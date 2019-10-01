Cathay General Bancorp's Earnings Growth To Continue

Loan growth is likely to continue, but at a lower rate due to the outlook of economic slowdown.

Earnings of Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, are expected to increase mostly on the back of loan growth. Due to the earnings increase, I expect the company's trend of rising dividend to continue in the remainder of this year and 2020. I also expect the company's price to rise by more than 20% till the end of 2020.

Loan Growth to Decline

I'm expecting CATY's loan book to continue to grow at around 2% sequentially in both of the remaining quarters this year. My expectation is based on the management's assertion in the 2QFY19 conference call that the local and foreign (i.e. Chinese) demand for residential mortgages is still very strong, and their pipeline is still healthy. For FY20 I'm expecting the growth rate to decline as I doubt high growth will last due to my outlook of economic slowdown in both the United States and China.

Only around 2.2% of CATY's loans are directly affected by the US-China trade war. Due to the low direct exposure and CATY's history of remarkable asset quality, I believe the US-China trade war will not affect loan losses. In my opinion, trade tensions will only affect loan growth. The management also appeared confident regarding the absence of any systemic issues that could give rise to credit losses. The table below summarizes my balance sheet estimates.

Net Interest Margin to Receive Support from Funding Cost

I'm expecting CATY's funding cost to decline in the remainder of FY19 and FY20 due to the 50bps cut in federal funds rate this year. Around 54% of CATY's deposits are time deposits, but I still expect a significant impact of the rate cut soon because a majority of these deposits are due to be repriced. In the 2QFY19 the management disclosed that around 24% of all Certificates of Deposit, CD, will be repriced in 3QFY19, and around 34% of the CD book will get repriced in 1QFY20. Based on this disclosure, I'm expecting funding costs to decline by 14bps in the remainder of 2019 and to dip by 4bps in FY20.

I can glean from 2QFY19 conference call details that more than 50% of CATY's loans have variable rates, which means that the bulk of the impact of the 50bps Fed Funds rate cut in July and September will be felt in the third and fourth quarters of FY19. I'm expecting yields to decline by 3bps in 3QFY19 and 2bps in 4QFY19. I'm also expecting a 5bps yield decline in FY20 as a result of a lagged effect of Fed's 2019 rate cut, assuming there is no further monetary easing.

In the 2QFY19 conference call the management stated that they expect net interest margin to be between 3.53% to 3.60% based on the assumption of a 25bps Fed Funds rate cut. My estimates are shown in the table below. Please note that currently I'm not expecting any further federal funds rate cut, but a worsening of my economic outlook may lead me to revise downwards my estimate for net interest margin.

Earnings Growth to Continue

Apart from the loan growth, I expect subdued non-interest expense growth to also help earnings. CATY closed three branches this year and ended its telephone license after it expired, which will help keep non-interest expense low. In the 2QFY19 conference call the management maintained their previous guidance of $270 to $275 million of non-interest expense. My estimate is a little higher at $282 million, as shown in the table below titled 'Financial Summary'. My estimates suggest a growth rate of 6.5% for FY19, and 5.9% for FY20, which is lower than the 11.9% growth recorded in FY18.

On the other hand, I expect slightly higher effective tax rate to constrain earning's growth. Earnings were supported in 2QFY19 by CATY's solar tax credit fund, which reduced the effective tax rate to 16.6%. For the remainder of the year I'm assuming a greater effective tax rate based on management's guidance of full year 2019 effective tax rate of 19% to 19.5%. For FY20, I'm assuming an effective tax of 20%.

I'm expecting earnings to increase by 4.3% in FY19 and 5.2% in FY20, as shown in the table below.

Dividends: Rising Trend to Continue

I'm expecting the upward trend of CATY's dividends to continue in 4QFY19 and FY20. I'm expecting CATY to increase its payout to $0.33 per share in 4QFY19, from the current level of $0.31. In 4QFY20, I expect the company to increase its dividend yet again to $0.36 per share. My full year FY20 DPS of $1.35 implies a dividend yield of 3.89%. I'm confident that CATY will be able to increase its dividends as my dividend estimate suggests a comfortable payout ratio of only 36.3% for FY20.

CATY also has an ongoing share buyback program with authorization of $50 million. At the time of the 2QFY19 conference call CATY had bought back shares worth $20 million.

Expecting 23% Price Upside

To value CATY, I'm using the company's average historical price to book multiple of 1.38, as shown in the table below.

Multiplying the average price to book ratio with the December 2020 forecast book value per share of $31.1 gives a target price of $42.9, which implies a 23.4% upside from CATY's September 26, 2019 closing price.

Buy CATY

The price upside and forward dividend yield combine to give total expected return of 27.3%. Based on this return I'm adopting a bullish stance on CATY and advising investors to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.