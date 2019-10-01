Soft Commodities: Q3 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2019

Soft commodities can be the most volatile sector of the commodities market as prices routinely double, triple, or halve in value during their pricing cycles. The path of least resistance for the prices of luxury commodities is a function of the weather and crop diseases in the critical growing areas around the world. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation reflects an ever-increasing addressable market for these products as the population of the world is growing by around 20 million people each quarter. Since 2000, the number of people inhabiting our planet has increased by over 26.6%, which amounts to over 1.60 billion people. More people with more money consumes more coffee, cocoa, sugar, cotton, and orange juice each day, which underpins the prices of these commodities.

The composite of five soft commodities sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton, and frozen concentrated orange posted two straight years of gains in 2015 and 2016. At the end of 2017, soft commodities were down just 2.25% on the year. In 2018, they finished with a loss of 5.68%. In Q1, the soft commodities composite declined by 1.08%, and Q2 the sector slipped by another 2.82%. In Q3 the losses continued as the soft commodities fell by 3.34%, making the total loss over the first nine months of 2019 7.61%.

The dollar index moved 3.51% higher in Q3, and 3.43% to the upside over the first nine months of the year after moving 4.26% higher in 2018. The dollar moved considerably higher against the Brazilian real in 2018, and the real remained weak in Q1 with other emerging market currencies. However, the Brazilian currency gained back around 1.6% in Q2. In Q3, the real fell by 8.1%. Brazil is the world's leading producer of three of the five commodities in the sector, including sugar, coffee, and oranges. The weak real weighed on the prices of the three commodities in Q3. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. However, the weather is always the most critical issue when it comes to annual crop sizes and the direction of prices.

Like all agricultural commodities, demographics continue to provide an ever-increasing base of support for these food products. With wealth rising in the world's most populous county, China, competition for food continues to increase, which puts a strain on supplies. As we head into Q4, it will be the weather and crop issues that determine the path of least resistance of prices as demand will continue to favor higher lows. However, the impact of demand can be slow and steady while supply gluts or deficits tend to shock markets and cause the most significant price moves on both the up and the downside.

While there are ETF/ETN products for four of the five soft commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture product (DBA) includes just under a 16.7% exposure to the three of the most active in the sector as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The soft commodity sector fell in Q3, but some of the individual markets could be at or near the bottom ends of their trading ranges as of September 30.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 28.02% higher in 2016 and gained 4.96% in 2015. In 2017, the price of sugar lost a total of 22.3% of its value. Sugar was 20.65% lower in 2018 compared to the closing price at the end of 2017. Sugar traded in a range of 10.68 to 14.64 cents over the first nine months of 2019. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows from 2011 through August 2015 when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally, making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the highs in late September 2016 at 23.90 cents per pound. From late 2016 through the end of September 2018 the sweet commodity moved lower making a series of lower lows reaching a bottom at 9.83 cents per pound on the nearby ICE world sugar futures contract in late September 2018 as the nearby ICE futures contract was expiring. Nearby sugar futures that trade on the ICE settled on September 30, 2019, at 11.92 cents per pound as it moved 3.25% lower in Q3 and was 0.91% lower over the first nine months of 2019.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In countries like the US and the EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugarcane producers, Brazil, Thailand, and India sell their crops at world market prices. Even in these countries, the government occasionally adopts policies to support sugar producers.

In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, contributed to a depressed sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. The Brazilian currency was under pressure in Q3, but the price of ethanol rose in Q3, which pulled the price of sugar in opposite directions. Ethanol fell to a new record low at under $1.20 per gallon in Q4 2018. Ethanol appreciated in Q1, and the price exploded by 11.9% in Q2 on the back of higher corn prices in the US. In Q3, ethanol prices were 4.45% higher and gained 24.37% so far in 2019. While Brazil processes sugar into ethanol, the US refines corn into the biofuel. The level of the real against the dollar fell from $0.256110 against the US dollar at the end of Q2 to $0.2399 at the end of Q3. At the same time, crude oil edged lower from $58.47 per barrel at the end of Q2 to the $54.07 level at the end of Q3 which was not a bullish factor for the price of sugar since it is the primary ingredient in the production of an alternative fuel in Brazil.

