Twitter: Still Too Cheap

Investment Thesis

In my previous Twitter (TWTR) article in August, I noted:

As investors, not only does the [Twitter] story seem highly attractive, but most importantly, investors are not being asked to pay up for a 'story stock'.

In essence, my thesis boils down to the fact that Twitter, going forward, is starting to mature, and that investors should expect not just less bumpy growth rates, but instead more 'predictable' top line growth rates.

Ultimately, if Twitter's growth rate becomes steady, in time, it is inevitable that investors will be happy to pay substantially more for the social media platform than the $31 billion they are presently paying.

Is It Modest Growth? Or Strong Prospects?

Without being in the headlines all that much, Twitter's year-to-date performance is up nearly 44%, vastly outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY), which is up 19% over the same period.

And this performance is notwithstanding delivering to shareholders consistently decelerating revenue growth rates!

As the graph above demonstrates, Twitter started Q1 2019 with 18% growth rates, after coming away from full-year 2018 with approximately 25% growth rates.

So why the discrepancy? I contend that Twitter's vision is becoming clearer. Rather than being a 'spammy' social media platform, CEO Jack Dorsey and his team have been working to invest in the technological infrastructure to ensure that Twitter is a healthy and inviting platform.

Moreover, Twitter today is more about connecting users to their key interests: whether it's a music concert or a sporting event, Twitter wants a more seamless discovery for its users.

In fact, for several quarters now, Dorsey insists that Twitter should make following an interest as easy as it is to follow an account and that the sentiment around an event should be immediately obvious.

All in all, Twitter has evidently carved out a strong niche and I argue it is here to stay.

The Numbers To Back The Narrative

Looking at it objectively, we can see strong evidence that Twitter is growing and solidifying its value proposition. For instance, advertisers seeking to get up and close with their target audience would be amiss if they did not at least consider using Twitter as one of their marketing tools.

What's more is that Twitter's cash flows are remarkably 'clean'. By this I mean that Twitter has not sought out M&A to grow its cash flows - a strategy adopted by numerous other platforms.

Hence, even once we back out its capex requirements, Twitter's free cash flows continue to consistently grow. Looking ahead to full year 2019, Twitter is on track to generate roughly $1 billion of adjusted free cash flow.

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

The thing with investing is that valuation is always critical to any thesis. Although often, for what appears to be very long periods of time, too many short-term investors control the stock price.

But at some point, valuation comes back to the fray - the ultimate question is when? And of course, I do not profess to know this answer. Having said that, shareholders are evidently not paying much for Twitter, as is evident in the table below.

Twitter's growth rate might be a laggard compared to either Snap (SNAP) or Pinterest (PINS), but at least Twitter has been (highly) profitable for some time. On the other hand, for these two companies, I assert that investors are largely speculating on their value - and in my mind vastly overpaying to participate in the next 'new' social media platform by paying 15x trailing sales when we have no idea of their profit margins.

With Facebook, despite having very fast growth rates - and being highly profitable too - it has to contend with the meaningful overhanging risk from all the different investigations into the company's practices and how they will impinge on its future.

The Bottom Line

Investing is never easy. But by aggressively ensuring one does not overpay for their investments, I have found this to be the most effective tactic towards growing one's nest egg.

