Sentiment Strategy: Tracking Results (September 2019)

But if the price gets high enough relative to expected future returns, even the stocks of the best businesses should be sold.

This article is a follow-up to a series of articles I recently wrote about how to avoid losses and profit from sentiment cycles. Part one of the series "Ignore Sentiment Cycles At Your Own Risk" explained what sentiment cycles are, and how even the stocks of high-quality companies can become overvalued enough to sell. I also shared a working theory of the factors that I think contribute to the formation of a sentiment cycle with any particular stock. In part two of the series, I shared a long-only investment strategy than can help investors avoid some of the losses associated with a sentiment cycle by rotating out of the overvalued stock and into a more defensive position, then, when the price of the overvalued stock comes down, rotating back into the stock and being able to own more shares than when you sold it without spending any extra money.

For example, let's say one owns the stock of company XYZ and it trades at $100. The business is a great business, but the price has become so expensive that the implied future returns if someone bought the stock at that price are so low that it makes sense to sell it. Now, let's say there is a defensive ETF like the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) which also trades at $100, but is likely to trade with much less volatility than the market, and unlikely to fall as far and as fast as an overpriced stock.

Let's say someone sells XYZ and rotates into SPLV while both are priced at $100. Then, over the course of the next several months, the price of XYZ comes down to earth and falls to $80, while SPLV stays at $100. If one owned 100 shares of XYZ initially, they can now sell their SPLV shares and buy 125 shares of XYZ because the price is cheaper. This results in a 25% 'free share gain' compared to if one had just held the stock of their great business throughout this entire period.

So, that's how free share gains and a long-only rotational strategy work. Back in 2018, I wrote a long-running series about how to do this with highly cyclical stocks, and I continue to update that series each month (the next update article for that series will be out later this week). This new series is going to be about the stocks of businesses whose earnings are not highly cyclical. These businesses will all have earnings with low-to-medium earnings cyclicality, but they will be stocks that have become overpriced mostly due to the sentiment changes of the market.

In the last article of this series "When To Sell And When To Buy Back Again," I explained several different levels of sophistication an investor can take while using a long-only rotational strategy. If you would like more details on the strategy, give that article a read.

For this series, I am sharing what I call the "simple mixed rotational strategy." The main goal, other than warning investors that their high-quality stocks will probably not produce great returns if they are held at high prices, is to demonstrate the usefulness and effectiveness of the strategy in real-time rather than using a backtesting approach. Backtests can be useful, but not nearly as useful as watching how a strategy works in real-time.

Next, I'll outline how the strategy works.

The first step is identifying a high-quality business with a great long-term history of consistent and steady earnings growth. So, all of the stocks I write about in this series are stocks that I am at least interested in owning for the next ten years. These are not low-quality short-selling candidates. Occasionally, I eventually find something I don't like about the business and hold off buying it even after the price falls, but initially, all the stocks in this series appeared high enough quality to interest a potential purchase from me. I don't own any of the stocks in this series personally, yet, but my primary audience when I share the articles are investors who already own the stocks. My goal is to let them know if their stock is overvalued enough to sell, with the goal of buying it back at a lower price and increasing the number of shares they previously owned for free.

The second step is to identify if the stock is expensive enough to sell. In April of 2019, I specifically examined stocks that look overvalued on the surface to see if they are sell-worthy based on their expected 10-year forward returns. I call these articles "10-year, Full-Cycle Analyses." About 2/3rds of the stocks that I examined did turn out to be 'sells' after closer examination, and these are the stocks you'll find in this series. (I continue to add more each week as I find them.)

My current standard to declare a stock a 'sell' is that if the 10-year forward return expectations are lower than a 4% CAGR. All of the stocks in this article will have had a 10-year CAGR expectation of <4% at the time I wrote about them. You can find links to the original articles on my profile page here. (Type the ticker symbol into the "filter by ticker" box and it will pull up the article(s) on that ticker. You will need a SA Premium subscription to read many of them, but you can check the publication dates if you'd like to double-check my work or see my sentiment rating at the time.)

