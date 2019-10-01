Base Metals And Industrial Commodities: Q3 2019 Review And Outlook For Q4 2019

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they appreciated by 26.77%. In 2017, the sector of nonferrous industrial metals was the best-performing commodities sector posting a 21.99% gain for the year. In 2018, the industrial commodities shed 15.78% of their value.

The base metals sector dropped 8.14% in Q2 after a 10.77% rise in Q1 for this year. In Q3, the sector rose by 2.71% on the back of an over 36% gain in the price of nickel forwards on the LME. After the first nine months of 2019, the six LME metals were 5.58% higher from the closing level at the end of December 2018. The best performing commodity in the base metals sector in Q3 was nickel, which rose 36.72%. Zinc dropped by 6.95%, and tin suffered a 14.52% loss, the second consecutive double-digit percentage quarterly decline for the price of tin forwards. COMEX copper futures declined by 4.69% while the LME three-month forward copper contract moved 3.71% lower in Q3. The price of aluminum moved just 3.99% to the downside for the quarter while lead was 8.73% higher over the period.

Meanwhile, the price of iron ore moved 18.30% lower in Q3, giving more than back half the gains from Q2. The Baltic Dry Index rose by 38.58% in Q3 after a 93.64% rise in Q2. So far in 2019, nickel leads the pack with a 62.64% gain over the first nine months, followed by lead, which was 3.77% higher so far in 2019. COMEX copper is 1.88% lower in 2019 as of the final day of September. LME copper was 3.70% lower for the first nine months of the year; aluminum has declined by 6.74%, zinc was 5.24% lower in 2019. Tin has been the worst-performing base metal with a 17.27% loss over the first three quarters of this year.

Most base metal prices experienced selling pressure on the escalation in the trade dispute. The strength in the U.S. dollar index, which moved 3.51% higher in Q3 and was 3.43% higher over the first nine months of this year was another bearish factor for prices. Optimism over a trade deal with China has been changing places with pessimism over the recent months adding to price volatility in the industrial commodities sector. The divisions within the US branches of government make it impossible to move forward with any infrastructure legislation.

China is the demand side of the fundamental equation in the commodities asset class because of their massive population and economic growth. The trade dispute escalated in early August when US President Trump slapped new tariffs on China and the Chinese retaliated. However, in mid-September, some optimism returned, which lifted some prices. Copper, the leader of the base metals sector, fell to a new low in early August but recovered when some confidence returned to the market.

The Invesco DB Base Metals product (DBB) reflects the price action in copper, zinc, and aluminum on the London Metals Exchange. The base metals tend to move together when it comes to macroeconomic issues like trade. In Q4, the Brexit issue could also impact the path of prices.

Copper

The red metal posted a gain of just over 18% gain on the COMEX and 17.4% gain on the LME in 2016. In 2017, COMEX and LME copper gained 31.57% and 30.25% respectively. Copper was trading at the highest price since 2014 at the end of 2017. Copper on the COMEX futures market moved 20.38% lower in 2018. LME copper three-month forwards lost 16.83% last year. In Q1 2019, COMEX copper futures rebounded by 11.7% while LME forwards moved 8.3% higher. In Q2, copper continued to decline as it lost 7.85% on COMEX and 7.64% on the LME. In Q3, the COMEX futures fell by 4.69% while LME three-month copper shed 3.71% of its value. Over the first nine months of 2019, the red metal was 1.88% lower in the futures market in the US and 3.70% lower on the three-month forward market at the LME in London.

Copper rose to the highest level since January 2014 when COMEX futures traded $3.3220 per pound on December 28, 2017. Copper started 2019 on a bearish note as it dropped to a new low at $2.5430 per pound on the second trading session of the year on January 3. Copper fell below that price to a low at $2.4675 during the week of September 3 when it put in a bullish reversal on the weekly chart. The low came after the US and Chinese trade war escalated in August.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, copper has made lower highs and lower lows since mid-April. Copper was below neutral territory on the weekly chart at the end of Q3 even though some optimism over a trade deal between the US and China returned to the market in September.

