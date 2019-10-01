Equity CEFs: 2019 Top Picks Performances Through Third Quarter

Though individual securities like stocks can give you higher returns than funds, you also take on much higher risk as well. I use the S&P 500 as a benchmark.

So even though I don't consider myself a particularly good marketer of my services, I'll let my picks do the talking. Remember, these top picks are funds and not stocks.

Though mid-year performance results is sort of like "Counting your money before the dealing is done," I've seen some other contributors touting their YTD performances.

With the 3rd quarter now complete, I thought I would go back over my Top Picks for 2019 and see how they have done after 9-months.

Here are my Top Picks for 2019 in an article which came out January 2 of this year. My five top picks are shown below with their year-to-date total return market price performances through yesterday, Sept. 30, 2019.

For comparison, the S&P 500 (SPY), $296.77 current market price, is up 20.7% for the year including dividends although most financial websites use the actual ^GSPC symbol for the S&P 500, 2976.74 current price, which does not include dividends and is up only 18.7% YTD.

My Top Pick overall was:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc (HTD), $28.44 current market price. Total Return of 45.0%

My Top Aggressive Pick was:

Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG), $5.92 current market price. Total Return of 42.8%

My Top US Value Pick was:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Div (BDJ), $9.18 current market price. Total Return of 25.1%

My Top Global Pick was:

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opp (IGA), $10.34 current market price. Total Return of 17.4%

And my Top Rebound Pick was:

Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR), $9.34 current market price. Total Return of up 16.0%

Here are all 5 picks in market price total return graphed along with the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY):

Now a couple notes to go along with this. My global pick, IGA, got caught up in a downdraft last week due to a massive round of distribution cuts by Voya, the ex-ING asset management firm out of Europe.

All of the Voya equity CEFs are either global or international and virtually all have seen significant NAV erosion over the years due to the underperforming markets they invest in (compared to US markets) as well as paying out too high of distributions over the years and having too high of NAV yields they couldn't support.

Voya finally bit the bullet on their most egregiously over paying funds and finally slashed distributions up to -50% when declared last Monday (all of the funds went ex-dividend today, Oct. 1).

IGA also saw a -12.4% distribution cut but that didn't make a lot of sense to me since IGA's NAV yield already was the lowest of all of the Voya funds and IGA had the best NAV performance year-to-date and even going back years as well.

I wrote as much in this article in late July, Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Buy, because IGA frankly should not have been trading at a higher discount compared to the other Voya funds and certainly was the most undeserving of a distribution cut. To show you the strange logic Voya used in their distribution changes, the two worst NAV performers received the slightest cut and their Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend fund (IAE), $8.48 current market price (minus ex-dividend today), actually received a distribution raise even though its NAV is down -0.6% YTD.

Here are the complete distribution changes to the Voya equity CEFs, Equity CEFs: Voya Slashes Distributions For Its Funds. I consider IGA still a buy here at an ex-dividend price of $10.15.

The other Top Pick fund I wanted to quickly go over is also a global fund, the Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR), $9.34 current market price. LOR recently went through a Tender Offer in August in which shareholders received a $10.04 exchange price for 20% of their outstanding shares owned. So 20% of LOR was actually exchanged at a 23.3% total market price return.

LOR is also, subject to shareholder approval, scheduled to merge into the Lazard Global Total Return & Income fund (LGI), $15.63 current market price, a much more successful fund that I also own and is up 19.2% YTD. Not bad, considering both LOR and LGI are global equity funds that also invest in Emerging Market debt and currencies.

I consider LOR to be the most attractive of all my Top Picks at a $9.34 current market price though you will be converted to LGI shares by the end of the year. But not only would you pick up roughly 200 bps buying LOR right now based on the discount spread but that should also be around the time when LGI raises its distribution for 2020 based on the fund's current 19.4% total return NAV. Then we'll get to see what happens when a global fund actually raises its distribution!

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, HTD, ASG, BDJ, IGA, LOR, LGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.