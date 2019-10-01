SRET: The Safest 7.9% Yield In The Market Today

REIT prices and valuations have risen across the board during the past few months. There are very few cheap value play out there, but SRET is one of them.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an ETF focusing on REITs and mREITs from across the globe. SRET only invests in low-volatility, high-yield REITs, which serves to maximize the fund's 7.9% dividend yield, without jeopardizing total shareholder returns and portfolio risk and volatility.

The fund generally performs slightly better than its peers and the broader market, and has outperformed both since inception, although the difference isn't stark and performance does vary somewhat across time periods.

SRET currently offers slightly more value than most REITs and REIT funds, as these have seen skyrocketing prices and valuations during the past few months, while SRET's price has remained relatively stagnant.

SRET offers investors a strong 7.9% dividend yield, above-average shareholder returns, reasonably low portfolio risk and volatility, all at a cheaper price and valuation than its peers. The fund is an incredibly attractive investment opportunity for investors, especially for those seeking high-yield opportunities in the REIT space.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Global X

Distribution Yield: 8.0%

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 0.59%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception: 7.97%

Fund Overview - High-Yield, Low-Volatility REITs

SRET is an index ETF focusing on high-yield, low-volatility REITs and mREITs from all over the world. The fund is sponsored by Global X, an investment management firm focusing on thematic, income and dividend ETFs. I particularly like the company's suite of energy income products, including its midstream ETF - the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX).

SRET itself tracks the Solactive Global SuperDividend REIT Index. Although this is a rather niche index, it works in a reasonably clear and simple way. First, the index selects applicable REITs from all countries meeting certain investor protection criteria. REITs are then filtered according to a very basic set of liquidity, size, and dividend forecast criteria. Illiquid stocks, microcaps, and those whose dividends are going to be cut are specifically excluded from the index. Applicable REITs are then ranked according to their dividend yield, the 60 highest yielding companies are pre-selected. Finally, the 30 REITs with the lowest volatility are selected for inclusion in the index. Simply put, the index first filters for liquidity, size, and investor protection, then it filters for yield, and it finally filters for volatility. Interested readers can take a closer look at the fund and its underlying methodology here and here, but I believe that I've summarized all the relevant information above.

SRET's methodology is quite strict, especially when compared with other index funds, most of which use relatively loose filters and try to target relatively broad segments of the market. SRET actually excludes the vast majority of REITs from its holdings:

(Source: ETF.com)

Doing so means the fund is quite concentrated. SRET's top 10 holdings account for 37.7% of the total value of the fund, a relatively high percentage. The fund's holdings are also relatively concentrated in the mortgage real estate industry sector, and in U.S. securities:

(Source: SRET Factsheet)

Excluding so many holdings effectively lowers portfolio diversification, and should, in theory, significantly increase risk and volatility. In practice, as the fund only invests in the lowest-volatility REITs out there, the fund's price is incredibly stable. Just take a look at SRET's price during the past three years. The fund almost always trades in a very, very narrow band, late 2018 was the only exception, and that was the worst December since the Great Depression:

Data by YCharts

Other risk metrics show a similar story. The fund has average volatility, lower beta, and above-average risk-adjusted returns:

(Source: SRET Factsheet)

At the same time, as the holdings excluded are all lower-yielding securities, the resulting fund carries a very hefty dividend, especially so when compared to the broader market. SRET's 7.9% dividend yield is more than twice as high as those of most US REITs, and about four times that of the broader US stock market, a SuperDividend indeed:

Data by YCharts

It is an outstanding yield, and it is even more impressive considering SRET's reasonably low volatility and beta. Yields this high usually come accompanied by excessively high levels of risk and volatility, plus the possibility of substantial capital losses, but that doesn't seem to be the case for SRET.

High dividend yields might be good, but higher total shareholder returns are even better. With this in mind, let's take a look at the fund's performance throughout the years.

Peer and Market Comparison - Outstanding Yield/Average Returns

Market Comparison

SRET generally performs about as well as its peers and the broader equities and REIT markets, although it does depend a bit on how you analyze the information.

