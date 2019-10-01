U.S. Dollar In Demand

The Fed funds rate was 2% to 2.25%, and the Fed lowered the Fed funds rate by 25 bps at the September FOMC meeting. The situation created with Fed funds rates basically at 1.75% to 2.0% and with most other central banks with paper at zero or negative yields has resulted in increased demand for US dollars in Forex markets. The US is an exception to low interest rates and negative yields. See the chart below.

Share of government debt with negative yields as of June 18, 2019

At the same time the US dollar index indicates dollar strength, which is only to be expected, given the higher interest rates in the US.

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY)

Capital Inflow

With higher interest rates in the US, capital flows into the US as investors seek higher fixed income yields.

The TIC (Treasury International Capital) figures for June show an inflow of US$ 1.3 billion. U.S. Department of the Treasury:

United States Net Treasury International Capital Flows

It is, however, extremely difficult to measure exactly how much foreign capital flows into US securities as there are various statistics that are not accounted for in many instances. The US$ 6.5 trillion daily Forex market still has the US dollar as the main global currency, and this helps to explain why the dollar maintains its strength.

Depressed Yields

With foreign capital flowing into the US for the purchase of securities and US investors as well anticipating a recession, bond prices increased and yields decreased. Last week the pressure on bonds relented somewhat, and yields increased. With the Fed looking to continue cutting interest rates, the bond market will become more volatile.

Dollar Depreciation

With the Fed lowering interest rates, the attraction of the US dollar for foreign investors will decrease the more the Fed lowers rates. The US dollar will become less interesting for investors, and the carry trade will no longer be profitable if the Fed moves interest rates down closer to zero. If, in fact, there is a recession in 1H20 and the Fed lowers rates to zero in an attempt to stimulate the economy besides renewing QE, then there is a risk of bond yields entering negative territory. See the chart below for statistics on foreign holdings of US debt and equities:

Do Not Hold Your Breath

Even though the US has a huge trade deficit and a surging national debt now well over US$ 22.5 trillion, the US dollar has not depreciated and holds its own in the Forex markets. One can add that US pension funds are underfunded, the national infrastructure requires huge investments to prevent further decay and the DoD (Department of Defense) budget is around US$ 1 trillion annually. It is only because US interest rates and yields are higher than in other developed economies and thanks to the petrodollar that the US dollar can maintain its value.

Given these circumstances and the extremely high probability that the US dollar is going to depreciate in the near future, it is plausible for American investors to buy foreign currencies with some of their dollars that are still highly valued. The problem is that it is not clear when the US dollar is going to start depreciating. It could be sooner than later, and it is better to hedge by buying foreign currencies when the US dollar is still strong and in demand. When the selling starts in earnest, the slide will be rapid.

