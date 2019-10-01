How 'Abominable' Helped Universal Top Disney In A Surprising Way

Disney will continue to dominate as the year ends, but Universal still has a number of projects left to release and has at least ensured a strong overall 2019 performance.

More importantly, for investors, Universal ended the season with a new global franchise and then continued that momentum into September with a pair of hits - a rarity for the time frame.

Universal's summer wasn't as massively successful as Disney, but investors must feel good as the studio kept pace as best one could against that high level of competition.

With a first-place finish that would make Universal the studio with the most number one openings of the year, topping industry leader Disney.

I think anyone who follows the box office or invests in any of its studios can agree this has been Disney's (NYSE:DIS) year. Between Avengers and its plethora of live-action adaptations of animated hits, the House of Mouse has been booming as of late.

However, while it may have taken a little longer than expected, other studios are also beginning to see strong success as well. Sony, for example, had its most successful film ever this year with Spider-Man: Far From Home, and while that is partly due to its (recently renewed) Disney deal, it's still a big accomplishment.

Then, there is Universal which flew under the radar most of the summer until August when its Fast & Furious sequel Hobbs & Shaw revved up audiences globally to a massive haul… and the Comcast (CMCSA) owned studio isn't quite done yet.

Last week, Universal's specialty division (Focus Features) released a big-screen sequel to the popular Downton Abbey TV series - and it wiped the floor with its heavyweight competition. This week, another Universal-owned label is doing the same thing - which combined will give the studio a rare 2019 box office distinction not held by Disney (yet), a surprise for shareholders.

The kid flick, which on the surface leaned heavily into the same promotional look of the studio's How To Train Your Dragon franchise, is on track to do around $20 million at the box office. With the success of the DreamWorks Animation driven Abominable, Universal and its various studios will have had 8 number one hits - more than any other studio this year.

That's not just important to Comcast investors, but to any shareholders in a film company because it shows two things - other studios can still compete with Disney's cavalcade of IP, and audiences will still show up to the theater, in general, for films they feel bring value.

Keep in mind, this also wasn't exactly a slam-dunk for the studio as the movie doesn't have the same top-tier recognizable names in the voice cast of a Secret Life of Pets or a Shrek type feature. Led by Chloe Bennet (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken), Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), and Eddie Izzard (The Riches), it is a very talented, but low-key cast.

Now granted that was the point as the movie wanted to stay true to its international setting and storyline, but it was still a risk - especially for DreamWorks which has never used September as a launching pad for one of its films.

Investors have a lot to like here as the film, which was marketed as a generational story around a Chinese family's attempt to reunite a Yeti with his family, received high marks from audiences and critics. Directed by Jill Culton, the movie was one of only four that are given the full Comcast synergistic push which demonstrates the level of importance this was to the company.

With a production budget of around $45 million, investors need to see a $20 million-type debut to feel comfortable about the project's long-term viability. It was also important for Universal to have a hit here because the studio will have no releases in October, meaning its next box office entry won't come until the busier holiday season.

Universal will debut a total of four more wide release projects this year capped off by the big swing adaption of Cats which is off to a mixed start following a polarizing trailer. Still, the one-two punch of Downton and Abominable, coming off the blockbuster success of Hobbs and Shaw should ease investor concerns about the studio's overall 2019 performance.

Now, as nice as that most number one superlative is, shareholders need to be aware that Disney isn't done yet for the year - not by a long shot. The studio still has three more films including Frozen 2 and newest Star Wars entry, which will do some serious damage at the box office.

However, for now, a win is a win, and when you are dealing with a company that owns so many of today's most profitable franchises, you don't question where those victories come from.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.