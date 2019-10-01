Sears Holdings: No Pot Of Gold Waiting At The End

Sears has also sold most of its assets, so asset appreciation is not going to be a catalyst.

Nearly one year into Sears's bankruptcy case, there have been no disclosures that point to a strong recovery for Sears's securities.

As Sears Holdings's (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy case drags on, it should be increasingly apparent that there is no pot of gold waiting at the end for Sears investors. Sears has sold most of its assets to Transformco, and given the state of mall REITs, those assets aren't becoming more valuable anyway. Legal fees are adding up, and in a best case scenario, there may be some modest return from releases.

Typically, when investors make out well from a bankruptcy case, the market reflects the improving outlook for the securities as it happens. For example, in General Growth Properties's (GGP) case, the disclosures from its bankruptcy filing (giving more information on the value of its properties) and an economy that was clawing its way out of recession helped served to greatly increase the market price of its securities.

Similarly, Ultra Petroleum's (UPLC) stock price recovery in 2016 (after its bankruptcy filing in late April 2016) was partially boosted by a major rally in natural gas prices that significantly improved the value of Ultra's assets.

In Sears's case, there haven't been any disclosures that suggests that the market has seriously mispriced Sears's securities. Sears has also sold most of its assets and those assets aren't markedly increasing in value anyway. This is reflected in the moribund price of Sears's unsecured notes.

The second-lien notes have moved a bit more in value recently, largely due to the status of the 507[b] claims. Based on all the disclosures from the bankruptcy case, there has been nothing to suggest that the second-liens will get anywhere close to a full recovery.

The NOLs

I agree with the belief that Transformco will end up with the NOLs as a result of the asset purchase agreement. Eddie Lampert would have done a fair amount of work to ensure that the NOLs could be transferred to Transformco. The price action in Sears's securities also suggests that nobody following the case (at least with any substantial money) believes that owning Sears's securities will give access to the NOLs in the future.

Aside from that, NOLs are not worth as much as one might think. At the end of 2003, Coram Healthcare had $194.2 million in federal NOLs. Deloitte valued the NOLs at $32.9 million. However, the bankruptcy court noted that there was a possibility that the IRS would challenge the debtors' position with respect to how the cancellation of debt in bankruptcy would affect certain tax attributes. As a result, the court found that the risk-adjusted value of the NOLs was $10 million (5.1% of the amount of federal NOLs). This was at a time where the corporate tax rate was 35% instead of 21% as well.

Thus, we can see that the practical value of $1 billion in federal NOLs now may be only $31 million based on the lower tax rate. With no risk adjustment, $1 billion in NOLs might be worth $100 million.

Similarly, at the end of 2017, WMIH Corp. had approximately $6 billion in NOL carryforwards (which was the only thing of real value in the company). The market valued WMIH at around $180 million at the time, also suggesting that the present market value of $1 billion in NOLs is indeed around $30 million or so.

A significant reason for the relatively low valuation of NOLs involves the uncertainty of when they can actually be utilized, and this could be over a very long period of time (if at all).

For example, $1 billion in federal NOLs could translate into $210 million in tax savings. However, if that tax savings was realized evenly over a 50-year period, the PV-10 would only be $42 million.

The market is typically reasonably efficient at reacting to available information. Nearly one year into Sears's bankruptcy filing, there have been no disclosures that point to there being a pot of gold waiting for investors. The market can sometimes be too near-term focused, so a marked change in the economic environment or in commodity prices could significantly change the value of a company. There appears to be little hope of that affecting Sears's value, given that Sears has sold most of its assets to Transformco. As well, department store real estate isn't a particularly strong asset either.

Thus, the value of Sears's securities will largely only be influenced by bankruptcy court rulings (and I expect the NOLs to be transferred), legal fees, and the potential payment of releases from Lampert/ESL. It is unlikely that there will be a huge amount of value from these, so anyone expecting something like $1+ per share (as an example) in recovery is likely to be disappointed.

