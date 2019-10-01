EverQuote: Worth A Shot

The company's adjusted EBITDA also veered positive in its most recent quarter, showing stabilization in the underlying business and the capacity to seize operating leverage.

EverQuote has produced strong >30% y/y growth in the first half of 2019, showing no deceleration from growth rates seen last year.

This article was shared with PRO+ Tech subscribers - find out more here.

While many high-growth technology stocks have come crashing down this year, especially high-profile IPOs like Uber (UBER) and Peloton (PTON), one little-discussed small-cap tech stock that went public last year has returned generously for investors. Massachusetts-based EverQuote (EVER), which aims to be the biggest online marketplace for insurance products, has achieved sizable revenue growth this year and seen its stock more than double since January:

Data by YCharts

Despite robust year-to-date gains, I still believe there's plenty of upside in EverQuote's shares as the company moves an antiquated insurance industry into the internet age. Insurance has long been a thorny, complicated product to purchase - and in many cases, consumers don't have an easy way of "shopping a rate" before settling on an insurer. Services like EverQuote, which attract millions of unique site visitors per month and gives a wide range of quote comparisons, help users to make more intelligent insurance purchasing decisions.

As I noted in my original article on the stock, EverQuote's original home base has been in auto insurance. At the time of its IPO in the summer of 2018, more than 90% of its revenues derived from its auto vertical, and it had just barely launched a new home and life category. Today, while EverQuote's car insurance business still makes up the lion's share of its revenues, it has launched new categories in rental insurance and health insurance (the latter of which is one of the largest insurance verticals to enter) that have seen strong customer traction.

EverQuote is well-positioned, in my view, to upturn the insurance industry and capture greater wallet share as more and more millennials turn to the internet for their insurance purchases. At its current share price near $21, EverQuote's market cap of $578 million still classifies it as a bona fide small-cap stock. After netting off the $37 million of cash on EverQuote's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $541 million, a multiple of merely 2.7x EV/FY19 revenues, based on the company's latest full-year top-line guidance of $215.0-$219.0 million:

Figure 1. EverQuote FY19 guidance ranges Source: EverQuote 2Q19 earnings release

As noted in the snapshot above, that's a significant increase from the company's prior guidance view of $197.0 - $199.0 million, an expression of management's confidence in EverQuote's newly-launched verticals. A <3x forward revenue multiple for a company growing at >30% y/y still presents quite a bargain, even if EverQuote isn't quite as cheap as it was at the beginning of the year.

Note that EverQuote isn't actually an insurance company that bears any payout risk - its business model is centered on generating referral fees from the insurance companies that it sends its site visitors to. EverQuote's revenue stream comes at a 94% GAAP gross margin (as of its most recent quarter), though much like other ad-based internet referral companies like travel agency Trivago (TRVG), a large portion of EverQuote's current revenues are diverted into sales and marketing in order to attract more site visitors. The company has shown an ability to capture operating leverage, however - as its Adjusted EBITDA swung positive this year.

The bottom line on EverQuote: this is a small and little-known company, but it's disrupting a huge industry and already has millions of monthly users on its site generating steady referral fees. Stay long here and use any dips to buy.

A banner year so far

Let's review EverQuote's performance in the year-to-date in a bit more detail. The company's most recent earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. EverQuote 1H19 results Source: EverQuote 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues in the first half of 2019 have grown at a 32% y/y pace. Q2 revenue growth was even faster, at 35% y/y to $55.7 million, robustly beating Wall Street's expectations of $50.8 million (+24% y/y) by more than a ten-point margin. Recall also that at the time of EverQuote's IPO, the company was only growing quarterly revenues at a 28% y/y clip. So far in 2019, EverQuote has grown revenues at a far faster rate than last year.

EverQuote's auto business is still the biggest driver behind the company's revenue growth, but its "other" category - which now lumps in home, life, rental, and health insurance - is becoming a more significant chunk of the business. See the company's revenue mix by vertical below:

Figure 3. EverQuote revenue by category Source: EverQuote 2Q19 earnings release

Here's some helpful qualitative commentary from CEO Seth Birnbaums' prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call regarding EverQuote's growth strategies:

Finally, adding new verticals. We launched two new insurance verticals in our marketplace and are bullish on the long-term prospects for both, increasing our overall marketplace, diversity and TAM. As we are clearly seeing the benefits in our results, we plan to continue investing in both EverQuote and EverDrive consumer experiences in 2019. And we are focused on a greater consumer satisfaction, loyalty and lifetime value. We are also pleased with our ability to expand our team with talented and experienced hires during the quarter. These team members had a near-term impact on the business and we are looking forward to recruiting additional power to manage key initiatives in the quarters to come"

Birnbaum also reported that quote requests on EverQuote's website were up 50% y/y in Q2, indicating the increased popularity of the platform among consumers. Per Birnbaum, the company's strong traffic results also helped the company to drive boosted margin growth: "Excessive consumer traffic drove not only increased variable marketing dollars, but also an increase in unit economics as reflected by expansion of Variable Marketing Margin."

As a percentage of total revenues, GAAP sales and marketing expenses fell to 81.8% of revenues in Q2 (by far EverQuote's largest expense category), down 320bps from 85.0% in the year-ago quarter. This helped to drive an upswing in adjusted EBITDA, which is EverQuote's primary measure of profitability. In both Q2 and 1H19, EverQuote's adjusted EBITDA swung positive, despite losses in the year-ago periods:

Figure 4. EverQuote adjusted EBITDA Source: EverQuote 2Q19 earnings release

In my view, this is a business that is showing not only strong growth metrics and solid execution in new categories, but also a balanced operating model that makes room for margin growth.

Founders control a majority of the company

It's also worth noting that EverQuote's co-founders are still retaining quite a large percentage of ownership in the company. Per an April proxy filing for the company's annual shareholders' meeting, co-founders Seth Birnbaum, Tomas Revesz, and David Blundin collectively own 13.9 million shares out of a total of 25.5 million outstanding shares - approximately 55% of the company.

Figure 5. EverQuote cap table Source: EverQuote proxy filing

This is an unusually high percentage for any company, even a recent IPO. In most cases, even in the most aggressive of unicorns, founders' stakes are diluted down heavily by the time of IPO. In recent IPO Datadog (DDOG), for example, founders Olivier Pomel and Alexis Le-Quoc together own about 24% of the company, while VCs and other institutional players dominate. EverQuote's relatively high insider ownership is an indicator of management's confidence in the business and a stabilizer on its stock price.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about EverQuote. With a market cap of just over $500 million, the company is still in the early stages of becoming an important hub within insurance networks across various verticals. I'm especially encouraged by the company's entry into the health insurance realm, an immense market that costs $20,000 per capita per year, per Bloomberg. Aside from a compelling growth story, we're also seeing EverQuote put up some strong numbers on both the top and bottom line; while high insider ownership from EverQuote's founders signal confidence in its future. Stay bullish here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EVER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.