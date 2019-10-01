Market Volatility Bulletin: Declining Silver VIX Looks Like An Opportunity

Silver VIX is well off the highs of the last 20 days. The trend is lower, but I think there's room for rising vol here. Play it hedged.

If Treasury yields dip again, that would create a strong opportunity set for the metals - silver in particular - to take back some lost ground.

Gold and silver get a break from what turned out to be a pretty ugly September.

Market Intro

Bloomberg: 10:28AM EST

Silver (SLV) and gold (GLD) are benefitting from a reprieve in what has for the most part been a rough September for the metals.

Gold VIX and silver VIX are both holding pretty stead for the session.

Thoughts on Volatility

US Treasury yields are down modestly after what amounts to another warning signal as to the health of the US economy.

No one metric, however good or bad, is enough to determine the state of the economy. Over the past several months, the US has swung between patchy periods of strong vs. weak data. Generally speaking, the closer the data series is to trade, the worse the metrics have trended.

One might argue that September's rapidly rising rate reversal took its toll on the precious metals complex. Both silver and gold (IAU) fell precipitously, and are recently breached levels of importance to those who are technically minded.

It is no secret that silver tends to operate with significantly more volatility than does its more well-behaved cousin. In fact, there are plenty of times when gold volatility is below that of SPX volatility, which is a fairly rare accomplishment for SLV.

As we shall see below, volatility on the metals are calming down, which may represent a better opportunity set either to hedge or to trade the holdings.

Longer term, the US really needs to make education more affordable. Student loan debt now stands well over $1T, and the jobs market for undergrads is arguably more saturated.

I believe in education, having spent a great deal of time both as a student as well as a professor. But a shift toward lower cost, online education coupled with on-the-job training and apprenticeships would in my view do much to stimulate the long-run economic growth rate and dial down our debt trajectory.

...Unfortunately, I'm not holding my breath on this.

Spotlight on Silver VIX

ThinkOrSwim - SLV Implied Volatility

Above is a 20d chart on silver implied volatility. The overall trend is lower, though we appear to be at the bottom of a downward-facing channel.

We're still well above the year's lows on silver volatility. And that may be with good reason. For one, Powell's Fed has worked to try and build more flexibility as to how it runs its monetary policy, which can lead rates, FX and metals toward higher levels of uncertainty and <deservedly> higher vols.

MarketChameleon.com - SLV options term structure

The term structure on SLV options is quite flat. The gap between the low-vol (60-day) and the high-vol (180-day) is about half a vol point.

Trading some vol on silver from the long end looks like a decent play, especially if it's hedged out via a mechanism such as a time spread.

ThinkOrSwim: Silver VIX minus Gold VIX (top), correlation (bottom)

Another way to get long SLV here from a volatility standpoint would be to short gold volatility and go long SLV volatility. Above is the gap between the two.

It takes two (at least) to make a market. It's easy to see how one may look at the graphic above and want a continuation of gap closure between the two metals. I think there's a strong case to be made for that at some point, but the world is just a bumpier place than it was back in the earlier part of the summer where the lows were put in.

Correlation between gold and silver VIX is currently quite high, which is desirable from the standpoint of initiative a pairs trade - assuming that the co-movement holds up.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking at taking a long-vol position in SLV options, via time spreads and potential via shorting gold vol