Algonquin: A High-Yielding, Consistent Renewable Energy Producer

Introduction

Algonquin (AQN) is a stock that has a strong history of price appreciation dividend increases. Despite knowing of this company for a long time, I only recently have owned shares.

The company owns a portfolio of non-regulated renewable clean energy power generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, and water distribution and wastewater collection systems. The company serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems throughout the U.S. and Canada. In this article, I suggest three reasons shareholders ought to hold on to shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.

Source: Algonquin 2018 Annual Report

Remarkable Consistency

Algonquin trades on both the New York stock exchange and the Toronto stock exchange. Below is the TSX listing in Canadian dollars.

Data by YCharts

Clearly the company has outperformed, gaining over 450% over the last decade with hardly a single pullback. That doesn't even include dividends, which currently pay a yield of over 4%.

The consistency has been remarkable. Management has proved that they have the ability to continually generate strong returns for shareholders.

Source: Algonquin 2018 Annual Report

Going back over the last three years illustrates how the company has increased revenue, adjusted EBITDA, as well as assets. Going back further also demonstrates this, but past results are not indicative of future results. Whether the company can continue to put up strong performance is what matters here.

So far in 2019 the company has seen a dip in revenue and operating income in the first six months, however they managed to increase adjusted EBITDA and adjusted funds from operations in Q2 2019. Going forward the company continues to look for attractive acquisitions and is working on increasing stakes in existing holdings, which was discussed on the Q2 2019 conference call.

Given both management's track record and an ever-increasing shift to renewable energy, I am confident that Algonquin will continue to deliver for shareholders going forward.

Renewable Energy As The Future

Algonquin is committed to renewable and low-carbon emission energy generation. In their 2018 annual report, the company stated:

As part of our sustainability mindset throughout Algonquin, we strive to deliver clean, efficient, and reliable energy to facilitate the transition to low carbon energy sources and provide clean water to our communities.

While it's no guarantee that North America will shift toward more renewable energy, it does seem likely. The U.S. Department of Energy claims 80% of electricity in the U.S. could be generated from renewable sources by 2050. Algonquin is positioned well to capitalize on this shift. Renewable energy could be a tailwind that persists for Algonquin for many years, perhaps even decades, to come.

Conclusion

Algonquin is a remarkably consistent energy producer focused on bringing clean renewable energy to customers mainly in the U.S. The company has outperformed over the last decade, and is positioning well to continue outperformance going forward. The company should be able to capitalize on increasing numbers of renewable energy projects. Combining this with a solid increasing dividend and shareholders could continue to do well in this energy growth stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.