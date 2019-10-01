Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - PCF Announced Its Dividend For The Next 3 Months

Taking into account the high Z-scores of the high-yield closed-end funds, I am not going to review a fund as a potential long candidate.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. For me, personally, I am in a waiting mode to see a statistical opportunity to review some of the funds.

The Benchmark

Over the last week of the third quarter, the high-yield bonds reported a slight decrease in their prices. The market participants were monitoring the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and are looking ahead to a resumption of trade talks between the U.S. and China on October 10. It is logical before such an event the investors to be more passive to riskier assets such as high-yield bonds. Тhe main benchmark iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which we use to track the high-yield bonds, fell by $0.41 per share and finished the Friday session at $87.07 per share.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the U.S. Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice an increase of 0.18 bps.

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). We observe a correlation between the two sectors of 0.77 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 200 days. As you see, it is 0.98 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their regular dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0590 per share.

High Income Securities Fund (PCF) $0.0480 per share.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0202 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The pure statistic is always an important part of my analysis. Therefore, the first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued. Theoretically, when the Z-score is negative, the fund may be reviewed as potential "Long" candidate. As you see, most of the high-yield CEFs are traded at positive Z-scores. For me, this is a signal to be cautious when I select my long positions and to decide whether I can gain from a capital gain.

One of the funds which are still traded at relatively low Z-score is Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF). Its statistical parameter of 0.20 points is accompanied by a discount of 8.08%. We do have a yield on the price of 8.40% and yield on the net asset value of 7.72%. The current distribution is $0.0215 and it is paid on a monthly basis. Also, according to the latest earnings report, we have positive earnings coverage ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com

The main distribution is between "B" and "BB" ratings. The "Telecommunication Services" and "Energy" sectors have the biggest weights in the portfolio. The portfolio is well-diversified among 247 different investments.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conversely, if we are looking for statistically overpriced funds, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. Еxpectedly, the increase in the prices of the funds from the sector led to higher Z-scores. Here, we need to take into consideration that the prices plummeted two times in 2018 and this is one of the main reasons to see CEFs with a discount of around 9.00% to have such high Z-scores.

My style is not based on the popular approach "Buy and Hold", and when I see statistically overpriced asset without any significant fundamental reason, I prefer to re-allocate my money in some similar investment with lower Z-score. The closed-end funds with Z-score above 2.00 points may be considered as statistically overpriced from my perspective. Although Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) is still traded at a high discount, I will not buy this fund at so high Z-score.

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 1.15 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.08 bps of the average value. It is pretty interesting to notice the drastic change. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is above 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As I mentioned, at the end of 2018, the prices of the closed-end funds fell significantly and they were traded at relatively high discounts. Currently, the situation is stable, and many of the high-yield CEFs narrowed the spread between their prices and net asset values. However, we still have several closed-end funds which can be bought at a very attractive discount.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY) is taking back the leading position. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 12.07%. It is interesting to notice the dividend increases from March and September. The current yield is 8.78%, and I am eager to see the next earnings report and the earnings coverage ratio. The recent increase in the dividend may be a signal that the management team expects to see an improvement in the earnings.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -5.59%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -5.92%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

From my perspective, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) and MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) are risky investments at the levels. Both of them are traded close to their net asset values mainly because they offer a high current yield. It seems like the market participants do not take into consideration the fact that their earnings of the portfolios are below the required amount to cover the dividends.

Source: CEFdata.com

Source: CEFdata.com

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the funds that outperformed their peers by return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return on NAV for that period is 5.50% for the sector. As you can see, most of the current yields on price and net asset value are higher than the historical ones.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Four funds from the sector have yield more than 9.00%. The average yield on a price for the sector is 8.24% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.76%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

The hero of the day is Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH). It does not have the lowest Z-score or the most attractive discount in the sector, but it is the fund which offers the highest current yield. Its dividend is very stable and protected by positive earnings coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. On top of that, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area. Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. It is really important characteristic of the closed-end funds which invest in fixed income instruments. The duration of the portfolio of BGH is only 2.27 years which is one of the lowest in the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.41%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find so many potential "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation based on the discount, and we can review them as potential "Buy" candidates if their Z-scores are not too high. However, we should be careful when the situation in the market seems unstable and the riskier assets such as high-yield bonds, CEFs may be affected by the volatility.

Note: This article was originally published on September 29, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DHF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.