How To Play The 20% Yielding 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

Investing in and Trading the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

In my first Seeking Alpha article published on June 21, 2013, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs, I set forth a proposition that, contrary to the widely held belief that the Federal Reserve was artificially depressing interest rates, it was actually preventing them from falling even more than their then very low levels. Additionally, as described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, my premise was that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class result in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That tends to put downward pressure on interest rates.

These two articles were the basis for my view that interest rates would be lower and for longer, than was the then current consensus. This was my macroeconomic rationale for investing in UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) - the only 2X-leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time. My logic was that, if the primary risk associated with agency mREITs was interest rate risk, then the best environment for investing in mREITs would be for interest rates to be lower than the market was predicting.

Since my first article was published on June 21, 2013, the total return from MORL has been 147.48% though to September 27, 2019, assuming reinvestment of dividends. This was an annualized return of 15.55% over that 6.27-year period. Thus, MORL outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) which had a respectable total return of 111.23% over the same period. That was an annualized return of 12.56% over that 6.27-year period, again assuming reinvestment of dividends.

MORL and later, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook to manage a portfolio constrained to only include securities with 15%+ current yields.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). As can be seen in the Tables I and II below, the index that REML is based on is a slightly different index of mREITs, than that upon which MRRL and MORL are based, which is the MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index. Thus, I have used REML as a somewhat interchangeable substitute for MRRL and MORL.

Until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that they would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. While typically called "shares", ETNs are actually notes. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading far above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). The spread between MORL and MRRL eventually widened out to $0.97 on September 17, 2018.

This enormous spread prompted my article: Sell MORL, Buy MRRL which included:

...Just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since the identical twin MRRL is still available at very close to net asset value. There may be some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL...

The spread between MORL and MRRL narrowed dramatically soon after the article appeared on Seeking Alpha. The spread has bounced around since then, with MORL generally trading higher than MRRL. The chart below shows the MORL - MRRL spread for the period after September 6, 2018. On June 26, 2019, the spread closed at an all-time high of $1.45. This deviation of MORL from MRRL is best thought of as a deviation of MORL from its net indicative (asset) value. Since MRRL is being created and can be redeemed by professionals at net indicative (asset) value, MRRL always trades very close to MORL and MRRL's net indicative (asset) value. The deviation of MORL from net indicative (asset) value also drives the spread between MORL and REML discussed in REML Yields More Than MORL, But Trading Them Can Be Tricky.

As can be seen from the chart above, the MORL - MRRL spread is now near the midpoint of where it has been since September 7, 2018. That spread is not the only one involving 2x-leveraged ETNs. Various arbitrage opportunities exist in the 2x-leveraged ETN sector. MORL and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged U.S. Small Cap High Dividend ETN (SMHD) at times trade far above their respective net indicative (asset) values. Generally, new purchasers should avoid MORL and SMHD, in favor of MRRL and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB), 2X-leveraged monthly pay ETNs that are based on the same indexes as MORL and SMHD, respectively. The index upon which SMHB and SMHD are based, the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, contains a fair number of mREITs that are also in the indexes upon MORL, MRRL, and REML are based. Thus, SMHB and SMHD could be a way to achieve high yields from mREITs as well.

Regarding SMHB and SMHD, it should be noted that they are more volatile than MORL, MRRL, and REML, even though SMHB has more than double the numbers of components of the other 2x-leveraged ETNs. This seems to be the nature of some of the components in the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, upon which SMHB is based. As was discussed in: Prospects For The Double-Digit Yielding ETNs

...An issue with most passive investments based on portfolios of components, which includes most ETNs and ETFs, is that they may include individual securities that you normally would not proverbially "touch with a ten foot pole". This seems to be a significant factor with SMHB. Common stocks with very high dividend yields are, in many cases, very distressed companies. The largest component in the Solactive US Small Cap High Dividend Index, upon which SMHB is based, is Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY), which has declined by 66% in the last 52 weeks. Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG) is the second largest component and has declined by 73% in the last 52 weeks. Both of those companies have some well known problems. The conclusion from SMHB's volatility and return statistics during the period is that individual idiosyncratic risk associated with specific issues in an index can undo, in terms of risk reduction, some of the benefits of diversification. This does not mean that SMHB is a bad investment, per se. However, those who use SMHB to achieve its high current yield should be aware of the relatively higher volatility associated with it. It is possible that if the last 52 weeks had much higher economic activity the distressed companies in the index upon which SMHB is based could have outperformed and thus SMHB would have been the best performing of the 2x Leveraged ETNs...

