Nutanix: Switch To Calls.Again

While the transition seems to be going well, it remains the case that the more the company sells, the more it loses. This can't continue.

Since my first “take the money and run” article on Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), the shares are down about 52%. Thirty six percent of that loss has occurred since I published my second bearish article on the name. This puts me on the horns of a dilemma. While it’s nice that bearish calls have worked out well, at some point, even the most flawed company can be a great investment. For that reason, I need to check in on the name again to see if now is a good time to buy. For those who can stand stand the suspense I’ll come right to the point. Nutanix remains a flawed company. In spite of that, the shares remain morbidly overpriced. For that reason I suggest that investors stay away from this stock. That said, for those who remain committed, I suggest call options as an alternative strategy here. They offer much of the same upside as share ownership does, at a fraction of the cost. They are thus a less risky approach in my view.

Company Update: Nutanix Transition Going Well

Nutanix is a company in transition in a couple of significant ways. First, the company is shifting away from hardware sales and will therefore eliminate the pass through hardware revenue. Additionally, the company is shifting to a subscription model from a straight up license model of revenue.

I'm generally biased to assume the worst about transformations for a host of reasons. That said, even I will admit that the transformation here has been impressive for a host of reasons.

First, the company seems to be succeeding at increasing the subscription portion of revenue per the following slide. In particular, Q4 subscription revenue is up a whopping 72% relative to the same period a year ago, and up fully 17% from the previous quarter. As impressive in my view is the fact that revenue decline was relatively muted, in spite of a 64% decline in hardware sales from last year to this. This suggests to me that, ceteris paribus, revenue would have actually increased in the fourth quarter of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago.

Source: Nutanix Q4 Earnings presentation

Second, in the face of the transition, customer loyalty remains as high as ever, per the following slide.

Source: Nutanix Q4 Earnings presentation

All in, I think a reasonable story here is that 2019 is a year of significant transition for Nutanix. We can assume that if Wall Street is short sighted enough to punish the shares for one year of poor performance, it will be just as myopic when they compare 2020 to 2019. Given that 2019 saw negative revenue growth, this comparison will obviously be much easier.

Financial Snapshot

In spite of a transition that's working out well so far, in my view, the problems I’ve written about here in my previous two articles remain. While revenue continues to grow at a very decent clip over the past seven years (up at a CAGR of 69%), net loss continues to bloat during the same time (up at a CAGR of 46%). The question I’ve asked in my past two articles remains unanswered: if growing revenues won’t lead to net income, what will?! I’ve run a correlation on revenue and income for this company and found a very strong negative relationship (r=-.88) between the two. This suggests that the more this company sells, the more it loses. If I were a Nutanix long, I’d urge management to slow the sales effort somewhat, given the eccentric tendency of this company to grow losses as it grows sales.

Source: Company filings

The reason for the disconnect between revenue and net income is, of course, ever growing costs. Sales and marketing, R&D, and General and Admin have grown at CAGRs of 65%, 62%, and 58% respectively. Given that growth in all of these expenses should be expected to grow as the company grows, Nutanix is on a kind of treadmill. To maintain customer interest, it needs to maintain robust sales and R&D efforts. In my view, if these expenses slowed, so would revenue.

It should also be said that a significant potential cause for the share price erosion might be the significant dilution that shareholders have experienced over the years. Over the past two years, the share count has grown at a CAGR of ~8.6%.

This situation may improve as the company continues its efforts at transformation. After all, subscription revenue has a much higher margin than pass through hardware, for instance. This is evidenced by the fact that gross margin has leapt fully 10 points from FY 2018 to FY 2019. In my view, though, investors wouldn't be harmed by waiting for confirmation. The market had great expectations for Nutanix earlier this year, and the shares were taken down when those expectations weren't met. I would suggest people would be wise to take a lesson from what happens when great expectations aren't met. I would suggest people wait until we have even more proof of a transition.

The Stock

As I’ve said repeatedly, and no doubt tiresomely, even a troubled business like Nutanix can be a great investment if the price is right. The problem is that the shares remain morbidly overvalued in my view.

When looking at the stock in my latest bearish piece on Nutanix, I was able to talk about the morbid valuation on a price to free cash flow basis. That avenue is no longer open to me, of course, because there is no free cash flow present. For that reason, I’ll chart the price to operating cash flows. I'm using price to operating cash because that is the only way that I can derive a denominator on which to base a comparison to price. Unsurprisingly, on a price to operating cash flow perspective, the shares are morbidly expensive.

Source: Gurufocus

Please note that "operating cash flows" include non-cash expenses that are economic costs to shareholders (share count dilution, depreciation etc.). For that reason, it could be said the valuation is even more rich than it appears in the chart above. In my view, this is the definition of expensive.

Some may quibble that this measure of relative value may not be as meaningful because other companies (like Netflix, for instance) have risen a great deal in price in spite of negative cash flow from operations. I would suggest that that is a naive perspective for a few reasons. First, it is an example of the anchoring bias, which has done so much harm to so many investors over the decades. Analogies to other companies are often fraught with problems, as the analogues are more dissimilar than similar (Netflix, for instance, being worth ~23 times Nutanix's market capitalisation, may be a component of some index that Nutanix isn't, and that will create a disparity in valuations). Second, and perhaps more importantly, Netflix may be great proof for the argument that sooner or later negative cash from operations harms returns. In other words, the argument "Netflix proves that negative cash flow doesn't matter" would be much more compelling if Netflix itself hadn't dropped ~30% in price over the past year. In my view, it is likely the case that cash from operations doesn't matter until it does.

Options As Alternative

Some Nutanix longs may remain unconvinced by my reasoning. They may feel as optimistic as they did 36% ago. It may be that the transition will succeed and will drive shares higher. I can understand that some people hold out that hope, given how well the transition seems to be going. But there's a big difference between hope and reality in markets in my view, and I also think there's little harm in waiting for more proof. For those people who want to remain long, I would recommend switching out of the shares and into call options. These offer much of any potential upside here for far less capital at risk. This switch is especially compelling because there's no loss of dividend income from the switch.

At the moment, January Nutanix calls with a strike price of $25 last traded hands at $4.21. Switching from the shares to these options would allow the speculator to gain most of any potential upside from these shares while only exposing ~16% of the capital at risk. In my view, investing well is as much about preserving capital as it is about seeking gains, and therefore getting the upside for 16% of the risk makes sense. If the shares rally, the investor will enjoy that gain. If, as I suspect, the shares continue to fall, the call owner will suffer, but far less than the shareholder here.

Conclusion

Although there's evidence of a transition, the story of Nutanix remains largely unchanged in my view. The more the company sells, the more it loses. In addition, share count continues to grow, suggesting that dilution will remain a problem into the future. The stock itself remains very expensive on a price to operating cash flow basis. Unfortunately, we can no longer judge it based on free cash flow, as there is no longer any free cash flow. Not to beat a dead horse, but I would recommend that people wait for more proof of a profitable turnaround. For those people who remain hopeful, I would suggest that they sell their shares and switch to call options. In doing so, they will gain exposure to any potential upside here at a fraction of the capital at risk. In my view, that’s the definition of prudent investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.