Taking Profits In Applied Materials

Although the shares of Applied Materials have done well since I wrote my bullish piece about the name, I think there's no more downside than upside potential.

It’s been just under a year since I wrote my bullish piece about Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), and in that time the shares have climbed about 47%. Given that a company can be a great investment at price X, but a terrible investment at price X*1.47, I’m changing my tune on the name and suggesting that investors take profits at this point, or, at the very least, write calls against their positions. While I’m not calling for a collapse in the share price anytime soon, I do think there’s more downside than upside from here. I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the recent financial performance and by looking at the performance of the stock. Additionally, the options trade I suggested to investors in my previous article worked out very well, and I offer another one for those interested in maintaining exposure to this name at reduced risk.

Future Headwinds

For those who may be unfamiliar with the name, Applied Materials supplies manufacturing equipment, software, and services to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Customers include manufacturers of semiconductor wafers and chips, liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays, and other electronic devices. Customers include both original manufacturers who use outputs in their own products, and equipment manufacturers who then sell to original manufacturers.

The demand for these end products (and therefore potentially the manufacturing equipment that produces them) is obviously cyclical. Fairly strong arguments can be made to suggest that demand for these are starting to slow relatively dramatically. More distressing (to me at least) is when I read about the utter lack of visibility for future demand and the fact that the company is looking to “move past previous sources of demand.” I may be (probably am) too stodgy in my outlook, but in my estimation, transformation equals risk and risk needs to be compensated with a much lower stock price. As we’ll see in a few paragraphs, the stock price is relatively high.

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financials here demonstrates that Applied Materials has been a great growth company over the past several years, with revenue and net income up at CAGRs of 14.9% and an eye-popping 53% respectively over the past six years. At the same time, management has treated shareholders quite well by returning ~$15.7 billion to them in that time ($12.2 billion from buybacks, the balance from dividend payments). The combination of growing net income and reduced share count has caused earnings per share to grow at a CAGR of ~58%, and dividends per share to grow at a CAGR of ~10.25% over the past six years. In short, over the long term, Applied Materials has been very successful financially.

That said, some troubling trends have emerged over the more recent past. During the first nine months of 2019, revenue dropped fully 16% relative to the same period a year ago. Net income was also obviously down, but not as drastically (12%). Investors must face up to the possibility that some of the headwinds mentioned in the prior section are manifesting in the short-term financial performance here.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

As I’ve said many times, a great business can be a terrible investment if an investor overpays for it. If the market becomes too optimistic about a given name, the future returns are likely to be muted. I judge the optimism embedded in the current price in a few ways, two of which I write about on this forum. First, I look at the price to free cash flow relative to the company’s history. If shares dropped subsequent to the last time the company traded at the current level, it may be a time to take profits. On the following chart, I highlight in red the last four times the shares traded at the current levels for your enjoyment and edification.

Source: Gurufocus

When the shares traded at these valuations in the recent past, they either went on to do well or performed poorly. While I’m not saying anything is inevitable about future price movements, it’s obvious that the shares are far less attractively priced than when I first wrote about this name.

In addition to looking at simple price to cash flow, I try to work out what the market’s assumptions about future growth are. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book “Accounting for Value.” In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a simple finance formula (and the magic of grade 9 algebra) to work out what the market must be assuming about growth. The idea is that investors isolate the “g” (growth) variable to work out what the market must be assuming. At the moment, the market seems to be factoring in a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~4.8% for this company. In my view, that is a bit too optimistic a view, especially what’s gone on in the recent past. I therefore think there’s a growing disconnect between (optimistic) market expectations and the more troubled reality. This is never good for shareholders in my view.

Options

In my previous article, in addition to suggesting buying the shares, I also suggested selling January puts with a strike of $33. At the time, these were bid-asked at $2.14-$2.16 and they expired worthless at the beginning of this year. In my view, this is an example of the benefits of selling puts on companies about which an investor is bullish.

For those Applied Materials holders who are less capricious than me, and who may be loathe to sell at this point, another option strategy may be helpful as an alternative to an outright sale. At the moment, for those people who insist on holding the shares, I recommend selling the April 2020 call with a strike of $55. At the moment, these are bid-asked at $3.05-$3.15. If the Applied Materials holder simply sells these at the market, they would earn a yield of ~6% on their capital for seven months. If the shares continue to rally, the investor will obviously be forced to relinquish the shares, but with this trade, they will do so at a net rate ~16% higher than the current price. For those who have a much longer time horizon than I do, selling these options creates a “win-win” trade in my view. If the shares rally, and the investor is forced to sell, they pick up an additional 16% upside. If, as I suspect, the shares drop from these levels, the investor will be comforted somewhat by a 6% boost to the dividend yield.

Conclusion

In my view, the era of buy and hold investing is done, if it ever existed. We must remain vigilant in our need to protect capital, and understand that what the market giveth, the market can taketh away. Although the returns on Applied Materials have been very good, I would suggest that the returns from these levels will be muted, and therefore, I think investors would be wise to allocate their limited capital elsewhere. Much of the reason for my suggestion to leave the name for the moment relates to the fact that investors aren’t being compensated with a cheap stock at the moment. Although this has been a great financial performer over time, it appears that there are some growing headwinds. I think investors would be wise to either sell or protect their positions with call options before price drops to match value. I’m not leaving this name permanently. I’ll review it again in a few months, and if there’s value, I’ll jump back in.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMAT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As I suggest in the article, I'll be selling my AMAT shares this week.