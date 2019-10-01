50 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks In Q3

An overview of these sagging stocks can provide some insight into the trades that did not work for investors over the past three months.

This article details the 50 stocks in the S&P 500 that had the worst performance in the third quarter.

While the S&P 500 was up slightly on the quarter, the worst performing decile of the market was down nearly 20%.

The S&P 500 (VOO) eked out its third straight quarterly gain, producing a 1.7% total return in the third quarter. Amidst global trade tensions and geopolitical concerns, 43% of S&P 500 constituents actually generated negative total returns on the quarter. This article highlights the worst performing decile of the S&P 500 in 3Q, the 50 stocks with the worst quarterly total returns. Below is a list of these 50 laggards, sorted by largest loss, with some key summary statistics:

Here are some key observations from this list:

After years of being on various market leaders lists Netflix (NFLX) was almost in the worst performing percentile of the S&P 500, coming in as the seventh worst performer on the quarter with a 29% loss. Competition in streaming entertainment content is coming fast and furious, challenging the business model as entrants with better balance sheets look to grab screen share.

Even as oil saw its largest one-day advance on record after the Saudi energy infrastructure drone attack, one-fifth of the laggards on the quarter were in the Energy space. Energy (XLE) was the worst performing S&P 500 sector in 3Q.

On a market value basis, Healthcare (XLV) represented 35% of the Laggards list, with pharma giant Pfizer (PFE), as large in market value terms as the smallest 25 companies on this list. It was not all driven by Pfizer's underperformance though as Healthcare, the 2nd worst performing S&P 500 sector in 3Q, featured ten constituents on this list.

The third quarter featured a historically large move in interest rates in August, so it should comes as no surprise that Utilities and REITs, two interest rate sensitive sectors, were completely absent from this list of laggards.

While the consumer remains robust amidst generationally low unemployment and modest wage gains, some retail stocks continue to feel the pinch of the transition from traditional brick-and-mortar to e-commerce. Four of the worst ten performing stocks - Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Macy's (M), L Brands (LB), and Under Armour (UAA) - are apparel and beauty product retailers.

Netflix influences the cap-weighted measures, but even on an equal-weight basis the 20.7x trailing earnings does not screen as particularly cheap despite these stocks, on average, more than erasing their year-to-date gains in the third quarter.

I hope this quick overview of lagging performers in 3rd quarter is valuable to Seeking Alpha readers as you put recent market changes into broader context. Some readers may also use this as a screen for potential opportunities in companies that have sold off sharply over the past three months.

