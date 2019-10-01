The Inevitable Growth Of Data: Buy The Best Of Breed In Splunk

Data is only going to keep growing. This is guaranteed by, among other things, the increased use of smartphones and the digitization of everything. Along with all that data lies opportunity for analysis - this is where Splunk (SPLK) comes in. SPLK is a software company that enables customers to collect and analyze data. Shares have sold off from all time highs after they guided for lower operating cash flows due to their increased recurring revenue mix. Shares are very attractively priced and I rate shares a strong buy.

Best Of Breed In Data Analysis

We are living in a world of incessant data explosion. SPLK estimates that data production in 2020 will be 44 times greater than it was in 2009, and that the number of connected devices will be more than three times the global population by 2021:

(2018 Analyst Day)

That’s a lot of data, and companies are realizing that properly analyzing the data is necessary to gain insight on how to better improve their businesses. SPLK helps customers collect, analyze, and extract the maximum value from that data.

(Splunk.com)

Because SPLK is able to process all data regardless of the format, customers are able to very quickly get a return on investment as they can avoid the typical long deployment cycles and extensive professional services that might be seen at traditional enterprise competitors. We can see below their customer mix in FY2012:

(Splunk Overview Slideshare)

As we can see above, SPLK is useful for basically every industry - the digitization of everything only helps SPLK by increasing the total addressable market. SPLK has since grown to be used by 92 of the Fortune 100: This is best of breed.

A critical measure of customer satisfaction, SPLK has seen very high maintenance renewal rates:

(2018 Analyst Day)

As stated earlier, data keeps growing. This plus their ability to cross sell other products has led to SPLK being able to continually drive growing revenues from existing customers:

(2018 Analyst Day)

As expected, SPLK has capitalized on this growing market opportunity as seen from their rapidly growing revenues:

(2018 Analyst Day)

With the growth of data not appearing to slow down, SPLK looks perfectly positioned to capitalize on these secular tailwinds and I expect to see very high revenue growth for years to come.

Bumpy Shift To Recurring Revenues Creates Opportunity

SPLK has for the most part traded sideways in the past year:

(Yahoo Finance)

This appears to be due to their transition toward a recurring revenue model. A quick primer: Software companies like SPLK can sell their services either through perpetual licenses, term licenses, or cloud. In a perpetual license, the customer pays for all services upfront and gets to use the software indefinitely. In a term license, the customer gets to use the software for a specified time period and pays for services annually. These two services tend to be “on premise” which means that customers download the software and use it directly. Cloud revenues are similar to term licenses in terms of the recurring revenue model but customers would instead use SPLK software over the cloud. Nowadays technology companies are preferring the recurring revenue model because it leads to less lumpiness in revenues year to year. This stronger business model then warrants a higher valuation multiple.

We can see below that perpetual licenses used to make up the bulk of software bookings and that SPLK had guided for approximately a 75% recurring revenue mix for FY20:

(2018 Analyst Day)

It turns out that they low balled those estimates as renewable software revenues have instead been 91% year to date:

(FY20 Q2 Presentation)

This is in large part due to the accelerated growth seen at cloud, which saw a ridiculous 80% growth rate:

(FY20 Q2 Presentation)

Their term and cloud revenues, which form their “renewable software revenues” mix, on average have contract durations of almost three years:

(FY20 Q2 Presentation)

SPLK has guided for all new software sales to be from term or cloud licenses by the end of the year. While long-term investors should be cheering this aggressive transition due to the more stable revenues moving forward, this has had a negative impact on operating cash flows because whereas perpetual licenses are cash paid upfront, term licenses and cloud are instead paid ratably. We can see below that this should lead to their effective invoice yield (basically how much of the contract value they get in cash now) to drop from 58% in the first half of this year to 33% in the second half of the year:

(FY20 Q2 Presentation)

Previously, the company had guided for positive $250 million in net operating cash flow for the full year, but due to the accelerated shift toward renewable revenues this guidance has been modified down to negative $300 million. It appears that Wall Street is taking time to digest this news as they weigh the positives of the recurring revenue mix against the drawbacks of lower operating cash flows in the near term. My view is that the current negative cash flows are arguably irrelevant in the grand picture as SPLK should inevitably see significant operating leverage and associated profits very soon.

Balance Sheet

Due to the near-term pressures to operating cash flows, it's important to ensure that SPLK has a solid balance sheet. SPLK has $2.6 billion in cash, equivalents, and investments.

SPLK also has $1.27 billion of 0.50% convertible notes due 2023 and $862.5 million of 1.125% convertibles notes due 2025. These convertible notes are both convertible at a share price of $148.30 (every $1000 note is convertible to 6.7433 shares). There’s some rules that allow the notes to be converted earlier than their maturity dates but because I view SPLK as being worth more than $148.30 possibly now and most certainly later, I include the future share dilution in my calculation of diluted shares outstanding. That’s approximately 14.2 million shares that appear inevitable to be issued for the notes.