The third step after one sells is to decide what to do with the proceeds of the sale. I call this one's 'default position', which is the place money sits while it is waiting to be invested in individual stocks. It is often assumed that a cash equivalent is the default position, but I actually prefer to stay invested unless it is clear we are headed into a recession very soon. I don't think a recession is imminent, but I do think we are late in the business cycle, so my suggestion is to use two 'defensive' positions as one's default positions right now.

From April, when I started covering the stocks in this series, until a few months ago, my suggestion for a defensive default position was a 50/50 mix of Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV), and Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV), so that will be the assumed default position for most of the stocks I cover in this series. A few weeks ago I changed XMLV to and S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). In an actual portfolio, one would have sold whatever XMLV position they had and bought RSP, but since that's too hard for me to track changes like that with standard SA articles, you will notice that a few of the more recent 'sell' articles I've written suggest RSP instead. So, for tracking purposes, I'll track whatever the original suggestion was without changes along the way.

Alright, now we identified a quality business, sold the stock because it was expensive, and put our money in either a 50/50 mix of SPLV/XMLV or SPLV/RSP. The next step is rotating back into the target stock and gaining free shares. For the simple mixed approach, there are two ways we go about buying back the original stock. The first way is to rotate back in whenever a 20-25% free share gain presents itself. And the second way is to rotate back in whenever the expected 10-year forward CAGR expectation reaches 8%, which I consider the long-term market average. I'm going to use a mix of both ways in this series as a way to demonstrate how they work.

In my last article, I noted that there had already been two free share gain winners. One with Rollins (ROL) and one with CSX (CSX). With Rollins, we were able to rotate 1/2 of the default money back in with a 41% free share gain and with CSX we were able to get a 21% free share gain.

This update, we have another stock to add to the list of free share gain winners: Fair Issac Corporation (FICO) published 8/7/19.

Fair Isaac Corporation has started its predicted decline. Currently, if one had rotated out on the publication date of my August full-cycle analysis and into an SPVL/XMLV mix, they could now rotate the SPLV portion of the mix back into FICO and purchase about 23% more shares than they would have had in August at no extra cost. I will move this portion of the free-share-gain idea into the win column with Rollins and CSX, and keep tracking the XMLV portion.

Ticker Free Share Gains ROL 41% CSX 21% FICO 23%

I expect this list to continue to grow over time. Next, let's examine these three stocks to see if they meet the threshold for rotating the second half of the default position back into them.

With regard to FICO, its PE is still over 41, so I can tell without even running the numbers that it's not close to an expected 8% 10-year CAGR. I'll run the actual numbers when the PE drops below 30 so see where we are at then.

Rollins 4/22/19:

Again, Rollins has a PE that's still over 45, so it's nowhere close to an expected 8% 10-year CAGR.

CSX 6/13/19:

CSX is a little more interesting than Rollins or Fair Isaac because it is only trading at about a 16.93 blended P/E ratio. I decided to run the numbers on it to see if it had reached the approximate 8% 10-year expected CAGR we need to rotate the XMLV portion of the rotation back into CSX and right now I'm getting a 10-year expected CAGR estimate for CSX of +5.15%, so it's not quite to the middle of 'fair value', yet. I'll keep checking in on it each month, though, until we get there.

Alright, so early on in this process we have three winning trades so far. Let's now check in on the ideas we are still tracking.

Each of these charts runs from the publication date of my original 'sell' article through 9/28/19. You can expect that most of the time the charts will run through the end of each month, but I wanted to work on this article over the weekend because I knew it would take me a while to complete, so we are one day short of the full September month. In total, we are currently tracking 21 ideas for this series. My goal is to get as large of a sample size as possible, so I'll likely add more during the month of October.