After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance had increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. The price of sugar rose to 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016, which was the peak. The higher price caused an increase in production, and the deficit turned into a surplus in the sugar market, which weighed on the price throughout 2017 and much of 2018. At the same time, the Brazilian real declined against the U.S. dollar in 2018, falling from 0.32 to under the 0.24 level, which put additional pressure on the sugar price. However, the bounce in the real in Q4 was one of the reasons that sugar recovered Q4. The real moved back to the lows in Q4, which weighed on the price of the sweet commodity and sent it over 3% lower over the past three months.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the Brazilian currency against the dollar shows, the real plunged from 0.32 against the dollar in late January of this year to a low of 0.23625 in Q3 2018. The plunge in the value of the currency that is the world's leading producer and exporter of free-market sugarcane caused the domestic price to remain stable or even rise as the dollar-based price declined.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, price momentum crossed to the upside from oversold territory at the end of Q3.

Weather conditions in primary growing regions around the world have created more than enough sugar to satisfy global demand, which sent the price to the lowest level in more than a decade. The price action in Q3 and rebound in Q4 2018 were signs that sugar reached the bottom of its pricing cycle, which led to its recovery. Sugar was in a similar position at the end of Q3 2019, and time will tell if the sweet commodity can make a rebound over the final months of this year.

Sugar can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade, in past years daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. As we move forward into the final quarter of 2019, technical support for sugar stands at 10.68 cents and 9.83 cents per pound with resistance at 12.82, 13.50, and 14.24 cents per pound.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the number one, the best-performing commodity of 2014 registering a gain of 43.19%. In 2015 it was the worst-performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015 but recovered by 8.17% in 2016. In 2017, the price of coffee moved 7.92% lower. The price of coffee moved 19.29% lower in 2018. In Q1, the selling continued, and coffee posted a 7.22% loss. However, in Q2, coffee futures posted a 14.55% gain. In Q3 coffee fell by 6.56% and was 0.69% lower over the first nine months of 2019. Nearby ICE coffee futures closed on September 30, 2019, at $1.0115 per pound. The price range over the first half of this year was from $0.8635 on the lows to $1.1950 on the highs. Coffee fell to a lower low than the 2018 bottom in Q2, but the price did not reach that level in Q3. Coffee has been making lower highs and lower lows since November 2016 when the price peaked at $1.7600 per pound.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that coffee futures have been in a bear market since November 2016. In Q4 2018, coffee violated the pattern of lower highs, and lower lows as the price rose to $1.2550 and above a level of technical resistance at the early June 2018 high at $1.2495 before turning lower once again. Meanwhile, price momentum on the weekly chart was in neutral territory at the end of Q3.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. Cocoa was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. Cocoa was the worst-performing soft commodity and the worst-performing commodity of all in 2016 posting a loss of 33.79%, and the losing continued in 2017 with a decline of 11.01%. Cocoa moved 27.7% higher in 2018, making it the best-performing soft commodity of the year. In Q1, cocoa corrected lower by 5.63%. In Q2, the price gained 7.46%. In Q3, cocoa was the best-performing soft commodity that posted a gain as it fell by only 0.33% and was 1.08% higher over the first nine months of 2019. As of the close of business on September 30, 2019, nearby ICE cocoa futures were trading at $2442 per ton. Cocoa futures traded in a range of $1901-$2606 per ton over the first nine months of this year. The lows so far this year at $1901 was a one-day event during the roll from March to May futures. Otherwise, cocoa traded above the $2100 per ton level in 2019. The high came in Q3 in early July.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the significant price recovery that took the soft commodity to highs of $2914 per ton in late April and early May 2018. Since then, the price of cocoa had been in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton, aside from the one-day violation on the downside. Meanwhile, cocoa took off on the upside after the spike to the lows and reached a peak at $2606 per ton in early July when the price fell back below the $2100 level. The Ivory Coast and Ghana are working on a minimum price for their production, which could support prices over the coming months.

