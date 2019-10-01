A Strategy Box Investors Can Use To Generate 25% Annualized Returns

There is now a more likely possibility that Box could be acquired in the next 12 months.

Starboard Value is known to acquire positions in companies with the sole purpose to explore strategic alternatives and maximize shareholder value.

Recent Developments

Bullish View

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value recently disclosed a 7.5% stake in cloud storage company Box. Shares of Box surged 12% in response to the news. Starboard Value is known to acquire positions in companies with the sole purpose to explore strategic alternatives and maximize shareholder value. There now appears a more likely possibility that Box could be acquired in the next 12 months, given Starboards large stake in the company. Even if Box does not get acquired, the downside in Box shares appears mitigated given that a prominent activist hedge fund owns a large stake and will actively look for ways to increase shareholder value, whether that be through an acquisition or not.

Bearish View

On Friday, JP Morgan downgraded Box stock and maintained their $15 price target on the stock. Analyst Mark Murphy cited increasing competitive pressure and decreased customer spending as the reasons for the downgrade. Murphy noted that the volume of paid user adds was 50% lower this year than the past two years.

M&A Chatter

Software giants such as IBM, SalesForce, and Oracle have been on spending sprees lately and could be on the short list of potential acquirers given their large cash hoards and logistical synergies.

Prominent venture capitalist Fred Wilson who was an early investor in Twitter said this back in 2011,

"If you have a SAAS business, then your company's valuation should roughly be 5x this year's revenues and 4x next year's revenues. These are for public companies. Investors will typically take a 20-25% discount for private company valuations because private company investments are not liquid. So maybe 4x this year's revenues and 3x next year's revenues is an appropriate multiple for a privately held SAAS business."

In the last 2 years, Salesforce acquired Tableau for 15x revenue and Mulesoft for a roughly 10x multiple. Moreover, IBM acquired RedHat for about a 10x revenue so a 5 -6x projected multiple for Box stock seems conservative and prudent for this example.

Putting a 5x multiple on Box's current revenue of $655 million yields a fair market value of $3.2 billion, or ~$22.41 per share. If an acquirer were to pay 6x sales, that would imply a $3.9 billion valuation or $26.88 per share for Box stock. I would not be surprised if Box were acquired somewhere in the range of $20 - $25 per share, given recent tech M&A multiples and everything I have heard from investment bankers about M&A valuation data in the tech space. Who knows exactly when Box will get acquired or for how much? The pressing issue for Box investors is how to capitalize on their holdings while waiting for an upside catalyst that may or may not happen. It is evident that there is upside in Box stock and the downside seems to be mitigated given the large activist investor whose main purpose for owning the stock is to explore strategic alternatives that will maximize value for Box shareholders.

Two Ways to Generate Income While Waiting for an Upside Catalyst

Covered Calls - covered calls are a basic option strategy that allow an existing shareholder to collect income on their shares of stock. Selling calls obligates the seller to sell their shares at a fixed price, whatever call strike price they sold. The problem with this strategy is that if Box is acquired in the near term and the share price surges into the $20's, investors who write calls against their Box position will lose out on the upside. There is not enough premium to collect on calls that are far out of the money near a potential acquisition price. Selling Puts - this income strategy seems more prudent given the potential upside catalysts for Box stock. A put seller is obligated to buy shares at the strike price of the put option they sold.

Selling Puts: A Means to Generate Income Waiting on an Acquisition

Box shareholders or potential investors can earn monthly income by selling puts to enter their position. If you were going to buy the stock anyways, might as well get paid to do it. Warren Buffett did this when he bought Coca-Cola stock back in the early 90's, selling large amounts of put contracts on Coke stock.

A put option gives the buyer the right to sell their shares at a fixed price. Conversely, a put seller is obligated to buy their shares if they sell a put option at a given strike price. Given Box's favorable upside (activist investor and potential acquisition target), put selling is a great way for prospective Box investors to earn income by patiently waiting to buy the stock. There are two main risks with this strategy. 1) On the unlikely chance Box shares plunge a put seller is obligated to buy the shares at a fixed price. Say a put seller sells one of the Oct 18 $15 put contract. The bid price is currently $0.25 so the seller would collect $25 (each option contract is equivalent to buying or selling 100 shares of the underlying stock). Say Box stock drops to $14 by October 18th, then the put option is now worth $1.00 or $100. ($1 x 100 = $100). The seller keeps the $25 in premium but is facing a $75 loss. (+$25 - $100 = -$75).

If Box's stock stays above $15 by October 18th, the put seller will keep the $25 in premium. The logic in selling puts is that a put seller is getting paid to assume the risk of buying stock that they would have bought anyways. In the previous example, a put seller is getting paid $25 to assume the risk of buying 100 shares of Box stock at $15, a roughly 6% discount from the current price of $15.96.

Based on implied volatility levels and current interest rates, there is a 75% chance of success for sellers of the Oct 18th $15 puts. The breakeven price for this trade is $14.75 ($15 strike price LESS the $0.25 collected). There is a 75% chance that Box stock will NOT fall below $14.75 by October 18th and the put seller will keep their entire premium. Given a prospective investor who was planning on buying shares anyways, why not collect income while waiting for a better price?

Example: the October 18th $15 puts are currently selling for $0.28. The bid price is $0.25 and the ask is $0.30. When selling puts, I prefer setting a limit sell to open order somewhere between the bid and mid-price. When selling options, the closer you set your limit order to the ask, the higher the premium you will collect but the lower the chance of getting your order filled. Conversely, the closer you set your limit order to the bid, the higher the chance of getting your order filled and the lower the amount of premium collected. When selling options, you will always get your order filled (assuming you have the available funds for the order) at the bid and less often at the mid-price.

Trade Example:

For this example, I will assume that a prospective investor is willing to buy 700 shares of Box stock at $15. An investor would need to invest $10,500 to buy 700 shares of Box stock. The capital requirement on this trade is the total amount invested less the premium collected - in this case 7 contracts sold x $0.25 bid price = $1.75 x 100 = $175. So, the capital requirement is $10,325. $10,500 - $175 premium.

Return on Capital

The return on capital is the premium collected divided by the capital requirement. In this trade, the return on capital is 1.69% before commissions. Some brokers charge $1.75 per contract traded; some charge a flat fee plus a fee per contract traded. Schwab charges $4.95 + $0.65 per contract traded. I use Schwab and would be charged $9.50 in commissions for this trade. The return on capital after fees would be 1.6% (($175 - $9.5)/$10,325)). The October 18th puts expire in 22 days based on the date of this writing. To get our annualized return we divide 365 by 22. 365 divided by 22 equals 16.59. We then multiply our return on capital by 16.59 to get our annualized return. In this case, the annualized return selling the Oct 18th $15 Box puts is 26.55%. Given the current volatility levels of Box stock and risk-free interest rates, there is a 75% chance that Box stock will close above the breakeven price of $14.75 for sellers of the Oct 18th $15 puts. See diagram below.

Investors should consider selling out of the money put options and/or enter a long position in Box stock for three main reasons:

There is a large activist investor who owns Box stock. Starboard Value is known to acquire positions in companies with the sole purpose to explore strategic alternatives and maximize shareholder value. There is now a more likely possibility that Box could be acquired in the next 12 months There is greater than a 75% chance that prospective Box investors can earn at least a 25% annual return selling Box put options

Time will tell if Box ends up getting acquired. Even if they do not, there appears to be positive risk adjusted returns for Box investors in the future. Given the markets frothy valuation levels and uncertainty surrounding trade disputes and macroeconomic headwinds, income strategies on stocks with positive near-term catalysts like Box are a good bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BOX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.