Box: Strong Recent Performance Could Result In Short-Term Stall

Valuation appears tempting at ~3x forward revenue, though the recent 20% run-up has me on the sidelines for now.

Box (BOX) reported a better Q2 than Q1, though performance was still not strong enough to reinforce a long-term bullish stance. Despite the stock initially trading down post-earnings, Box has rebounded quite significantly and is now up over 20% since Q2 results were released. While the stock's recent performance is rather impressive, I do not believe the fundamentals fully back the 20%+ increase in recent weeks.

Q1 revenue was strong, growing 16% to $172.5 million and was above consensus expectations for ~$170 million. However, billings growth remains pretty meek at 6% and management raised guidance by less than the Q1 beat, which could mean they are expecting some sort of revenue deceleration or slowdown during the remainder of the year.

After management eliminated their $1 billion in revenue goal by FY22 last quarter and lowering guidance, investors quickly sold off the stock, which ended up being down ~30% in between Q1 and Q2 earnings. While Q2 was somewhat a step in the right direction, the company still has some issues to address before the stock should be allowed to re-rate higher.

Data by YCharts

Despite the stock performing exceptionally well since reporting Q2 earnings, I think the stock could end up taking a breather after investors re-evaluate results and look ahead to the next quarter and remainder of the year. Valuation remains well below software peers given somewhat slower revenue growth, lower billings growth, and break-even operating margins.

I think the stock is currently trading at a premium compared to where it should be and with shares currently around $16, I think shares could remain range-bound for the next several weeks.

Q2 Earnings And Guidance

During Q2, revenue grew 16% to $172.5 million, keeping pace with the 16% growth in Q1. Revenue during the quarter came in above consensus expectations for ~$170 million as the trend of 16% growth seems likely to continue. Box’s revenue stream is very valuable in that ~97% of their revenue is recurring, given the software-based stream. This recurring and highly visible revenue stream is valuable for investors as it gives them increased confidence in future revenue growth potential.

Source: Company Presentation

Management appeared to be a little more confident in their revenue growth, noting strength in their go-to-market strategy and improved sales productivity. During the quarter, deals >$100k grew 36% compared to the year ago period, demonstrating Box’s ability to retain high profile clients and increase their overall spend. In addition, add-on product attach rates reached 80%+ across the deals >$100k, meaning once a larger customer purchases products, they are likely to become a recurring customer.

However, billings growth remained uninspiring at 6% growth to $172.9 million. Although this came in slightly ahead of expectations, 6% billings growth for a company looking to grow revenue ~16% does not add up. Billings growth remains one of the most important metrics for Box as they sign multi-year contracts that defer the revenue over several quarters.

Source: Company Presentation

Gross margins during the quarter ticked down slightly to 71.3% compared to 73.7% in the year ago period. I think the company’s 70%+ gross margins are healthy, though some leading software companies have 80%+ gross margins. Despite the lower gross margins, Box was able to reduce S&M expense to 41% of sales, down from 45% in the year ago period. This helped lead to a non-GAAP operating margin of 0.3% during the quarter, nearly 5% better than the -4.4% margin seen in the year ago period.

Operating margins should start to expand over time given the company has slowly seen their revenue decelerate. Box is at the point in their lifecycle where they should start to focus on profitability rather than pouring money into revenue growth. Yes, growing revenue is important, but now that revenue has decelerated below 20%, they should start to focus more on expanding margins and delivering EPS growth.

EPS for the quarter was $0.00, which was slightly better than consensus expectations for a loss of ($0.01). The revenue beat combined with a positive operating margin led to the slight EPS beat. I would expect over the next several quarters for margins to expand and EPS to start to reach a consistent positive level.

Source: Company Presentation

Q3 guidance includes revenue of $174-175 million in addition to non-GAAP EPS of ($0.01) to $0.00.

For the full year, management is now expecting revenue of $690-692 million, up ~$2 million at the low-end compared to the previous guidance of $688-692 million, despite the ~$3 million revenue beat during Q2. Revenue growth for the year represents ~14%, implying revenues are likely to slow down a bit in Q3 and/or Q4. Non-GAAP EPS guidance for the year is $0.00-0.02, a positive metric as this implies some level of operating margin expansion.

Valuation

Valuation has remained compressed compared to some of the other faster-growing software names in the market. The main reason is Box has seen their revenue decelerate over the past few quarters without seeing consistent positive non-GAAP operating margins. This is a challenge for almost all software companies as making the transition from focusing on revenue growth to expanding margins is difficult.

Given management’s raised guidance was simply from raising the upper end, this could imply decelerating revenues for the remainder of the year. Billings growth of 6% during the quarter remains lower than where it should be, which is why the stock continues to trade at a discount compared to faster growth software names.

Data by YCharts

Management’s recently revised guidance of $690-692 million implies ~14% revenue growth for the full year. Revenue growth through the first two quarters is ~16%, meaning we would need to see ~12% growth in Q3/Q4 to get to the full year guidance. With a current market cap of ~$2.35 billion, cash of ~$200 million, and debt of ~$40 million, this gives Box a current enterprise value of ~$2.2 billion. Assuming revenue reaches management’s guidance range, this implies an FY20 revenue multiple of ~3.2x.

I think revenue could ultimately come in higher than guidance and potentially reach $700 million for the year. Even at ~15% revenue growth, similar growing software companies trade at higher multiples given better profitability and better billings growth.

If we assume revenue growth remains relatively consistent ~14% in FY21, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$790 million, giving us an FY21 revenue multiple of ~2.8x. While valuation remains pretty compressed, I think the stock could break out of the lower valuation if they put together a few solid quarters of revenue growth and margin expansion.

Box remains a leader in the cloud collaboration space and has over 70% of the Fortune 500 companies as their customers. While there remains a long path ahead for the stock to return to a great investment, I think valuation has reached a near-term high and until the company reports another strong quarter, with the stock trading ~$16, I would be hesitant to put more money in the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.