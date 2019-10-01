Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth

Microsoft's (MSFT) stock currently trades at a healthy valuation of just 23.3 times fiscal 2021 earnings estimates, which is a pretty low earnings multiple compared to some of its other software and cloud peers. The equity is likely to see that earnings multiple expands over time, and that should help to lift the stock price in the future.

The company is expected to deliver consistent revenue and earnings growth through the year 2022. Revenue is expected to grow by a compound annual growth rate of 10.6%, while earnings are expected to grow at a compound annual growth of around 12.1%. That comes at a slower pace than cloud and software companies such as Adobe (ADBE), but at the same speed as peer Intuit (INTU).

(Data compiled from YCharts)

Cloud Growing Rapidly

The cloud has been driving Microsoft's growth, with the intelligent cloud business unit now accounting for 34% of the total revenue as of the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. That is the most the group has ever represented as a percent of total revenue since the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

(Data pulled from Microsoft Press Releases)

Trading At A Discount

Microsoft trades at a discount when compared to some of its other software and cloud peers. For example, Adobe trades at 28.5 times one-year forward earnings estimates, while Intuit trades at around 31.3. While Microsoft still has other areas of business, and likely doesn't deserve to trade at a multiple equal to these two players, it does deserve a higher multiple over time, as cloud revenue continues to become a large part of the overall business.

Should Microsoft begin to trade somewhere closer to 25 to 26 times 2021 earnings estimates of $5.91 per share, the stock could be worth as much as $154 per share, about 11% more than the current stock price of $139.01.

Bullish Options Betting

Some options traders are betting that the stock continues to rise over the near term too. Over the past several days, the open interest for the Microsoft November 15 $135 calls has increased by around 9,100 contracts to a total of 12,100. According to data from Trade Alert, the calls options traded on the Ask on two separate days, indicating the call contracts were bought, representing a bet that the stock will rise. Currently, the options are trading for roughly $7.70 per contract. That means the stock needs to increase to roughly $142.70 by the expiration date to earn a profit.

Additionally, the $135 puts for the same expiration date have also seen their open interest rise by around 9,400 contracts. It sounds like a bet for the stock to fall at first. However, when looking at the data, it shows the puts traded on the bid. That means that puts were sold, and is a bet that the stock does not fall below $135 by the expiration date.

When combining the two trades, it appears a trader created a spread transaction by selling the puts and buying the calls, thus reducing the overall cost to gain the desired exposure to the stock. However, the spread transaction was a bullish bet.

Technical Take

The stock has been trading sideways now since the company reported results in July. For the stock to break out of this trading range, it would need to rise above $142

Risks

The idea that Microsoft will continue to see multiple expansion is based on the continued success of its cloud business segment. However, this is a very competitive landscape, and that means that Microsoft may face challenges to grow that business segment. Amazon's (AMZN) Web Services business is Microsoft's biggest threat at that moment. However, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), a third player, is trying to step up its efforts in the cloud. Should Alphabet or another cloud provider start to take market share, it could hurt Microsoft's cloud business, and that would mean the earnings multiple is likely to compress or fall. Should that happen, it would drag the stock price lower, and likely hurt future revenue and earnings growth projections.

If Microsoft continues to put up better than expected revenue and earnings results and grows its cloud unit, the stock should continue to flourish. One way that can happen is if investors reward the equity by assigning a higher earnings multiple over time.

I first fell in love with the stock market when I was 16 years. Now, 25 years later, I still have the same love and passion as when I was first learning. By the time I moved on to college, I was investing regularly and was using the money I was making from the market to pay for my tuition. Now after a long career as a buy-side trader, I share all of my experience with you daily with timely thoughts throughout the day, using audio and video updates. Additionally, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to identify individual stock ideas for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.