At the June Fed meeting, the US central bank told markets that US rates would move lower by the end of 2019. On July 31, the Fed cut rates by 25-basis points for the first time in years. At the same time, the central bank ended its program of balance sheet normalization that had been pushing rates higher further out along the yield curve. In September, the ECB cut rates by the basis points to negative 50 points. The Fed followed with another 25-point reduction in the Fed Funds rate on September 18.

The moves by the Fed and ECB are likely supportive of commodities prices when it comes to lower rates, which decrease the cost of carrying long positions or inventories. Meanwhile, since the Fed has been moving slowly when it comes to rate cuts, the dollar has been rallying and made new highs during Q3. Given the inverse relationship between the dollar and commodities prices, a stronger dollar weighed on the price of copper. However, the rally in the price of gold in Q3 was a sign that all currencies are moving lower even though the dollar continues to be the strongest foreign exchange instrument. The dollar may be the king of currencies, but gold had emerged as the monarch of money. Lower rates tend to be bullish for commodities prices over time.

The European Central Bank remains highly accommodative when it comes to monetary policy. Short-term rates at negative fifty basis points are stimulative along with a return of QE to the tune of 20 billion euros per month starting in November. The sluggish economic growth in Europe means that rates will remain low and the balance sheet at an elevated level for as far as the eye can see on the other side of the Atlantic.

Brexit continues to be an issue dividing the UK and EU. The deadline for Brexit is now October 31. The new Prime Minister promised to take the UK out of the EU with or without an agreement by the deadline. However, the Parliament blocked the move, and a new election will likely serve as a second referendum for the departure from the union. Brexit is an issue that could cause volatility across all markets, and copper is no exception.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000s, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Copper traded to a low of $1.9355 in January 2016 and had not looked back until Q3 of 2018. The technical resistance level for the red metal is now at $3.00 as we move into Q4, and then at $3.3220 on the continuous COMEX futures contract, the December 2017 high. Critical support is at $2.4675, the Q3 low. Little has changed from a long-term technical perspective since the end of 2018, but the path of least resistance for the price of the red metal continues to hinge on whether protectionism continues.

Nearby copper futures on COMEX settled at $2.5785 on September 30, and three-month forwards on the LME were at $5759 per ton.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 12.43% higher in 2016 after falling by 18.35% in 2015. In 2017, aluminum moved 32.33% higher, but the base metal fell by 17.99% in 2018. In Q1, the price of aluminum rose by just 3.63%. In Q2, aluminum moved to the downside with the other members of the base metals sector as it posted a decline of 6.27%. In Q3, aluminum forwards posted a 3.99% loss. Three-month LME aluminum forwards was 6.74% lower over the first nine months of 2019.

The new USMCA that replaced NAFTA removed the 10% tariffs on aluminum and steel imports into the United States from Canada and Mexico in Q2. Mexico and Canada approved the new trade agreement, but it still awaits ratification by the US Congress. Aluminum production in China has been declining, reflecting the weakness in the economy. Through the first half of 2019, Chalco's output was 8% lower. Global production has slumped but so has demand for the metal. A deal on trade between the US and China would likely lift the price of aluminum forwards on the LME.

Shares of Alcoa (AA) almost doubled in value in 2017. In Q4, the lower price of aluminum, trade issues, and a weak stock market pushed the stock from its Q3 closing level at $40.40, to $26.58, down 34.21% over the final three months of 2018. In Q1, AA stock recovered marginally with the stock market and the price of aluminum and closed on March 29, 2019, at $28.16 per share, just 5.9% higher. In Q2, AA shares closed on June 28 at $23.41 or 16.9% lower over the past three months. In Q3, AA shares moved lower again to $20.07, down 14.3% for the quarter. AA underperformed both the price action in aluminum and the overall stock market in Q3.

Three-month aluminum forwards on the LME traded in a range from $1712 to $1944 during the first nine months of the year. In Q3, aluminum made a lower low. Aluminum three-month forwards closed Q3 at $1721.50 per ton.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015 and then rallied by 15.98% in 2016. In 2017, nickel posted a gain of 21.90%. Nickel posted a 13.17% loss in 2018. In Q1, nickel was the best-performing base metal as it appreciated by 22.8%. In Q2, nickel was again the leading performer as it only fell 3.13%. In Q3, the trend continued as nickel rose by 36.72% and was 62.64% higher over the first nine months of 2019.

