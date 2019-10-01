Zoom Video Communications: Exceptional Numbers, But Not Cheap

There have been several names to have their IPO in the last six months and most have seen sluggish performance after coming out of the gates. Uber (UBER) is down 25% since its IPO open, Slack (WORK) has fallen 45%, and Chewy (CHWY) has seen a lifeless negative 30% return. Meanwhile, Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is one of the few names to buck this trend and remain 23% above its IPO open. This outperformance is not surprising given the company's phenomenal growth metrics. The company has seen sales growth averaging triple digits and positive earnings per share, but the stock's momentum has waned with the recent beatdown in software (IGV). Long term, the company certainly has a lot of promise if this growth persists, but I've never seen much value in catching falling knives among new IPOs. I believe the best course of action is to wait for concrete signs of a turnaround before putting any meaningful money to work in the name.

Zoom Video is one of the newest names to debut in 2019's IPO bonanza, and fortunately, it's fared better than many of its peers. The recent shellacking of the software names has put pressure on the stock, however, and this has seen the stock tumble beneath its key moving averages. Some analysts are recommending rushing in and buying the stock as it skids, but I believe this is a high-risk, high-reward play. While there is an argument to be made that Zoom Video has success written all over it with its incredible growth rates, the current lofty valuation and lack of technical momentum is a recipe for volatility. Instead of rushing in and leaping before looking when investing in Zoom Video, I believe the best course of action is to wait for signs of a turnaround. More on this later, let's take a look at the company's growth metrics.

Zoom Video is a cloud-software name offering communications software combining video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration. The company's seamless applications with high-quality video and audio have revolutionized the industry, making products like GoToWebinar look outdated and clunky. Not surprisingly, the company is gaining significant traction in the space. The company's customer growth has been incredible with 104% growth year-over-year, beating out software leader Avalara (AVLR) which saw 29% growth year-over-year in unique billing accounts. Trailing-twelve-month net dollar retention rates sit at 130%, above software leader Avalara's 108% in the same period. Finally, the company's margins are incredible. Despite a 170 basis point deceleration, gross margins remain above 80% at 80.9% in the most recent quarter. The company has all the ingredients to continue to grow into a powerhouse going forward, and the fact that Zoom Video has positive annual EPS separates it even further from its IPO peers.

The big issue and elephant in the conference room is the valuation. A 30 price to sales multiple is where most software leaders go to die, and Zoom Video is trading at a multiple of 45 times price to sales even after the recent 30% correction. This is 50% above where prior software leaders have typically peaked, and this does leave the stock very insulated with its recent shift in momentum. Let's take a look below:

As we can see from the above chart, Zscaler (ZS) topped at a P/S ratio of 39.41, Okta (OKTA) topped at a P/S ratio of 34.94, and Twilio (TWLO) topped at a P/S ratio of 19.61. Recent software IPO Avalara recently topped out at 18.87 and has since fallen considerably from its highs. With Zoom Video currently trading at a price to sales ratio of 45.64, it is sitting 15% above where Zscaler peaked on a valuation basis. It's also sitting 50% above the ominous 30 multiple where hyper-growth tech names tend to top medium term. This means that the only way to justify Zoom Video's current valuation is if we use a forward-twelve-month sales total and assume $835 million in sales for Q3 2019 through Q3 2020. This would require an 80% revenue growth rate above the current trailing-twelve-month revenue total of $463.7 million. While this is certainly possible, it will not be an easy feat to achieve. Based on current Q3 revenue estimates of $155.3 million, we are already expecting to see some deceleration to 72% growth year-over-year for the next quarter.

If we do give Zoom Video the benefit of the doubt and assume they somehow hit the $835 million revenue mark on a TTM basis looking out to October of next year, this still leaves the company at a price to sales ratio of 25.1. This is still not cheap by any means. However, can we make an argument that the company deserves a premium to what was previously considered normal, given its astronomical revenue growth rates? I believe we can make a case for a 20% premium.