SRET invests in local and international REITs and mREITs, but I don't know of an index which tracks these exact markets as a whole. Due to this, I decided to compare SRET to several indexes which, combined, do track these markets, plus SPY. More specifically, I settled on the following four indexes/funds:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ): US REITs

Vanguard Global ex-US Real Estate ETF (VNQI): International REIT

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM): US mREITs

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY): US Equities

None of these indexes completely match SRET's investment universe, but I believe that the four of them together do serve as a valid comparison. Even though SRET doesn't invest in equities, I do think it is somewhat informative to see how the fund compares to the equities market, which is where I imagine most readers invest most of their cash.

Since inception, the fund has slightly outperformed US REIT and mREIT markets, massively outperformed international REIT markets, and moderately underperformed US equities markets:

Data by YCharts

SRET's performance does vary significantly across time periods, sometimes the fund significantly underperforms, as it has relative to US REITs during the past year or so:

Data by YCharts

SRET has performed quite a bit better than the market since inception, but as the fund was only created in 2015, I'm not sure how informative this information actually is. Four years is a relatively little amount of time after all. Due to this, I decided to take a look at the performance of SRET's underlying index, as indexes are almost always older than funds, so more information is usually available. Although a fund might deviate a bit from its index from time to time, their long-term performance will mirror each other extremely closely. With that in mind, SRET's underlying index has significantly underperformed its benchmark for the past decade:

(Source: SRET Factsheet)

It is interesting to note that the fund significantly underperformed during early 2015, when the market jumped more than 25% but the index was flat, and that the fund was created basically immediately after that. It seems SRET's managers were either extremely lucky in their timing, or purposely created their fund when they thought the competition was overvalued.

SRET's underlying index has significantly underperformed its benchmark since inception, but it's a relatively uncommon benchmark. I can't say that I've ever heard of the Solactive GBS Developed Markets Real Estate Index TR. I decided to take a look at two more traditional benchmarks, VNQ and VNQI, and it seems that SRET didn't perform so badly when compared to these two funds/indexes:

Data by YCharts

So it seems that SRET itself has performed quite well since inception. The fund's underlying index has underperformed its benchmark, but outperformed more traditional indexes. SRET's performance seems to have been reasonably good, if not outstanding.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at how the fund fares in comparison to some of its REIT peers.

Peer Comparison

I had some issues selecting appropriate peers for the fund, as there are very few ETFs with the exact same set of characteristics as SRET. Some funds only invest in the United States, some funds explicitly exclude the United States, most don't invest in mREITs, and none were identical to SRET in all areas. I settled on the following four funds, all of which focus on REITs, and invest in securities from across the globe:

iShares Global REIT ETF (REET)

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

iShares International Developed Property ETF (WPS)

Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ)

SRET has significantly outperformed all of its peers since inception:

Data by YCharts

SRET's performance relative to its peers does vary considerably across different time periods. The fund has had very lackluster performance during the past year:

Data by YCharts

SRET's performance is, by my calculations, almost exclusively due to the fact that the fund massively overweights US REITs, whereas the other funds hold more balanced portfolios. As US REITs have outperformed most international REITs during the past few years, SRET has logically performed better than its peers:

Data by YCharts

Let's review. SRET has performed better than the market and its peers since inception, the fund's underlying index has underperformed its benchmark but performed better than more traditional REIT indexes. Overall, I would say that the fund's performance has been quite good, if not great, and that investors should expect to see the same level of performance moving forward.

Price - Appropriate Time to Buy

REITs have seen some very good performance for the past year or so. Most REITs and REIT funds have risen in price, yields have gone down, and, in the case of CEFs, premiums have generally risen. Just take a look at VNQ's price and yield for the past year:

Data by YCharts

Rising prices were obviously a huge boon to the fund's shareholders, but they also mean that future returns and dividend payments would be comparatively lower.

SRET has actually been something of an exception to the above trend. The fund's price has remained remarkably steady for the past year or so, and so has its yield, if you disregard a special dividend in 2018:

Data by YCharts

SRET seems about fairly valued right now, while most REITs are looking very expensive. As such, I believe that SRET offers a compelling value proposition to investors, and makes for a stronger buy than its peers at current levels.

Conclusion - Outstanding Yield, Strong Buy

Dividend investors looking for REIT funds, especially those attracted to particularly high dividend yields, should consider including SRET in their portfolio. It offers investors an outstanding 7.9% dividend yield, significantly higher than those offered by most stocks or REITs, above-average shareholder returns with below-average risk and volatility, all at a lower price and valuation than its peers. SRET is an attractive investment opportunity offered at a very reasonable price and would be a welcome addition to any investor's portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.