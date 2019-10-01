SPGSHOP: With Heating Oil Fundamentals Tightening, The Complex Is Ready To Jump

Net speculative bets on Nymex heating oil futures enhanced significantly over the past two weeks, yet, the sentiment remains neutral for the time being.

Distillate storage withdrew moderately on the week ending Sept. 20 and stock seasonality remains favorable for the SPGSHOP Index.

Investment thesis

The S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Excess Return (SPGSHOP) is set to jump ahead of the winter season, as U.S. distillate storage remain subdued. While net speculative bets indicate a net appreciation of the sentiment on Nymex heating oil futures, speculators’ stance is neutral.

Besides, recent volatility in crude oil markets has had a marginal impact on distillate cracks and with the heating oil supply-demand balance tightening, tailwinds are expected to blow over the SPGSHOP Index.

According to the latest EIA report covering the September 13-20 period, distillate stocks withdrew moderately, down 2.18% (w/w) to 133.7m barrels and retreated slightly slower on a monthly basis, down 1.75%.

With this decrease, seasonality in the distillate storage remains subdued and the stockpile deficit has increased, establishing 7.3% or 10,592k barrels below the 5-year average and 3% or 4,196k barrels under last’s year level. That being said, these developments sustain the heating oil complex, which is a derivative of the distillate blend and its proxy SPGSHOP.

Concomitantly, the U.S. distillate supply-demand balance tightened significantly during the week, establishing in a deficit of 462k barrels. This has been due to supply declining 2.26% (w/w) to 4,964k barrels and demand advancing marginally, up 0.98% (w/w) to 3,897k barrels. On the other hand, exports contributed significantly to this movements, as U.S. shipments abroad lifted 22.03% (w/w) to 1,623k barrels, their highest pace since July 2019.

In this context, the fundamental picture of the heating oil market has considerably improved in the last period and should continue to sustain the SPGSHOP Index.

Speculative bets

In spite of the slight appreciation to 1,690 net short contracts seen on the week ending September 17, net speculative bets on Nymex heating oil futures continue to evolve near their equilibrium, providing marginal indications on the upcoming price direction.

Yet, in the last two weeks, short speculators reduced their positioning by 3.8x, following strong short covering movement, down 11.74% to 47,906 contracts, which was partly offset by long liquidations, down 3.4% to 46,216 contracts.

That being said and although the strength of the movement is still weak, bulls seems to slightly overtake bears, which is constructive for the appreciation of the SPGSHOP Index.

Since the beginning of 2019, heating oil futures gained 8.8% to $82.1 per barrels, whereas SPGSHOP’s YTD performance advanced 3.11% to $209.92.

While drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities caused growing volatility in the crude oil complex, distillate cracks stayed strong

After the September 14 attacks on Saudi oil facilities that were estimated to have knocked more than 5 million barrels a day out of production, the Kingdom reported earlier this week that it restored production capacity to 11.3m barrels per day, topping its pre-attack production of 9.9m barrels per day.

With this report, bearishness on crude oil markets will most likely resume and the geopolitical risk premium on oil will slowly disappear, providing tailwinds to the heating oil complex and its proxy, SPGSHOP, as the raw material used to obtain heating oil depreciates.

Moreover, in front of recent crude oil volatility, distillate cracks remained strong on the week ending September 20, lifting 6.65% to $19.6 per barrel, amid dwindling U.S. distillate storage picture and decreasing heating oil supply.

On the future pricing side, both Brent and distillates edged higher on short-term maturities, indicating that the corresponding markets are expected to witness an undersupply in the following weeks. In addition, the distillate future curves has increased its contango slope until July 2020, providing a higher positive roll yield, further supporting the SPGSHOP Index.

Closing thoughts

That being said and with U.S. distillate stocks declining moderately on the week ending September 20, the storage picture remains subdued for the time being and should continue to sustain the SPGSHOP Index.

While net speculative bets on the complex are somewhat neutral, the U.S. heating oil balance has tightened considerably, thanks to the reduction of aggregate supply and ticking demand.

In addition, heating oil cracks are still strong for this time of the year and have been marginally influenced by recent volatility in the crude oil market.

