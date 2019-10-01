NextEra Energy: Exciting Growth But A Decade-High P/E Ratio

NextEra Energy (NEE) is a superior utility stock in several aspects. In contrast to the vast majority of utility stocks, which are slow-growth and carry excessive amounts of debt, NextEra Energy has exciting growth prospects and one of the strongest balance sheets in its sector. Nevertheless, as the stock has enjoyed a breathless 38% rally in the last nine months and is now trading at a decade-high P/E ratio of 27.6, the big question is whether the stock is still attractive.

Why NextEra Energy is unique

NextEra Energy is a unique utility stock in several aspects. It is the largest utility by retail MWh sales in the U.S. and the global leader in wind and solar energy. It is also the first utility stock whose market capitalization ($111 billion) has exceeded the threshold of $100 billion.

Moreover, most utilities are slow-growth stocks, which spend excessive amounts on capital expenses in order to maintain and expand their network. Consequently, they have excessive amounts of debt and tend to post poor free cash flows. For instance, Southern Company (SO) has posted negative free cash flows for six consecutive years.

NextEra Energy is a bright exception to these rules. It has grown its earnings per share at an 8% average annual rate in the last 15 years and is poised to continue growing around this rate for at least the next four years. This is probably the highest growth rate in the utility sector. In addition, the company has a healthy balance sheet, with an A- credit rating from S&P and Fitch, and it has posted positive free cash flows for six consecutive years. These characteristics differentiate the company from almost all the utility stocks.

Growth prospects

NextEra Energy has exciting growth prospects. It has approximately $24 GW of wind and solar energy in operation and 11.7 GW of renewables in its backlog. Moreover, the company estimates that there will be demand for about $80 GW of renewable energy in the U.S. until 2022. It is thus evident that NextEra Energy has ample room to keep growing at its recent pace for several more years.

The company benefits from a strong secular trend, namely the continuously improving economics of solar and wind energy thanks to technological progress and capital cost declines. The cost of wind energy has decreased from $55-65 per MWh in 2010 to $15-20 per MWh now and is expected to decline even further in the upcoming years. The same trend has been witnessed in the solar energy; its cost has decreased from $140-150 per MWh in 2010 to $34-41 per MWh now, with further decline expected in the near future. Wind energy is expected to become the cheapest source of energy even after the end of production tax credits, in 2020. Thanks to its promising growth prospects, NextEra Energy expects to grow its earnings per share by 6-8% per year at least until 2022.

Dividend

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. However, many income-oriented investors do not have this stock on their radar due to its relatively low yield. The stock is offering a 2.2% dividend yield, which is lower than the yield of most utility stocks. To provide a perspective, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) is currently offering a 2.9% yield.

However, investors should note that NextEra Energy has been growing its dividend at a much faster pace than its peers. More precisely, the company has grown its dividend at a 9.1% average annual rate in the last 15 years.

Source: Investor Presentation

Even better, management expects to grow the dividend by 12-14% per year in the next two years, while it also expects the growth of dividend to continue to outpace the growth of earnings thanks to the healthy payout ratio of 60%. The high dividend growth rate, combined with the other virtues of NextEra Energy, is likely to compensate investors for the low current dividend yield. To be sure, if the company raises its dividend by 13% per year in the next two years, as per the mid-point of its guidance, the stock will be offering a 2.8% yield on cost in two years from now.

Resilience to recessions

Like many other utility stocks, NextEra Energy is resilient to recessions. In the Great Recession when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of NextEra Energy fell only 1%. The impressive resilience of the stock was also prominent in the market sell-off at the end of last year. While S&P plunged 20% within a few weeks, NextEra Energy shed only 8% during that period. Whenever the next recession shows up, investors can rest assured that NextEra Energy will outperform the S&P once again. As a recession has not shown up for a whole decade, the merits of the resilience of NextEra Energy should not be underestimated.

Valuation

Unfortunately, for those who consider purchasing NextEra Energy, the market is well aware of the unique characteristics of the stock when compared to its peers. As a result, NextEra Energy has enjoyed a breathless 38% rally in the last nine months and is now trading at an all-time high stock price and at a decade-high P/E ratio of 27.6.

Data by YCharts

Part of the rally has resulted from the dovish stance of the Fed, which has lowered interest rates twice this year while the market expects another decrease in interest rates next year. The suppressed interest rates render the dividend yields of utilities more attractive and thus provide a boost to their stock prices. Nevertheless, the current valuation of NextEra Energy is certainly rich. Its P/E ratio is approximately triple the earnings per share growth rate and hence it results in a PEG ratio around 3.0. Therefore, investors should probably wait for a better entry point.

Final thoughts

NextEra Energy is a unique utility stock. Unlike most of its peers, it is growing its earnings per share and its dividend at a fast clip and has room to keep growing for several more years thanks to the favorable secular trends witnessed in wind and solar energy. Nevertheless, the stock is trading at a decade-high P/E ratio of 27.6, which is too high for a company that does not grow its earnings at a double-digit rate. Therefore, while the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place in the short term, long-term returns are likely to be lackluster from the current stock price. As a result, investors should probably wait for a better entry point before purchasing this exceptional stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.