So with basically a net cash balance sheet, SPLK looks well capitalized to make it through any near-term operating cash flow challenges. I expect SPLK to be free cash flow positive by the end of next year and most definitely 2021 (though I note that this would be adding back share based compensation).

Acquisition Of SignalFX

SPLK recently acquired SignalFX, a company which provides real-time cloud monitoring solutions. This looks like an opportunistic acquisition which strengthens SPLK’s offerings in cloud. I note that SPLK does have enough liquidity to fund the recent acquisition of SignalFX, which SPLK has intended to fund with approximately $600 million in cash and $400 million in stock. In total, SPLK has made 10 acquisitions in a relatively short period of time. I anticipate that SPLK can create significant value through tuck-in acquisitions due to their large customer base in a similar manner as seen at Salesforce (CRM).

Valuation And Price Target

SPLK has guided for $2.3 billion in revenues for the full year. This implies that SPLK trades at around 8 times revenues based on 155.4 million in diluted shares outstanding. That’s dirt cheap, but the revenue number is misguided. At first glance, it seems reasonable to use the full revenue number as even the maintenance and services segment appears to have positive gross profits:

(2019 Q2 10-Q)

However, as we can see below “cloud services” is hidden in their maintenance and services segment. When taken out, the remaining maintenance and services revenues presumably have much lower gross margins:

(2019 Q2 10-Q)

While maintenance and services does still have positive gross margins, I view the profit margins and growth to be much lower than the software counterparts. As a result I instead only count software revenues, which totaled $1.4 billion for the trailing twelve months. Furthermore, I include an additional 14.2 million shares from the convertible notes in my calculation of shares outstanding. This leads to a price to trailing sales multiple of around 14.7 times. It may seem absurd to be paying such a multiple for a company without GAAP profits. Naturally, such an investment requires certain assumptions about forward profitability. I'm projecting at least 22% operating margins for SPLK long term. Based on the current growth rate, my fair value range for SPLK is anywhere between 15 and 35 times sales. A conservative midpoint is 20 times sales, which would correlate to a 90.9 times “earnings multiple” assuming that just referenced 22% operating margin (20/0.22= 90.9). This represents a share price of $165.60, or about 37% upside in the next 12 months. I note that this upside target does not include the value creation from ongoing revenue growth - throw in 40% revenue growth and I could see SPLK easily trading above $200 in 12 months.

Risks: Competition, Pricing, and More

SPLK faces intense competition. One of SPLK’S main competitors is Elastic (ESTC). ESTC has seen tremendous growth in logging and security analytics, arguably due to commercializing their open source software. In the earnings conference call, management noted that they are still achieving 80% win rates against ESTC. Nonetheless, I have a hunch that the competition has lead to a concrete change in SPLK’s pricing model. In the past, SPLK had been able to use its market leading position to drive high pricing strength - particularly with its pricing structure which scales higher as data usage increased. Basically customers would choose a licensing plan which specifies the maximum amount of data that could be indexed per day. If they use more than the contracted amount then they would be forced to reset the license in order to proceed with their use case. This has apparently led many customers to feel “out of control” due to the reality that data always is growing. SPLK recently announced a new pricing structure with their “predictive pricing program” (‘PPP’). Similar to the old volume-based pricing model, customers are able to index as much data up to their chosen tier, and they also have upfront visibility into the pricing of the next tier - making it easier to plan for scaling costs. While SPLK appears to benefit from its market leading position, it will need to continually innovate either internally or through acquisitions in order to effectively compete with peers.

SPLK is not yet profitable and there's no guarantee that they ever will be. They will have to fund their losses with share dilution. That said, due to the operating leverage inherent in the software business model, I'm confident that SPLK will reach profitability within a couple years and their strong balance sheet will help fund the losses in the meantime.

I was surprised to see a lack of insider ownership. As we can see below, SPLK insiders cumulatively own less than 1% of shares: (2018 10-K)

While I don’t view this necessarily as a negative, I typically prefer companies run by “owner-operators” which can be seen by high insider ownership. Management at SPLK has done a great job so far and thus there's no reason to suspect any drawback to the lack of an owner-operator at the business.

SPLK does have some currency risk, with 26% of total revenues being derived from outside the US. As a result, revenues may fluctuate slightly based on currency exchange rates quarter to quarter.

Conclusion

Data won’t stop growing. That’s an undeniable reality in this digital age. SPLK helps companies harness the full potential of that data. Given their strong revenue growth and low valuation, SPLK is a strong buy.

(Tipranks: Buy SPLK)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLK, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.