Cocoa was trading at the $2442 per ton level as we move into Q4.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99%, and in 2016, cotton gained 11.65%. Cotton moved 11.3% higher in 2017. Nearby ICE cotton futures moved 8.18% lower in 2018. In Q1, the price of cotton posted a 7.49% gain, but in Q2 it fell by 18.63%. In Q3, the selling continued, and the price shed 5.38% of its value and was 17.24% lower over the first nine months of 2019. Cotton fell to a low at 56.19 in late August, which was the lowest price since 2016 and only 0.53 cents above the March 2016 low.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, in Q3 cotton futures fell to a new low. On the active month futures contract, cotton traded in a range from 56.19 cents to 79.57 cents so far in 2019, and the price closed closer to the lows than the highs at the end of Q3. Nearby ICE cotton futures settled on September 30, 2019, at 59.75 cents per pound.

Cotton is a highly volatile commodity, and in March 2011, cotton traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Following the all-time high, the price moved progressively lower until finding a low at 55.66 cents in March 2016. As the weekly chart highlights, the fluffy fiber futures had been rising since October 2017, making higher lows and higher highs. However, in Q2, the price dropped below the 70 cents per pound level and to just above 60 cents, the lowest price of 2019 and since May 2016. In Q3, the 60 cents per pound level gave way on the downside because of the escalation of the trade war between the US and China. In the September WASDE report, the USDA told the cotton market that US production, beginning stocks, exports, and consumption fell, while world stocks increased.

Meanwhile, the trade issues between the United States and China had weighed on the price of cotton. Tariffs and retaliation distort prices and interfere with the flow of cotton from US producers to Chinese consumers. Tariffs and subsidies interfere with price dynamics as they distort supply and demand fundamentals. A trade deal between the two nations would likely be bullish news for the price of cotton in Q4. A continuation of an escalation of protectionist policies would not be a supportive factor for the price of the fiber.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business; I would not recommend it to anyone because of the lack of liquidity. The orange juice futures market edged marginally lower in Q3. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015, falling by only 0.04%. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50%, making it the best performing soft commodity. FCOJ moved 31.35% lower in 2017. FCOJ futures fell 7.98% in 2018. In Q1, the bearish price action took the price of OJ 4.2% lower for the quarter. In Q2, the price fell by 15.8%, OJ moved 19.34% lower. In Q3 it slipped by 1.19% and was 20.3% lower over the first nine months of 2019 making it the worst-performing soft commodity. Orange juice traded in a range of $0.9030 to a high of $1.3395 per pound over the first nine months of 2019 and settled on September 30, 2019, at 99.75 cents per pound. FCOJ fell to its lowest price since 2009 in Q2.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, FCOJ futures have made lower highs and lower lows since June 2018. Brazil is the world's leading orange producing nation. The lower level of the Brazilian currency, the real, weighed on the price of FCOJ in 2018 and in 2019. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.35 per pound. In Q4 of 2016, OJ rose to the highest level in history. Most recently, the FCOJ price rose to over the $1.70 level because of a shortage of oranges from Brazil, the world's leading producer of the citrus fruit, but the price moved lower from Q4 2018 through Q3 2019. The price of FCOJ futures tends to be highly sensitive to weather conditions in Florida over the winter season as freezes can cause significant rallies in the futures market. Over the recent winter, the price of the commodity slumped.

OJ is a thin and illiquid market that is dangerous as it is susceptible to price gaps when the price is moving. However, at the $1 per pound level, FCOJ futures are at a level from where they bounced higher and often recovered over the past decade.

The bottom line and a quick look at lumber

None of the five soft commodity prices moved higher in Q3. Coffee remains near the bottom end of its pricing cycle along with sugar, cotton, and FCOJ futures. Cotton is a commodity that is in the crosshairs of the trade dispute.

