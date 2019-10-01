Assessing Whether ZTO Express Can Break Out To New Highs

Many times, when we evaluate a potential long play, we like to look at the downside risk shares may potentially have. Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) (The Shipping Firm), for example, more or less topped out last month at the same price they registered back in May 2018. This means we could have a double top reversal pattern in play as the previous trend was very much of a bullish nature. Long-term potential patterns always catch our attention as they can give great predictability of where shares are headed over the long term.

However, there are a few things of note which leads us to believe that this potential double top pattern will not play out.

First off, bears may point to the clear MACD divergences we see on the daily chart. We like to use this indicator a lot as it gives us a nice read on momentum and trend with respect to the stock. Bearish divergences form when the stock continues to power higher and the MACD continues to print lower lows (which is what we have had of late). However, this indicator is not a fool-proof indicator. In fact, as long as the indicator remains above the zero line, it means that upside momentum is stronger than downside momentum.

The volume trend also is not indicative of a double top reversal pattern. In fact, as we can see below, the "On Balance Volume" indicator has been trending sharply upwards, which is a bullish sign. We use volume as a predictive indicator in that we believe its behavior usually precedes price action. In fact, we didn't see any major selling volume when price hit that peak on the 19th of September. Again, this is a strong sign that heavy selling is not in front of us.

If we look at a more recent chart, we can see that we have a possible triple bottom pattern which is actually playing itself out as a continuation pattern. Price broke out of the pattern in September and has come back down to test resistance since then. Price may come back down to the $20 level, but we do not see more downside than this at this stage.

With respect to the future trajectory of the share price, we look to the ZTO's financials to gauge if there are any potential roadblocks ahead. We like to see how the debt to equity ratio as well as the interest coverage ratios have been trending. With respect to the balance sheet, there really is no debt to speak of when you consider the amount of assets on the firm's books (34,513 Million CNY). In fact, we can see from the income statement that the interest expense is zero, which is encouraging. A firm whose assets are increasing at a much faster clip that its liabilities, along with the fact that ZTO Express has no interest bearing debt, should be a nice tailwind for net profit growth going forward as long as top-line sales can keep increasing.

Furthermore, strong double-digit growth rates for both top line sales and earnings are expected over the next few years. Even if ZTO Express comes up short on these expectations, its financials stand in great stead, which means the firm should to be able to withstand any volatility going forward.

Presently, the firm trades with a forward earnings multiple of 19.9, which actually looks cheap, considering the firm's financials and forward-looking expectations. The S&P 500 looks like it is about to confirm a brand new daily cycle. Let's see if ZTO Express can follow suit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZTO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.