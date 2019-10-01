Grains: Q3 2019 Review And The Outlook For Q4 2019

Grains continued to be one of the sectors of the commodities markets in the crosshairs of the trade dispute between the US and China. After falling to lows in the aftermath of the escalation of the conflict in mid-May, prices took off to the upside as the weather took center stage. Floods in vast areas of the US farm belt caused delays in planting, which resulted in significant rallies. Q2 was bullish for the grain markets, but in Q3, most prices fell as the trade war escalated once again at the start of August and favorable weather conditions supported crop growth.

A composite of the grain sector was down by 2.89% in 2016. The overall sector dropped by 14.48% in 2015 after falling 12.18% in 2014. In 2017, the sector posted a 6.03% gain despite bumper crops. In 2018, the overall grain sector moved 3.63% higher. In Q1, grains were only 1.71% lower at the end of March with losses in wheat and corn. In Q2, the sector moved 8.08% higher. In Q3, the sector declined by 1.10% but was still 4.77% higher over the first nine months of 2019.

There were abundant supplies of agricultural commodities in 2018 to feed the world, and while trade issues weighed on prices, almost all of the grain markets posted gains last year. This year, crops will be plentiful even though there are more people to feed around the world. In Q2, the global population rose by 18-20 million. In 2000, just eighteen years ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown by over 26.7% and continues to rise, making the demand side of the equation for food a continually expanding factor. Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2019, the world will consume more food than it did in 2018, and less than it will require in 2020. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather is always the most critical factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for grain prices each year. The sector continued to face an unusual dynamic when it comes to international trade.

The United States is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. Throughout the second half of 2018 and the first nine months of 2019, international trade had become the most significant issue facing agricultural markets. On the campaign trail, President Trump pledged to level the playing field and renegotiate trade agreements to create more reciprocity and fairness. The President prefers bilateral to multilateral trade agreements, and he began the process of renegotiating trade deals with partners around the world in 2018.

When it comes to the Chinese, the President slapped protectionist measures on China, and they retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods. Soybeans, corn, and other agricultural products were in the crosshairs of China when it comes to the trade issue.

As we head into Q4, the focus will remain on trade issues. However, the weather conditions in the southern hemisphere will move into focus as the 2019/2020 crop year gets underway after the harvest season is finished.

Corn and wheat posted the most significant losses in Q3. Rice, oats, soybean oil, and soybeans l moved higher, but the other members of the sector posted losses.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with grain prices. Since these commodities are all in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, when the market does not move, the ETN loses value as it rolls nearby futures to the next active month.

Corn

Corn was down just 0.36% in 2017. Corn dropped 9.63% in 2015 and 1.88% in 2016 and has been in a bear market since it traded to its all-time high at $8.4375 per bushel in 2012. Corn moved 6.91% higher in 2018. In Q1, corn dropped 4.93% with a significant drop in prices on March 29 following the latest planting report. In Q2, the price of corn fell to a lower low and then exploded to the upside posting a 17.88% gain for the quarter. In Q3, with corn production at sufficient levels and trade issues weighing on the market, the price dropped by 7.67%. Corn was still 3.47% higher over the first nine months of this year compared to the closing price at the end of 2018. On September 30, nearby December corn futures were trading at $3.8800 per bushel.

Source: CQG

Corn traded in a range of $3.33550 to $4.6425 over the first nine months of this year and did not move outside the range in Q3. On the daily chart, price momentum in the corn market was rising in overbought territory at the end of Q3, and relative strength was at an overbought condition.

Technical resistance for nearby corn futures is at the $4.6425 per bushel level, which was the high from June 2019, with support at $3.3350 on the weekly chart which was the mid-May 2019 low before the corn futures market took off on the upside.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn during the offseason over the coming months will depend on the weather in the southern hemisphere, but increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. Trade considerations and volatility in energy markets could cause volatility in the corn futures market over the coming weeks and throughout the rest of 2019. Corn is going into Q4 after a rebound on the final day of the quarter.

Soybeans

Soybeans moved higher by 14.54% in 2016 but were 14.64% lower in 2015. In 2014, soybeans fell 20.94%. In 2017, the price of soybean futures fell 4.49%. In 2018, they moved 7.28% lower for the year. Soybeans traded in a range of $7.8050 to $9.5925 per bushel over the first nine months of 2019 with the low coming in Q2. In Q1, beans moved only 0.20% higher, but in Q2 they gained 1.75%. In Q3, the beans up by 0.69% and were 2.66% higher through the first three quarters of 2019. Nearby soybean futures settled on September 30, at $9.0600 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, nearby November soybean futures fell from June through early September on the escalation of the trade war but recovered over recent weeks as some optimism over trade negotiations returned to the market.