Holders of MORL and SMHD should consider when to switch to MRRL, REML, and SHMB. Selling MORL or SMHD and using the proceeds to buy MRRL, REML, and SHMB will usually result in an immediate increase in current yield. However, waiting for the spread to be even more favorable could be even more advantageous. This suggests that not switching your entire position at any one time may be a better course of action.

More sophisticated traders might try to trade both ways when the spreads deviate from the means by close to two standard deviations. Likewise, traders may want to play the spread between MORL and SMHB as discussed in The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN. Holders of 2x-leveraged ETNs have usually experienced a windfall when the sponsor ceases sales of newly created notes, and a twin 2X-leveraged ETN, based on the identical index, exists. Holders of such 2x-leveraged ETNs should recognize that a potential windfall exists and consider what strategies they will employ to take advantage of the potential windfall. It should be kept in mind that the windfall will disappear, if the old 2x-leveraged ETNs are held long enough, since, at some point, all 2x-leveraged ETNs will be only worth above their respective net indicative (asset) values. This will be when they are redeemed, either prior to maturity or at maturity.

One consideration is that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in "Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%":

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Lower LIBOR rates would alleviate this concern, since, at current levels, the implicit LIBOR interest expense comprises most of the total expenses and fees that are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN.

Prospects the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

The prospect of weaker economic growth has already caused the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, much sooner than many had forecast during the last 8 years. The consensus now is that the next move by the Federal Reserve will be to further lower rates. However, 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs have generally declined along with the equity market when protectionist policies and trade-war fears have roiled stock markets. That has occurred even though mREITs, mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are held by mREITs, would generally not be impacted by trade policy related risks as much as would be the case with many other sectors of the economy and securities that are related to those sectors. Possible reasons for this are discussed in: mREITs Are Underperforming As Interest Rates Decline. Why?

The financial markets have been mostly trading, on a day to day basis, on trade and tariff news. Many market participants fear that President Trump's trade and tariff policies threaten economic activity. In Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, the risks related to protectionism are discussed in depth. Lately, the news has been dominated by the prospects that Trump could be removed from office, as a result of his attempts to coerce Ukraine, by holding up military aide to Ukraine that Congress had appropriated, to come up with damaging material on Joe Biden and/or Biden's son. These two factors, trade and possible impeachment, could be related, in terms of the outlook for economic growth and the equities market.

It appears that the House of Representatives will likely enact articles of impeachment. In order for Trump to be removed, two-thirds of the Senate must vote to convict him. That does still seem somewhat of a long-shot. As of today, most of the Republican Senators are keeping quiet. Some have said that they see no quid pro quo when Trump asked the President of Ukraine for a favor, in their discussion of military aid to Ukraine, which Trump was holding up at the time. Some Senators have found the whistleblower's complaint and the report of the inspector general disturbing. This is reminiscent of what happened with Nixon. Initially, most Republican legislators supported Nixon. However, as the evidence mounted, they turned against him.

Whereas, previously, many thought that, even if the House of Representatives did enact articles of impeachment, the Senate might not even take the matter up, today, that does not seem as politically tenable. This would suggest a trial in the Senate, presided over by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is likely. Previously, I assumed that Trump could survive any attempt by Congress to remove him. In Dividend Yields Approach 25% For 2X Leveraged ETNs - Does That Compensate For Risks? I said:

...Trump famously said, "I could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose any votes". That has now been replaced by "Trump could be caught on videotape handing American military secrets to Russia and still not have any Republican votes for impeachment". Whatever evidence and proof of criminal acts that Mueller could have come up with, it is certain that such evidence and proof could not be as a powerful indication of wrongdoing as the evidence in the public record that Bret Kavanaugh was lying in the senate hearings relating to his confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice. Once Ford's account included three people she said were there AND his calendar had them all at Tim Gaudette's house on July 1, 1982, AND Ford's description of the interior of Gaudette's house in Rockville, MD exactly matches that of the actual house, which still exists: the only way that Kavanaugh was not lying is either: Ford somehow obtained access to his 1982 diary/calendar, or Ford has a time machine or Ford stalked Kavanaugh in 1982 and planned to do this, if and when he was nominated to the Supreme Court..