Indonesia is the world's leading nickel producer. The market had expected a mineral export ban to begin in 2022. However, the government accelerated the ban, which will now start on January 1, 2020. The price of nickel exploded higher on the back of the export ban in Indonesia. The trend towards electric automobiles continues to underpin the nickel market.

When it comes to nickel, keep an eye on iron ore and steel demand over the months ahead. Nickel is likely to be highly sensitive to changes in global economic conditions. However, Indonesia will remain the leading issue in Q4 and into 2020. Russia is a significant producer of the metal, and sanctions against the Putin government are likely to continue to cause some dislocations in the nickel market in coming months. Nickel is a very volatile metal, and we could see a wide price range for the metal during the final quarter of 2019. Three-month nickel forwards closed Q3 at $17,370 per ton. A continuation of demand from electric cars is supportive of the price of the nonferrous metal. Indonesia has made the price move parabolic.

Lead

Lead, the worst-performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65% and then it was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In 2016 lead gained 11.14%. Lead appreciated by an incredible 25.31% in 2017. The price of lead fell 19.32% in 2018. Lead was the worst-performing base metal in Q1 as it only gained 0.74% for the quarter. In Q2, lead dropped by 5.27%. In Q3, the price of lead reversed and posted an 8.73% gain. Lead was 3.77% higher through the first nine months of 2019. Three-month LME lead closed on September 30, 2018, at $2,093 per ton.

Lead is a thinly traded metal, and it is always a possibility that there are both price and stockpile manipulation in the lead market. Demand for batteries around the world is supportive of the price of the toxic base metal. China is, by far, the world's largest producer and consumer of lead and the biggest player in the market which lends the price of the metal to price manipulation. The Chinese anti-pollution policies have increased the demand for electric automobiles, which is supportive of the price of lead. There is some degree of correlation between the price of oil and lead as higher oil prices increase the demand for electric vehicles and falling oil prices do the opposite. Economic weakness in China on the back of the trade dispute and escalation of protectionist policies in August was bearish for the price of the metal. On a longer-term basis, lead is a promising metal because of its consumption in batteries, a global market that continues to grow. Since optimism on trade returned to the market in September, the price of lead forwards rose.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the best-performing metal on the LME in 2016, gaining 59.53%. Zinc added to those gains as it rallied by 27.54% in 2017. Zinc moved 25.49% lower in 2018, making it the worst-performing base metal of the year. In Q1, the price of zinc rose by 18.98%. In Q2, the nonferrous metal gave back almost all of its gains as the price dropped 14.41% making zinc the worst-performing base metal for the quarter. The price of zinc continued to slip in Q3 as it was 6.95% lower over the three months. Zinc was 5.24% lower over the first nine months of this year. Three-month zinc forwards on the LME closed at $2,321.50 per ton on September 30, 2019. After achieving a multiyear high in February 2018, the price of zinc plunged in Q2 and Q3 of 2018 on a combination of increasing stockpiles, and weak Chinese demand.

The fundamentals for zinc have shifted with new production at higher prices, and we have witnessed a shift in the production and pricing cycles in the zinc market. The price of zinc is likely to follow the stock level and trade issues over the final quarter of 2019.

Tin

Tin is the most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In 2016, tin was the second-best performing base metal, rising by 44.10%. In 2017, tin was the only loser in the base metals sector posting a 5.4% loss. Tin fell 1.89% in 2018, making it the best performer of the six base metals that trade on the LME. In Q1, the price of tin rose by 10.17%, and in Q2 it gave that all back and more as the price dropped by 12.15%. The price of tin continued to fall in Q3, posting a 14.52% loss for the quarter, leaving the tin market 17.27% lower over the first nine months of 2019.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. Indonesian output is on the decline, but in other areas of the world, it has risen. Above $20,000 per ton, things got dicey for tin throughout 2017, but economic growth in China provided stability and support for the price. The $20,000 had become the pivot point for the price of three-month tin forwards. In 2019, the price moved away from the level on the downside.

Tin traded in a range from $15,630 to $21,675 over the first nine months of 2019 and put in a lower low in Q3.