Crushing soybeans create two products, soybean meal, and soybean oil. The meal was 18.39% higher in 2016 and fell by only 0.10% in 2017. Meal dropped 2.03% in 2018. In Q1 2019, soybean meal edged 0.08% higher. In Q2, the meal moved 2.15% higher as it marginally outperformed the oilseed. In Q3, the price of meal fell by 5.49%. Soybean meal was 3.38% lower through the first nine months of this year.

Soybean oil was up 12.67% in 2016, but it moved 3.89% lower in 2017. Soybean oil declined by 16.72% in 2018. In Q1, soybean oil posted a 2.94% gain. In Q2, soybean oil posted a marginal 0.42% loss. In Q3, soybean oil rose by 2.66% and was 5.23% higher over the first nine months of 2019. Nearby soybean meal closed at $295.90 per ton on September 30, 2019, and soybean oil closed at 28.99 cents at the close of the third quarter. Soybean oil futures outperformed the beans in Q3 while meal underperformed the raw oilseed.

Support for soybean futures on the weekly chart is at the mid-May 2019 low at just over $7.80 per bushel. Technical resistance is at $9.2150, $9.3125, and then at $10.71. A new trade agreement with China could cause a significant price recovery. As of the end of Q3, soybeans were again trading at just over $9.00 per bushel and were waiting for news on trade.

Wheat

The wheat complex was the best performing members of the grain sector in 2108 with CBOT and KCBT wheat posting over 20% gains on a year-on-year basis. In Q1 2019, both of these markets experienced the most significant losses in the sector. In Q2, CBOT wheat posted a double-digit percentage gain, but KCBT wheat did not keep pace, and MGE wheat posted a decline over the past three months. In Q3, all three of the wheat contracts posted losses.

In 2015 CBOT (soft red winter) wheat declined by 20.31%. It was 13.19% lower in 2016. In 2017 wheat finished the year with a 4.66% gain. In Q1 2019, CBOT wheat posted a 9.04% loss. In Q2, it climbed 15.35% higher. In Q3, it went the other way and posted a loss of 6.11%. The CBOT wheat was 1.49% lower over the first nine months of 2019. CBOT wheat traded in a range from $4.1625 to $5.58 in over the first nine months of 2019 and remained within the range during Q3. Trade issue and abundant crops weighed on the price of the primary ingredient in bread in Q3.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the CBOT December wheat futures contract highlights, the price found a bottom in mid-May. They made a higher low in early September. December CBOT wheat futures were in overbought territory after the recent recovery, and on September 30, 2019, they were trading at $4.9575 per bushel on the final day of Q3.

December hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT) closed at $4.15 per bushel on September 30, 2019, and was 8.08% lower in Q3, and was 15.09% lower over the first nine months of 2019 after rising 14.4% in 2018. KCBT wheat fell 25.22% in 2015 and was down 10.67% in 2016, but it rebounded by 2.09% higher in 2017. KCBT wheat was historically weak compared to CBOT throughout the second and third quarters.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.4450 per bushel on the nearby December futures contract and posted a loss of 1.76% in Q3 and was 0.82% lower over the first nine months of 2019, after dropping by 10.7% in 2018 after a 14.27% gain in 2017. MGE wheat was 9.07% higher in 2016 but declined by 20.7% in 2015.

Demographics when it comes to population growth continues to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of bumper wheat crops around the globe in 2020 to keep the price from running away on the upside.

Oat futures rose 1.00% in Q3 and were 0.18% higher over the first nine months of 2019 after moving 14.2% higher in 2018. Nearby oat futures closed on September 30 at $2.7575 per bushel. Rice futures rose by 6.56% in Q3 and were 19.02% higher over the first nine months of the year after falling 13.57% in 2018. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $12.015 on September 30.

The bottom line: outlook for Q4 2019

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. At the end of Q3, we are now entering the harvest season with plenty of supplies to meet the global requirements. The prices of most of the leading grain futures market reflect ample supplies and the ongoing trade war between the US and China. At the same time, a strong US dollar has helped to weigh on the prices.

Population growth should continue to support higher lows for all agricultural commodities. Growing demand for food means puts constant pressure on the supply side of the fundamental equation for grains. Any agreement between the US and China on trade could lift the prices of grain futures, particularly soybeans which suffered the most over the issue in 2018 and 2019.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product moves higher and lower with the price of grains. The fund summary for JJG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the 'index components') and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

The grain sector posted a 1.10% loss in Q3.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of JJG illustrates, it moved from $47.80 at the end of Q2 to $44.57 at the end of Q3, a loss of $3.23 or 6.8%. The losses reflected the price action in corn and wheat markets over the quarter. Additionally, the cost of rolling futures from one active month to the next in contango markets weighed on the value of the JJG ETN. JJG has net assets of $19.96 million, trades an average of 4,863 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

I believe that the long-term trend in this sector of the raw materials asset class that feeds the world is higher. More people, with more resources in the world, will continue to require nutrition to sustain their lives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.