As we can see from the above chart I've built, prior software leaders were not able to sustain quarterly revenue growth rates above 100%. If we assume that peak price to sales for software leaders averaging 50-70% revenue growth is 30, then we could deduce that a company growing at elevated rates of 90-100% might command a peak price to sales ratio of 36. Even if we once again give the benefit of the doubt here, Zoom Video is still trading 20% above those levels at a 45.65x multiple. Let's take a closer look at Zoom Video's revenue growth rates below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Looking at the chart I've built of sales growth above, we can see that growth rates remain very robust. Zoom Video saw a quarterly high of 235% revenue growth rate year-over-year in Q4 2017 and has since averaged triple-digit revenue growth rate. The most recent quarter was the first in the past two years to drop beneath the triple-digit revenue growth level. This is not surprising, though, as no company can sustain these growth rates forever. The blue line in the above chart represents the quarterly growth rate, while the white line represents the two-quarter average. I like to use a two-quarter average for revenue growth rates as it helps to smooth out any lumpy quarters and better dictates the overall trend.

While Zoom Video's growth rates have been exceptional, the one takeaway is that we see some minor deceleration. Revenue growth was previously accelerating in FY-2017 even at triple-digit levels, but it's slowed a little last quarter. Currently, Q3 revenue estimates are forecasting a 2,400 basis point drop from Q2 levels. It is certainly possible that the $155.3 million forecast is too conservative and will be trounced, but it will take a massive beat to evade deceleration. Assuming Zoom Video comes in at estimates, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate will begin to slide further, with a material deceleration of over 1,500 basis points. Again, estimates are only estimates, but I've found them to be quite reliable over the past several years.

Given the fact that Zoom Video is trading at price to sales ratio of 45.6x and is seeing decelerating revenue, this is potentially a recipe for further weakness in the stock. If Zoom Video has lost its technical momentum and was sitting at a price to sales ratio of 12x, this would be a completely different story. However, at a multiple of 45.6x, there isn't much of a floor here where I can see funds aggressively buying the dip at the current valuation. Based on this, I find it very difficult to justify buying against momentum at the current prices. The only time I have seen it pay off to ignore elevated valuations is when momentum is at a trader's back. In the case when it isn't, it's a perilous proposition.

Let's move over to the technicals:

As I discussed in a recent article "Trading IPOs: Waiting For Concrete Signs A Low Is In," I've never been a fan of bottom-fishing on new issues. As shown in the article, it has been a disastrous strategy for many new IPOs this year, such as Slack that was recommended at $36.00 per share and has fallen to pieces. The approach discussed for trading IPOs revolves around waiting for a stock's downtrend to break and a confirmed daily close above the 100-day moving average. We can apply this strategy to Zoom Video below:

As we can see, Zoom Video is currently trading in an intermediate downtrend and is well below its 100-day moving average (red line). I would be looking for not only a daily close above its 100-day moving average but also a break above the recent downtrend line. It is impossible to know at precisely what price this would occur as the 100-day moving average is dropping at a pace of 0.40 cents per day. However, it would most likely require a daily close above the $90.00 level. This would be the first sign of a change of momentum in the stock and would tell me that funds are finally stepping in with both hands to support it.

By waiting for a turnaround in momentum, we can see evidence of supportive action and demand vs. guessing where it might end up showing up. As mentioned, I would be more inclined to stick my neck out on a hyper-growth company if its valuation had come in considerably. Unfortunately, Zoom Video's valuation remains lofty even after the recent drop.

To summarize, Zoom Video is arguably one of the highest growth names to IPO in 2019 and has significant promise going forward. The issue is that entering a stock when momentum and valuation are not in your favor is a tricky proposition and a high-risk/high-reward trade. I don't believe in high-risk, high-reward trades, as that is the same as betting on black or red at the casino. Investors in Zoom Video will ideally want to see a strong beat of $162 million or better on Q3 revenues, or I would not rule out a re-test of the company's IPO lows near $59.95. The first sign of a bottom would be a break of the downtrend line, and a reclamation of the 100-day moving average. If this occurs over the next month or two, I may look to start a position. Until then, I believe the best course of action is patience. Those that need to trade and have no patience; eventually stop trading for good. As famous investor Jim Rogers once said:

The way of the successful investor is normally to do nothing -- not until you see money lying there, somewhere over in the corner, and all that is left for you to do is go over and pick it up."