In all of these charts, the target stock is in blue, and I have included the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as a reference point as well. It is meant to serve as a measurement of how well I chose the defensive default positions as well as a reference point for how the wider market performed over this time period.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 4/25/19

Both SPLV and XMLV are outperforming ADP, but if one were to rotate the SPLV portion back into ADP at this point, they would only gain about 11% more free shares, so we will continue to track this one.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) 5/2/19

Air Products & Chemicals has leveled off after a pretty big rise, but it's still holding up relatively well. We are not close to making a rotation on this one yet.

Union Pacific (UNP) 5/9/19

If one rotated from SPLV back into Union Pacific right now, they could gain about 18% worth of free shares. We aren't quite close to our 20-25% goal with this portion of the rotation, yet. I will be monitoring this one closely this month and I'll write a follow-up article if we cross that 20% threshold.

Cintas (CTAS) 5/16/19

Cintas is still going very strong and is up about 19% since I wrote about it. The alternative positions are doing quite well, though, and not only are they outperforming cash, but they are also outperforming the S&P 500. Sometimes it takes a while for the high fliers to come back down to earth, but eventually, they usually do. So we'll keep waiting.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) 6/12/19

If we rotated from SPLV into NSC now, we could gain about 15% more free shares, so not quite to our 20-25% goal.

Paychex (PAYX) 6/22/19

If we rotated from SPLV into Paychex right now we could gain about 10% more shares for free, so we are about halfway to our goal.

Lowe's (LOW) 7/15/19

Not much difference between Lowe's and the alternative investments.

McDonald's (MCD) 7/16/19

McDonald's started to show a little bit of weakness in September, but it's still holding pretty steady.

Expedia (EXPE) 7/31/19

The alternatives have done a little better than Expedia, but there is still quite a way to go before we can rotate back in.

McCormick (MKC) 8/26/19

McCormick is showing a little bit of relative weakness, but not a whole lot, yet.

CGI (GIB) 9/28/19

Not a whole lot of differentiation with CGI, yet.

Intuit (INTU) 9/5/19

If we rotated back into Intuit from SPLV today we could net about 12% more free shares than one would have had a month ago when I wrote about it. If this trend continues, we might get that 20% we are looking for this month.

Hershey (HSY) 9/11/19

Hershey has been pretty steady the past few weeks.

Accenture (ACN) 9/12/19

Accenture is showing a little bit of relative weakness, but we'll need quite a bit more before rotating.

Starbucks (SBUX) 9/13/19

Starbucks had a good earnings report, but it didn't buoy the stock much.

Nike (NKE) 9/18/19

Nike, on the other hand, did get a big bump from earnings.

ResMed (RMD) 9/23/19

ResMed is already showing a little bit of weakness this past week.

Medtronic (MDT) 9/26/19

And we've only had a day's worth of action on Medtronic since I covered it last week, but I thought I would go ahead and include the chart.

Since I know not everyone is used to examining 'free share gains', I'll also share the returns so far of the target stocks, defensive default positions, and SPY to see how they compare over this period. So far, SPY has returned +0.85% on average, the target stocks have returned -2.66%, and the defensive default positions +2.97%. The defensive positions have been performing remarkably well on the whole so far, significantly beating both the target stocks and the S&P 500 index.

I want to point out, though, that it won't always be the case that the defensive positions outperform the S&P 500 late in the cycle. In fact, if the market really blasts off to the upside, I would expect the defensive positions to underperform the market on the way up. Which is actually fine, as long as the defensive positions outperform when the market corrects. The real competitor for the defensive positions, in my mind, are cash equivalents, and even in a blow-off top scenario. I expect the defensive defaults to significantly outperform cash, which is our real goal. We want to capture some of the upside in the later stages of the market while limiting our downside relative to the target stocks during a correction. This will typically be good enough to produce very good returns and free share gains without the need for precise market timing.

So far, this series is off to a great start. We've had three successful rotations and a few more are getting close. I plan to add more stocks to the series this month, in an effort to warn as many owners of these stocks as possible about the dangers of low future returns, and to get a large of a sample size as possible for this real-time experiment. If you would like to follow along, make sure to click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page to be notified when I publish new articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.