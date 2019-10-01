Best And Worst Q3 2019: Small Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

JKL is our top-rated Small Cap Value style ETF and RSEIX is our top-rated Small Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 18 ETFs and 211 mutual funds in the Small Cap Value style.

The Small Cap Value style ranks eighth out of the 12 fund styles as detailed in our Q3'19 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Small Cap Value style ranked ninth. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 18 ETFs and 211 mutual funds in the Small Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q2'19 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Small Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 22 to 1,535). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Small Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[2] We think advisors and investors focused on prudent investment decisions should include analysis of fund holdings in their research process for ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (OSCV) and First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets (TNA) are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Advisor Series O’Shaughnessy Small Cap Value Fund (OFSIX) is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF (JKL) is the top-rated Small Cap Value ETF and Royce Special Equity Fund (RSEIX) is the top-rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn an Attractive rating.

Invesco S&P Small Cap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) is the worst rated Small Cap Value ETF and Pacific Advisors Small Cap Value Fund (PASMX) is the worst rated Small Cap Value mutual fund. RZV earns an Unattractive rating and PASMX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance. Don’t just take our word for it, see what Barron’s says on this matter.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale and provide the research needed to fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Small Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

This article originally published on July 17, 2019.

Disclosure: David Trainer and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

[1] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2] This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to other major providers. The Appendix details exactly how we stack up.

