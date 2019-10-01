Xoom Is PayPal's Hidden Card For The Long-Run

Xoom's customers are of higher "quality": they are more recurring and are less likely to engage in fraudulent activities.

Background:

For PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), a very overlooked story is that of Xoom, a money transfer company that it acquired in 2015, the same year it spun off from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). While transaction itself was relatively small in size (about $1 billion) and Xoom's customer base stood at only 1.3 MM accounts (about 1% of Xoom's total active user base), it is Xoom's potential that matters for PayPal in the long run. Specifically, as an online company, Xoom was formed as a direct challenge to Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI), two money transfer companies that specialize in the offline channel.

Basic Business/Company Analysis:

It's very simple: PayPal enables customers to send and receive payments online. It is one of the most well-recognized brands in the US and internationally today, with approximately 267 million active users, 9.9 billion payment transactions, and $578 billion in total payment volume; all three metrics grew in double digits in 2018, in the 17-27% Y/Y range. PayPal earns revenues by charging fees for payment transactions, based on the total volume; in addition, PYPL generates revenue from FX fees. The company also derives revenue from value-added services (via various partnerships).

Why is Xoom a Vital Growth Opportunity for PayPal?

We see four key reasons that could make PayPal a meaningful opportunity over the next several years. While to-date Xoom has been only marginally adding to PayPal's P&L, we believe that the following catalysts are being underappreciated:

1. The rate of conversion of offline-to-online money transfer customers stands at 30-40% for Xoom: in other words, 30-40% of new Xoom (i.e., PayPal's customers) come from the offline platforms of Western Union and MoneyGram. This means that potentially PayPal as a company needs to do a more aggressive and targeting marketing outreach to the customers of those two companies, thus potentially boosting Xoom's revenues and bringing more active users to PayPal's overall platform.

2. The three core markets of Xoom are India, Philippines, and Mexico (they make up about 65% of its GSV (gross sending volume). PayPal, however, thus far struggled to build a meaningful presence in those three markets, mostly being a US and European brand. Meanwhile, Xoom could become a strong launching pad for building PayPal's presence in Asia and Latin America, even linking remittance to everyday transfers. With electronic funds processing, the key hurdle is to set up a bank account that is linked to PayPal (or Xoom) - once it's established, customers should feel comfortable using both brands interchangeably.

3. Xoom's fraud loss rates are lower than PayPal's by at least 10-12 bps. This does not mean that Xoom has better fraud protection systems; PayPal actually has one of the most secure networks in the payments industry. Rather, Xoom's customer base is far more recurring and sticky: customers are used to sending weekly or monthly payments to their loved ones. The profile of the average PayPal customer is more random and, as a result, leaves greater room for fraudulent activity.

4. Pricing matters! Xoom regularly recruits customers from the offline channel to the online channel, since the latter's transaction fees are much lower (it takes, on average, $5 to send $1,000 with Xoom and about $18 with Western Union). Therefore, Xoom can tap into the network, where PayPal has very limited access.

Valuation:

We believe that the 45x PE multiple on our 2019 EPS estimate of $2.72 is appropriate, yielding the target price of $123. This multiple is not out of line with the TMT space and can actually be much higher, in our view, if the Xoom opportunity can be meaningfully tapped. While at present it is too early to assign an incremental multiple to the Xoom business, we believe that PayPal can achieve an extra $0.021 EPS per every 1 MM new accounts that Xoom acquires.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.