The potential for supply issues is always a danger when it comes to these agricultural commodities markets, and supply issues can cause explosive price moves like the one we witnessed in the cocoa market during the first and second quarters of 2018 and in coffee and sugar from the September 2018 lows through October 2018 highs. Risk-reward favors the commodities that are at multiyear lows, which is a sign that they are at a point in the pricing cycle where production will decline. The Brazilian real versus US dollar relationship is likely to impact the sugar, coffee, and FCOJ prices in Q4 as Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of all three soft commodities. Domestic production costs are in local currency terms, so a rise in the Brazilian real would likely put upward pressure on dollar-based prices.

When it comes to trade issues, cotton continues to be the only soft commodity directly impacted by the tariffs and retaliation as the U.S. exports the fiber to China. Therefore, cotton could continue to experience wide price variance in Q4 as it did in Q3.

The lumber market edged lower in Q3. In mid-May 2018, lumber futures traded to a new all-time high when the price reached $659.00 per 1,000 board feet surpassing the February peak at $536.20 and the 1993 previous record high at $493.50.

Source: CQG

The long-term quarterly chart shows that lumber had been moving higher since September 2015 when the price found a bottom at $214.40 per 1,000 board feet. Lumber had been making higher lows since 2009 when the price trade to $137.90. The wood market gained 28.72% in 2016 and did even better in 2017, rising by 36%. After reaching a record high at $659 per 1,000 board feet in May 2018, the lumber market plunged and finished 2018 with a 25.78% year-on-year loss. In Q1, the price of lumber rose by 8.33%. In Q2, after trading to a low at $286.10, lumber posted a 5.19% gain. In Q3, the price of wood was 3.11% lower but was 10.41% higher in the first nine months of 2019. The price of nearby lumber futures closed on September 30, 2019, at $367.10 per 1,000 board feet. So far in 2019, lumber traded in a range from $286.10 to $453.90 per 1,000 board feet and closed at the end of September just below the middle of its trading band for the year. Lumber futures did not move outside of its 2019 range in Q3.

Lower interest rates in the US are likely to increase the demand for new home construction, which translates into more demand for wood, which is a critical industrial commodity. The price of lumber futures moved higher as soon as it appeared that Fed cuts interest rates could be on the horizon. At the same time, we are coming into a time of the year when construction projects slow during the winter months.

Lumber is not a liquid market, and I would discourage anyone from trading in this market.

WOOD and CUT are top lumber products that trade on the stock exchange. WY is a company that operates as a real estate investment trust in the lumber market with properties in the US and Canada. WOOD, CUT, and WY shares tend to move higher and lower with the price of lumber.

Soft commodities prices are some of the most volatile in all of the sectors of the raw materials asset class. These commodities tend to move to the top and bottom ends of their pricing cycles often, and the weather conditions around the world along with crop diseases and acts of nature can wipe out annual crops in the blink of an eye at times.

The Invesco DB Agriculture product includes an almost 16.70% exposure to the three most active soft commodities as it holds positions in sugar, coffee, and cocoa futures contracts. The fund summary for DBA states:

The investment seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Diversified Agriculture Index Excess Return™ (the 'index') over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income, over the expenses of the fund. The index, which is comprised of one or more underlying commodities ('index commodities'), is intended to reflect the agricultural sector. The fund pursues its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of exchange-traded futures.

The most recent top holdings of DBA include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The soft commodities sector posted a 3.34% loss in Q3.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of DBA illustrates, it moved from $16.57 at the end of Q2 to $15.86 at the end of Q3, a loss of $0.71 or 4.28%. Declines in corn and wheat weighed on the DBA product in Q3.

The one constant in all of these agricultural commodities is that the growing world population continues to underpin prices, and as demand rises each year, the world depends on growing supplies. In years where production is abundant, prices do not feel the impact of the rising demand. However, when shortages develop, price action can become explosive. Soft commodities can be one of the most volatile sectors of the commodities market, and the price variance often occurs when market participants least expect price moves. Q4 and 2020 have the potential to be a volatile time for this sector of the commodities market where prices routinely double, triple, and halve in value because of weather, crop disease, currency moves, and other exogenous factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.