term looking to a sell target conclusion, not as a long term hold. But Rogers Corporation's founding in 1832 suggests there may be occasions in the future for repeat opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ROG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name.