The bottom line: outlook for Q4 2019

Base metals and industrial commodities are battling bullish and bearish factors as we head into the second half of 2019. Lower interest rates in the US, a continuation of stimulus in Europe, and Chinese devaluation of the yuan are all bullish for the prices of the industrial metals and ores. If lower US rates cause the dollar index to decline, that would add another supportive factor to the picture. However, the reason for stimulus is protectionist trade policies. Since China is the demand side of the equation for the base metals, a slowdown in the Chinese economy is a bearish factor for the sector, which sent prices of all of the metals lower during Q2. A trade deal would likely light a bullish fuse, as would a rise in inflation. However, economic weakness and fears of a global recession are bearish for the sector. With bullish and bearish factors pulling at the LME metals, we could see an increase in price variance over the coming days, weeks, and perhaps months. In Q4 2018, we saw lots of volatility as the stock market dropped during a risk-off period, which weighed on the prices of industrial commodities. A repeat performance in 2019 depends on developments on trade between the US and China. The closer the 2020 Presidential election comes; the more likely President Trump will want a victory and a trade deal that moves the needle towards a more level playing field for commerce between the world's two leading economies.

Any risk-off period that comes from a disappointing result to trade negotiations or a rising risk of a recession could cause selling in this sector of the commodities market. The prices of the base metals reflect a bit more optimism over trade in Q3 compared to the end of Q2. However, the gain was due solely to the rise in the price of nickel.

The price of iron ore, the main ingredient in steel moved 3.55% lower in 2018, after a 10.02% loss in 2017. In Q1, iron ore exploded 24.81% higher on the back of a production problem in Brazil where a dam collapsed and stopped output at one of the world's leading iron ore mines. In Q2, supply concerns continued to cause the price to rally as it gained another 30.72%. In Q3, it corrected by 18.30% but was still 33.29% higher at the end of the first nine months of 2019. Nearby iron ore futures finished Q3 at $92.24 per ton. Iron ore is the primary ingredient in the production of steel. We could see lots of price volatility in the steel market in 2019 as the commodity is ground zero for some of the protectionist policies.

The Baltic Dry Index moved 42.14% higher in 2017. In 2018, the BDI experienced a 6.95% loss compared to its closing price at the end of 2017. In Q1, which is a seasonally weak time of the year for shipping, the index fell by 45.55%. In Q2, the BDI rose by 93.64%. In Q3 it rose by 38.58% and was 46.11% higher over the first nine months of this year. The index that represents the freight rates for shipping dry bulk commodities around the world is often a sign of demand for commodities. China is the most influential factor when it comes to moves in the BDI as it is the 800-pound gorilla when it comes to the demand side of the fundamental equation in the raw materials market. New restrictions on cleaner fuels boosted shipping rates and the BDI over the past months. The BDI closed Q3 at the 1,857 level.

Many issues face the industrial commodities sector of the raw material market that could cause lots of price volatility in Q4 and into 2020. The dollar, interest rates, and most of all, trade between the US and China will determine the path of least resistance of prices. A recessionary environment would weigh on the prices of industrial commodities. While economic growth in the U.S. is a supportive factor, China is slowing, and growth in Europe is sluggish, at best. The most significant variable continues to be the trade issue as we head into the coming three-month period. The news cycle will have lots of influence on LME metals and other industrial commodities, along with markets across all asset classes. I continue to believe that the US and China will compromise on a trade deal. China needs one for economic reasons, and President Trump needs a political victory going into the 2020 election season.

Source: Barchart

DBB is the ETF product that tracks the base metals sector. DBB moved from $15.50 at the end of Q2 to $14.77 at the end of Q3. DBB fell by 4.71%. Since DBB does not hold any long positions in nickel, it did not keep pace with the average rise in the sector as an almost 37% gain in the nickel market skewed the sector results. The prices of copper, aluminum, and zinc fell for the quarter. DBB does not list lead or nickel LME forwards in its top holdings, and the prospectus says, "The index Commodities consists of aluminum, zinc, and copper-Grade A."

Expect a continuation of price volatility in the industrial commodities in Q4. The dollar, trade issues with China, and global economic growth will determine the path of least resistance for the commodities in this sector over the final months of 2019.