There is now some possibility that, as was the case with Nixon, the Republican legislators will be absolutely against impeachment until they aren't. When Nixon resigned as his removal became a certainty, President Ford and most of the other Republicans called for a break from some of Nixon's policies. A similar scenario could occur if Mike Pence becomes president as the result of Trump's removal.

If Trump were replaced by a President Pence, it could be a dream come true for the business community and the stock markets. It is likely that President Pence would retain everything that business loves about Trump. These would include lower business taxes and the reduction of regulation. Appointing judges who tend to favor employers rather than labor would also be a plus for business that Pence would surely retain. While keeping the things that business likes about Trump, Pence would likely remove the things that corporate America fears and loathes about Trump.

Business and the stock markets would cheer a return to the free trade policies Republicans have traditionally stood for. As Politico reported:

...Pence succeeded his good friend David McIntosh in Congress. Now the president of the Club for Growth, McIntosh has become one of the most outspoken opponents of the administration's tariff decision on the right, calling the policy "an affront to economic freedom." As governor of Indiana, Pence was a tireless advocate for free trade. He urged the Indiana congressional delegation to support both Trade Promotion Authority and the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump campaigned against. In the letter, Pence argued that "reducing tariffs and other trade barriers so that Indiana businesses can enjoy increased market access and fairly compete on the world stage is something that Congress must do."...

Additionally, the business community and the stock market would likely take comfort in the reduced risk that Trump could take some reckless action that could precipitate military conflict, especially in the Persian Gulf region. When Gerald Ford succeeded Nixon, some of Nixon's policies were reversed. The status of America's participation in the war in Southeast Asia being the most significant. A President Pence could likewise try to distance himself from some of Trump's policies that most distressed the business community.

As was discussed in Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, concern that Trump's trade policies could cause an economic collapse are well founded. However, there has always been an optimistic view that trade policy risks could possibly evaporate overnight. Trump and some of his advisers such as Larry Kudlow assert that Trump is really a free trade advocate who wants to eliminate all tariffs and trade restrictions. In that respect, Trump could be thought of as less likely to destroy the world trading system than the truly committed protectionists like Peter Navarro, Bernie Sanders, and Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) who are prime examples of the "progressivism of fools" branch of protectionists. The only objective of tariffs supported by those protectionists is to transfer wealth to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers. That the costs and losses to the rest of Americans far exceeded the gains to the employees and owners of favored domestic producers is never a concern of the "progressivism of fools" branch.

How Would A Recession Impact 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs?

For the last eight years, my investment thesis has been that interest rates will be relatively lower for longer than many believe. This led me to seek out investments such as inverse floaters that would benefit from that forecast. As described in my article: Are mREITs The New Inverse Floaters?, as there were no inverse floaters available for me to invest in, I concluded that mREITs were the next closest thing. In 2011, there were a few individual mREITs with current yields above 15%. There are even less now. Since 2012, when MORL became available I have focused on 2X leveraged ETNs to obtain current yields above 15%.

There are significant differences between agency inverse floaters and mREITs. The most important being that mREITs are managed, whereas inverse floaters are notes governed by indentures, as are ETNs. Thus, even if interest rates decline, the management of a particular mREIT could have hedged away any of the gains that would have been expected from the decline in rates. Additionally, most mREITs, even those whose objective is to primarily invest in agency securities, can take credit risks. Thus, a recession that causes defaults in mortgages held be an mREIT could hurt those mREITs.

Even though the greatest risk associated with the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs is interest rate risk, higher long-term rates are a two-edged sword for mREITs. Higher long-term rates reduce the value of their mortgage portfolio, and thus, the book value of the shares. The other side of the two-edged sword is that higher long-term rates and lower prices of mortgage securities provide an opportunity for mREITs to reinvest the monthly principal payments they receive in higher-yielding mortgage securities. A highly leveraged mREIT with, say, 9-to-1 leverage and CPR of 11% would be generating new cash available for reinvestment from prepayments of principal each year approximately equal to the entire equity of the mREIT. The flip side of that two-edged sword is that lower long-term interest rates reduce the coupon income on new mortgage-backed securities bought by the mREITs. We are already seeing some dividend cuts resulting from that effect. The possibility that negative interest rates could occur in America makes the picture even cloudier.

As was discussed in: Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank, UBS (NYSE:UBS), to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and, thus, obligations of UBS.

