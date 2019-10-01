Exxon: Tremendous Under $70

We believe in the high $60 range that Exxon Mobil (XOM) is a strong buy. Exxon has survived every major downturn in energy and emerged stronger each time. Trading firms like ours have been able to play the swings, but we believe that with oil completely retracing from the Saudi attack that hit supply output temporarily, it is time for long-term investors to step back into the name as we see oil stabilizing in the $50's and Exxon taking appropriate steps to control expenses, and at this point in the oil cycle it has a lot of room left to cut. While pricing impacts revenues expect capex spending to remain elevated as the company brings new projects online, but these can be cut and quickly. With this flexibility, as we move forward, we expect substantial improvement in all segments as oil prices stabilize if not rebound. Investors will be further paid a near 5% dividend yield at these levels. Exxon recently reported earnings and despite weakness on the headline numbers, the underlying fundamentals of the name remain intact. In this column, we will discuss trends in several of the critical metrics you should watch for, in addition updating our 2019 expectations.

Pricing of course pressures revenues

Obviously the price of oil and gas are what drives revenue for the company, in addition to volumes. As oil prices move higher Exxon and its competitors make more money. With that said, revenues have begun to fall along with energy prices. While volumes matter as do movements in balance sheet line items, there is a direct correlation with oil prices and revenues for the company. Oil prices rebounded from 2016 into 2019 but have since started facing weakness. This led to the first drop in Q2 2019 revenues since 2016:

This result snapped a three-year winning streak. The trend was positive after recovering from the huge declines in energy prices in 2015-2016. Today's pricing environment is slightly better than it was in Q2, but is still weaker than this time a year ago. The decline in oil prices directly hit revenues. Revenues were down in from last year but were actually stronger than expected in the quarter. Revenues fell to $69.1 billion from $73.5 billion last year which is a decline of 26%. The results were better than the Street consensus by $1.26 billion. So that was a positive and something to keep in mind here in Q3. The company is performing well. Let's talk more about why revenues were down.

Why revenues were down

So oil and gas prices had been pretty strong in 2018 and were lower in 2019. We kind of established that. Crude prices weakened in the second quarter versus a year ago, while natural gas prices were also down substantially. The commodity pricing weighed on segment performance. The oil price action hurt the company's upstream operations versus a year ago, contributing to the overall revenue decline. This comes despite an 8% increase in production upstream.

When turning to the Downstream side of things, global refining margins strengthened from Q1 2019 but still remain under pressure. Planned maintenance continued in the quarter, and there were a number of unscheduled down times. We fully expect these issues to dissipate here in Q3 when the report is released. The action of course contributed to a decline in revenues. As for the Chemical side of the business, Exxon had strong sales with strong volumes in the U.S but margins were hit. With revenues taking a hit and some margin pressure, earnings were also down.

Earnings follow revenues lower

Turns out expenses were up heavily since last year, while revenue was down. We will closely be watching expense management as we move forward. That said, expenses jumped because of the increased investment into the company’s operations. The company continues to invest in long-term growth plans. But if energy prices retract further, we expect the company will take severe cost cutting measures like it did in 2015. Expect capex to remain high unless the company is forced to cutback due to collapsing energy prices. Capital and exploration expenditures worldwide were $8.08 billion, up 22% from the Q2 2018 levels, and the highest in 5 years. What is more, this was also up from the $6.9 billion just last quarter in Q1 2019. We were expecting growth here, but this was far and above what we thought the company would really register and that weighed overall on results.

While these expenditures are investments for the future, it takes time to see a return on that investment. Operational expenses were not dramatically higher, but margins in some segments were crimped. When factoring in the revenue result and all sources of expenses, earnings per share fell from last year:

This was expected given the revenue hit, though we argue that the company can do a better job of managing expenses. Margin pressure weighed. As such performance missed expectations because of the much higher than expected expenses. On an adjusted basis EPS missed consensus estimates by $0.10 hitting $0.61. Still, the profit is clear. While the decline certainly stands out in the charts, we are looking ahead to 2019 as a whole, and believe the stock is attractively priced.

Looking out to annual 2019 results

As we move forward we really expect substantial improvement in all segments as oil prices stabilize if not rebound. We believe a ramp-up in spending will be a benefit, but that it will be disastrous if we see $30-$40 oil for an extended period of a few quarters. As oil has stabilized following the Saudi strike catalyst, we based our assumptions off of $55 oil here. At $55 oil we like the name. Obviously, the higher the commodity goes, the better. As such, oil and gas bears should pass on this name, but we still believe this is a solid name for traders to consider, as well as dividend yield hunters. With $55 a barrel we have a 2019 outlook that is solid in our estimation, though recognizing a decline from 2018. Given that we are now halfway through 2019, we are taking into account the present energy price environment, volumes, and year-to-date performance for our expectation.

Considering where we have been and currently are, with no major catalysts one way or the other coming, we see value under $70 per share. With oil in the mid $50 range, we still see a very profitable 2019. Based on our assumptions and the performance of the company in the most recent quarter quarter, we are now targeting 2019 revenues for $270 billion to $280 billion. This is an increase from our prior view of $269 billion on the low end As for earnings, we are looking for $3.17 to $3.35, up from $3.15 on the low end. As such, the stock would be trading under 20X forward EPS if shares dip below $67, levels we consider exceptionally attractive.

Final thoughts

Like any name in the sector the day to day trading is all about energy pricing. In our opinion, if you read the tea leaves and see $40 oil coming, then avoid the name. We do not think that supply and demand justify that level of pricing.

Even if you are ardently bearish, Exxon survived major crashes in energy prices several times in the last decade and we know it is prepared to cut down to the bare bones if necessary to preserve profitability, protect its dividend, and protect its interests.

The long-term investor should consider buying stock if this thing dips well into the $60 range while traders can look to step in and scalp a trade back over $70.

