Here, I show how two of those hedges ameliorated that drop, and briefly discuss possible courses of action for hedged longs now.

Since then, the stock has dropped by more than 17%.

In June, I presented hedges for BEN shareholders looking to stay long while limiting their downside risk.

Crash Protection Kicks In For Franklin Resources

In an article in June (Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources), I presented ways Franklin Resources (BEN) shareholders who wanted to stay long could limit their downside risk. Since then, the stock has dropped 17.1%.

Let's look at how two of the hedges ameliorated that slide and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged Franklin Resources longs now.

The June Optimal Put Hedge

On June 28th, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of Franklin Resources against a greater-than-16% drop by mid-January 2020.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Note that the cost was $1,700 or 4.89% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. The circled figure is an annualized cost as a % of position value).

Let's look at how that hedge has reacted to the 17.1% drop.

How The Optimal Put Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on those puts as of Monday's close:

Screen capture via CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated Franklin Resources' Drop

BEN closed at $34.80 on June 28th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the puts above then had $34,800 in BEN shares plus $1,700 in puts, so the net position value was $34,800 + $1,700 = $36,500.

BEN closed at $28.86 on Monday, September 30th, down 17.1% from its close on June 28th. The investor's shares were worth $28,860 on Monday, and the put options were worth $4,100, using the midpoint of the spread. So, the net position value as of Monday's close was $28,860 + $4,100 = $32,960. $32,960 represents a 9.7% drop from $36,500.

The June Optimal Collar Hedge

On June 28th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >16% drop in BEN by mid-January 2020, while not capping your possible upside at less than 29% by then.

Screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $100 when opening this hedge, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an updated quote on the put leg of the collar (note that it's at a different strike than the first hedge):

Screen capture via CBOE.

And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

Screen capture via CBOE.

How That Hedge Ameliorated Franklin Resources' Drop

Recall that BEN closed at $34.80 on June 28th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $34,800 in BEN shares plus $500 in puts, and if he wanted to buy-to-close his short call leg, it would have cost him $600. So, his net position value on June 28th was ($34,800 + 500) - $600 = $34,700.

Since closed at $28.86 on Monday, September 30th, the investor's shares were worth $28,860 on Monday, and the put options were worth $2,300, and it would have cost $50 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($28,860 + $2,300) - $50 = $31,110. $31,110 represents a 10.3% drop from $34,700.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised In Both Cases

Although Franklin Resources had dropped by 17.1% from June 28th to September 30th and both hedges were designed to protect against a >16% drop, the optimal put hedged position was only down 9.7%, and the optimal collar hedged position was down 10.3%. In both cases, the time value of the put options gave somewhat more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further Franklin Resources might drop because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss; you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap if you're bullish; and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more Franklin Resources shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