Even without any enforcement action, UBS could suffer such credit losses in a severe economic downturn, so as to impair their ability to pay their obligations to the holders of 2X leveraged ETNs. Another concern relating to UBS is the negative interest rates in Europe. UBS is the world's largest asset manager. The negative interest rates have caused UBS to charge large clients a fee to keep cash in their accounts. Some such investors have already taken their cash out of UBS and have literally put pallets filled with 500 euro notes into vaults.

Analysis of the October 2019 MORL and MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected October 2019 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.46 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.46 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in October 2019 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in the Table I below, only four of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Five of the quarterly payers will have ex-dates in October 2019. Thus, they will not contribute to the dividend paid in October 2019. They will contribute to the November 2019 dividend. Those five are: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ), PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF). Additionally, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), a quarterly payer had an ex-date in August 2109. Thus, it will also not contribute to the October 2019 dividend. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Having six of the quarterly payers without ex-dates in September means that the October 2019 dividend will be the lowest of the four "big" dividends this year. It also means that the November 2019 will be the largest of the "small" dividends. There was only one change in the dividends paid by index components that will impact the October 2019 dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.50 to $0.45. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the October 2019 dividend.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Analysis of the October 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected October 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.829 is a function of the calendar. As is the case with MORL and MRRL, most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.892 REML dividend paid in October 2019 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in the Table II below, only five of the MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Five of the quarterly payers. will have ex-dates in October 2019. Thus, they will not contribute to the dividend paid in October 2019. They will contribute to the November 2019 dividend. Those five are: New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), PennyMac Mortgage Investment (PMT), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI). Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF). Additionally, iStar Inc. (STAR), Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), all quarterly payers, had an ex-date in August 2109. Thus, they will also not contribute to the October 2019 dividend.

Having 8 of the quarterly payers without ex-dates in September means that the October 2019 dividend will be the lowest of the four "big" dividends this year. It also means that the November 2019 will be the largest of the "small" dividends. There were some changes in the dividends paid by index components that will impact the October 2019 dividend. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.49 to $0.40, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.49 to $0.40, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.11 to $0.10, Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) increased its quarterly dividend from $0.225 to $0.25 and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.50 to $0.45. The Table II below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the October 2019 dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

The prospects of President Trump's impeachment and possible trial in the Senate adds considerable uncertainty to the financial markets, regardless of the outcome. My view is that Trump's removal would be a significant positive for the equity markets. In Nixon's case, there were never any articles of impeachment actually enacted and thus no trial. Nixon resigned and was given a full pardon by President Ford. Given the focus over the last year, regarding the issue over whether a sitting president can be indicted, a Trump resignation, in return for full pardon cannot be totally ruled out. As with Nixon, if the facts lead some of Trump's most ardent supporters to urge his resignation, this could spare the country and financial markets the turmoil of a trial. Of course, then the country and financial markets might start to worry about the possibility of the Democrats enacting some of the harmful policies and social programs that have been tried and, in many cases, subsequently rejected in Europe.

Regarding the 2X leveraged ETNs, just because MORL can possibly trade at a significant premium to net asset value does not mean that it should. This is especially true since MORL's identical twin MRRL and REML are still available at very close to net asset value. There may be, at times, some sort of a short-squeeze occurring in MORL. These are dangerous to participate in from either side. However, some short-term traders may want to get involved. For investors who own high yielding 2X leveraged ETNs for the very high current yields. If they are making a new purchase, MRRL or RTEML is a better buy than MORL at present prices. Those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL or REML.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs. I believe that this misperception by the markets mostly present a buying opportunity, and I am adding to my holdings of MRRL and REML, in addition to continuing to switch out of MORL into the others. However, there are some real reasons why some market participants might be correct in their pessimistic perception of how mREITs will behave in a recession. This suggests diversification may be even more important than usual. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value, after new sales are suspended, while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value, means that the holders of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN can possibly receive a windfall when new sales of it are suspended. Thus, a consideration when choosing how much of any 2x leveraged high-yield ETN to own is the probability that sales might be suspended by the issuer at some point in the future. In the 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs sector, this could apply to REML.

One reason that sales might be suspended by the issuer could be to allow its brokerage arm to generate essentially risk-free income that would not require any outlay of cash, if hypothecated shares were shorted. I think it is likely that some customers of UBS might have hypothecated shares of 2x leveraged high-yield ETNs in their accounts. Paine Webber, a large retail brokerage firm, was acquired by UBS in 2000. See The Most Bullish Thing For A 2X Leveraged High-Yield ETN for a discussion of why UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL) might be a candidate to have new sales suspended and a new version issued. This could apply to REML.

