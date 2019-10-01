Germany's Model Lawsuit Against VW: Quantifying The Risk

In this article I will give investors information about the nature of the process and its possible effects. Overall, I am cautiously optimistic for Volkswagen.

"Dieselgate" has now cost Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) more than EUR 30 billion. Volkswagen will continue to have to contend with civil claims for damages. In the UK, a high court has to decide if Volkswagen must pay out hundreds of millions of pounds in compensation to owners of cars affected by Dieselgate. A decision is set to play out in spring next year. In Germany, too, many proceedings are still in the first instance. A high court ruling is also still pending. Volkswagen is also trying with all its might to prevent such a judgement, so that no presidential judgement can be passed to the detriment of the company. It will be seen whether Volkswagen will be successful with it. It has at least shown that it can cope with a weak market and its own problems. That's good for investors.

Another chapter in this scandal now begins in the German city of Braunschweig. 470,000 Volkswagen customers have joined a declaratory model lawsuit / model action against Volkswagen, which will be negotiated from Monday. In this article I will give investors information about the nature of the process and its possible effects.

Model action for declaratory judgement

Especially US-american investors have to made a distinction between the "model action for declaratory judgement" and the "class action", which is particularly widespread in the USA. The most obvious difference is the binding effect of the judgment. In the US, the judgment applies to any person who has suffered damage under the same circumstances, regardless of whether or not they have joined the proceedings. As regards the model action, German consumers must first join the action which means they have to register before the action is filed. In return, German customers do not have to bear any litigation costs if the model action is unsuccessful.

Quantifying the risk

What most investors want to know, of course, is how the process could affect VW's business.

At first, investors have to bear in mind that the actual model action does not concern all cars, but only the VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda brands - and only cars with EA 189 diesel engines purchased after 1 November 2008 and affected by the recall. Given that, a recent analysis of the consumer portal rightnow.eu shows that the average compensation amount is EUR 17,510. A total of around 2.4 million Volkswagen vehicles are affected by the diesel scandal. Hence, German owners of affected Volkswagen cars are entitled to compensation of up to EUR 42 billion. Of course this seems to be an extreme amount at first.

However, the subtleties must also be taken into account here. About 470,000 diesel customers have joined the model action. Even if Volkswagen were to lose in full, only the participants in the model action would be able to rely on the judgment. If one takes the previous amount of compensation as a basis, Volkswagen would have to pay EUR 8.2 billion to German customers, which is far less than EUR 42 billion. But even that must be put into perspective. It is expected that the model action will drag on for a few years. That means that the vehicles concerned will continue to lose value in the meantime. Accordingly, the plaintiffs will probably receive significantly less than EUR 17,000 for their vehicles.

Furthermore and as stated above, the court in Braunschweig will only determine whether Volkswagen owes consumers damages, in principle. The customers would then have to take their individual damage claims to court by themselves. Accordingly, it is not unlikely that many consumers who have joined the model action will not bring an action themselves in the future. There is a simple reason for that: the incentive to carry out one's own process is much less than to register in a list. In addition, customers will then again have to bear a litigation cost risk.

Volkswagen will then offer settlements to the plaintiffs, who still bring individual actions against Volkswagen and rely on the model action. Since this is also the simpler way for the plaintiffs, this could reduce the amount of compensation once again.

Given that, I do not assume that more than 2/3 of registered consumers will sue Volkswagen after the model action proceeding. I also assume that the cars will then have a value of less than EUR 11,000. Under these conditions, the risk can be quantified as follows:

470,000 x 2/3 x 11,000 = 3.4 billion.

In this respect, I quantify the risk arising from the model declaratory judgment action at EUR 3.4 billion. That is much less in comparison to the theoretically conceivable sum and should cause investors little headache if they read the numbers of nearly five hundred thousand plaintiffs. In addition, this also applies to possible future lawsuits brought by customers living in Germany. An important limitation period ends at the end of the year. This will significantly reduce the number of potential further plaintiffs. If necessary, a lawsuit will then only be successful over criminal claims. However, the prerequisites for this are much higher. Accordingly, I expect that the waves will smooth over the next one to two years and that Volkswagen will be able to concentrate fully on its operating result.

Conclusion

It is likely that the impact of Dieselgate will extend far beyond 2019. However, much has already been priced into the company.

Data by YCharts

In the end, there could even be a positive surprise for Volkswagen shareholders with regard to the absolute level of amounts of compensation. Personally, I quantify the risk arising from the model declaratory judgment action at EUR 3.4 billion. This could boost the stock because operationally, things are going well for Volkswagen. Volkswagen is doing considerably better than the market environment. While the global automobile production was down by more than 6 percent year-on-year in the first three months 2019, deliveries to Volkswagen customers was only down 2.8 percent. Additionally, Volkswagen expanded its market share in the passenger car market. Given that, Volkswagen presented excellent half-year figures. In the first six months of the current financial year, the sales revenue of Volkswagen grew by 4.9 percent to EUR 125.2 billion compared with the first half of 2018. The reported increase in profit sets Volkswagen apart from other car manufacturers such as (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), which are currently reporting weaker numbers and forecasts.

Overall, I'm therefore cautiously optimistic for Volkswagen.