Table I MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 12.16 8.74 9/27/2019 0.25 q 0.09071 American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 7.86 16.02 9/27/2019 0.16 m 0.02047 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 6.94 24.3 9/27/2019 0.48 q 0.03575 New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 6.21 15.59 10/2/2019 0.5 q Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 5.21 19.44 9/26/2019 0.5 q 0.03495 Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 5.19 13.16 9/27/2019 0.4 q 0.04114 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 4.95 35.74 9/27/2019 0.62 q 0.02239 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 4.76 15.3 9/26/2019 0.45 q 0.03651 MFA Financial Inc. MFA 4.63 7.4 9/27/2019 0.2 q 0.03264 Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.61 19.13 9/27/2019 0.46 q 0.02891 PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.5 22.25 10/10/2019 0.47 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 4.33 17.23 9/9/2019 0.34 q 0.02228 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 4.14 29.1 10/2/2019 0.335 q New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 3.76 6.08 9/18/2019 0.2 q 0.03226 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 3.09 13.01 8/14/2019 0.29 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 2.8 14.46 9/27/2019 0.145 m 0.00732 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 2.76 16.48 9/13/2019 0.3 q 0.0131 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 2.45 16.7 10/11/2019 0.17 m Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT 2.4 18.84 10/2/2019 0.42 q KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.32 18.84 10/2/2019 0.42 q Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. WMC 1.31 9.63 9/27/2019 0.31 q 0.011 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. MITT 1.27 15.18 9/27/2019 0.45 q 0.00982 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 1.2 19.84 9/26/2019 0.43 q 0.00678 Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.19 7.37 9/27/2019 0.12 q 0.00505 Dynex Capital Inc. DX 0.96 14.7 9/20/2019 0.15 m 0.00255

Table II REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 16.11% 8.74 9/27/2019 0.25 q 0.210902 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 10.68% 16.02 9/27/2019 0.16 m 0.048819 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 8.72% 24.3 9/27/2019 0.48 q 0.078833 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 7.83% 15.59 10/2/2019 0.5 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 4.77% 13.16 9/27/2019 0.4 q 0.066356 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 4.77% 35.74 9/27/2019 0.62 q 0.037871 CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.75% 19.44 9/26/2019 0.5 q 0.055914 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 4.68% 19.13 9/27/2019 0.46 q 0.051504 MFA MFA Financial Inc. 4.68% 7.4 9/27/2019 0.2 q 0.05789 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 3.22% 15.3 9/26/2019 0.45 q 0.043344 LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 2.92% 17.23 9/9/2019 0.34 q 0.026371 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 2.90% 29.1 10/2/2019 0.335 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.73% 22.25 10/10/2019 0.47 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 2.68% 16.48 9/13/2019 0.3 q 0.022328 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.14% 6.08 9/18/2019 0.2 q 0.032218 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.63% 19.84 9/26/2019 0.43 q 0.016169 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 1.63% 18.84 10/2/2019 0.42 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.62% 16.7 10/11/2019 0.17 m ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 1.52% 13.01 8/14/2019 0.29 q STAR iStar Inc. 1.31% 13.06 8/14/2019 0.1 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 1.00% 7.37 9/27/2019 0.12 q 0.007452 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. 0.82% 15.18 9/27/2019 0.45 q 0.011125 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.80% 18.84 10/2/2019 0.42 q RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.76% 15.92 9/27/2019 0.4 q 0.00874 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.74% 9.63 9/27/2019 0.31 q 0.010902 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.68% 15.28 9/27/2019 0.33 q 0.006721 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.67% 19.78 9/30/2019 0.35 q 0.005426 DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.57% 14.7 9/20/2019 0.15 m 0.002662 XAN Exantas Capital Corp. 0.57% 11.4 9/27/2019 0.25 q 0.005721 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.51% 3.35 9/27/2019 0.1 q 0.006968 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.45% 5.65 9/27/2019 0.08 m 0.002916 AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.40% 15.28 8/16/2019 0.32 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.32% 13.06 9/27/2019 0.4 q 0.004486 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp. 0.30% 5.45 9/27/2019 0.225 q 0.005668 EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.15% 10.57 9/27/2019 0.28 q 0.001819

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRRL, MORL, REML, REM, SMHB, CEFL, AGNC, ORC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.