As long as growth and inflation expectations continue to trend lower, the economic cycle will trump "valuation" and utilities will continue to be a relative outperformer.

Despite the "high" or "expensive" valuation, utilities continue to make new all-time highs - even when interest rates rose.

Utilities have been a hated sector due to analysts staying overly focused on short-term measures of "valuation."

This Market Leader Continues To Make New All-Time Highs - Here's Why

It is unfortunate to see some sectors of the S&P 500 regarded as "poor" investments due to short-term "valuation" measures when they continue to outperform the broader market.

It would be understandable if this outperformance lasted a few weeks or a few months, but we have witnessed over 18 months of massive outperformance in defensive equity sectors.

This outperformance has been driven by the trending direction in the economic cycle, yet analysts overly focused on valuation have steered investors into less profitable and even dangerous sectors due to a stubborn focus on short-term valuation measures and a lack of respect for the power of economic cycles as the driving force behind asset price performance.

Over the past several months, we have constantly discussed the economic cycle as the most powerful driver of asset class performance and proved using simple data, the reasons why certain sectors continue to outpace the broader market despite having a relatively high "P/E" ratio.

The utility sector of the stock market has been our favorite equity sector since the pivot in economic growth last year, initiating an overweight position in May 2018, and holding that position for the last 32%, un-phased by the constant cries of high valuations and the "bond-like" characteristics.

The facts remain that we simply use a process of leading indicators to forecast the trending direction in the rate of growth and use historical data to position our portfolio in the best sectors for the given economic environment.

Not only has this process allowed us to catch the massive run in the utility sector (XLU), rising over 34% since the end of January 2018 compared to just 8% for the S&P 500, but the process also caused us to take an overweight position in REITs (VNQ) and long-term bonds (TLT) (EDV), two other assets that have massively outperformed the S&P 500.

About four weeks ago, I penned a note suggesting that utilities would continue to outperform the broader market and since that note, XLU has increased another 3% relative to a decline of 0.35% for the broader market.

Let's look at why utilities continue to be the market leader, making new all-time highs and see if this outperformance has been a fluke or if it has been perfectly in line with historical data and can be part of a repeatable process to find the next sector that is best positioned to outperform given the direction of the economic cycle.

XLU - The Market Leader...Why?

Valuations are important for long-term performance. The valuation of a sector, however, especially when using a 1-year forward PE ratio, has virtually no impact on the medium term as the data clearly shows. Utilities have been "expensive" for months yet the sector has returned over 34% in 19 months, far from a "short-term" trade.

SPY Vs. XLU Total Return (%):

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Staying away from this sector, at a time when global economic data supported an overweight position, likely caused underperformance and was clearly a missed opportunity to make several years of gains in one defensive sector.

For those that either subscribe to EPB Macro Research or have been following my work for a number of years know that I have been bullish of utilities for a long time, initiating a long position back in May 2018 (alongside a short position in regional banks). This position was initiated on the basis of slowing growth expectations and faltering inflation expectations, two conditions that drive nearly all asset classes and easily trump "valuation" over 12-36 month time horizons. The most important factor for your portfolio and your investment choices is the trending direction of the economic cycle.

In a recent note on why cycles matter, which you can read by clicking here, I highlighted seven "up cycles" and seven "down cycles," the seventh down cycle which we are currently still in as outlined by the data below.

The cycles, defined using the IHS Markit Global PMI and several factors such as the length of the decline, the magnitude of the decline and the breadth of the decline are outlined in the chart below. Down cycles are highlighted in red.

Global Cycles:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

By identifying the start date and end date of these global cycles, as we did in the linked research note, we can test the performance of any asset or equity sector during these respective cycles.

During up cycles, or when growth is accelerating, utilities rise in value on average but dramatically underperform more risk-sensitive assets.

During down cycles, the current regime, utilities have an average return of 9.53%.

Cycle Performance: Utilities

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Let's look at the data another way. The chart below shows the excess performance of utilities compared to the S&P 500 in each down cycle since 1998.

During the down cycle that began in December 1999, utilities outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 37%.

The average outperformance of utilities relative to the S&P 500 during down cycles is 16%. Today's outperformance of 21% is perfectly in line with the historical results during periods of decelerating global growth.

Justifying the outperformance of utilities as a "bubble" or "crowded trade" ignores the historical context of the growth rate cycle that clearly highlights today's returns relative to other down cycles in global growth.

Down Cycle Excess Performance: Utilities

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Should we be concerned that the P/E ratio of utilities is getting towards the high end of the historical range?

The question should really be rephrased in terms of growth.

As the chart below shows, utilities get more valuable as economic growth slows.

This chart shows the global PMI (inverted) and the relative PE ratio of utilities vs. the S&P 500.

As the blue line goes up, the P/E ratio of utilities is getting higher relative to the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 or in other words, utilities are getting priced at a premium to the broader market.

Are Utilities Too Expensive?

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

If you want the valuation of utilities to come down, or you have an interest in seeing the sector decline in value relative to the broader market, you'd have to make a strong case that global growth is going to inflect higher and a new multi-quarter cyclical upturn is imminent.

Would I always advocate a bullish position in utilities? Of course not.

When global growth is accelerating, defined by the up cycles in the global PMI chart above, utilities are one of the worst-performing sectors on average and you should be underweight defensive sectors.

Up Cycle Historical Performance: GICS Level 1

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

When global growth is decelerating, on average, utilities are the best sector to be in. Your classic defensive basket of utilities, health care, consumer staples, and real estate are your logical top performers when growth is decelerating.

Down Cycle Historical Performance: GICS Level 1

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

By fighting the trend in utilities, you are making a conscious decision to ignore the historical context of growth rate cycles. The data is crystal clear.

It makes sense to remove utilities as an overweight position only when the trend in global growth inflects higher.

If the data behind utilities and growth does not suffice, the following chart shows the added kicker of inflation and how utilities outperform when inflation expectations are falling.

In early 2018, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate was roughly 2%. Today, the 5-year breakeven inflation rate has fallen to about 1.3%.

This decline in the rate of expected inflation has been fuel to the utility rally.

The chart below shows the 5-year breakeven rate in black and the performance ratio of SPX / XLU in blue.

As inflation expectations fall, utilities outperform the broader market (blue line going down).

Inflation & Utilities - More Fuel:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

This data proves that valuation alone is an insufficient factor to invest upon. The trending direction of growth and inflation are the major factors driving the relative performance between various assets including stocks, bonds, commodities and the dispersion within sectors.

If you want to get into the most profitable sectors, outperform the market, and ride the economic cycle, which you can often do for upwards of a year at a time, you need to have a process to identify the inflection points in economic growth and inflation.

Forecasting economic inflection points can be done by monitoring baskets of economic data that both logically lead in the economic sequence and have empirically led the economic cycle throughout history.

At EPB Macro Research, in addition to studying secular economic trends and business cycle trends, we are hyper-focused on the short-term growth rate cycle or the 12-36 month fluctuations in growth that drive the majority of your investing returns.

When analyzing these shorter-term cycles, we use a combination/confirmation process of several leading indicators, separated into two baskets: longer leading data and shorter leading data.

Longer leading data turns as much as 12-18 months before cycle turning points, followed by shorter leading data with moves that can be 6-8 months before downturns and 3-4 months prior to upturns.

By measuring long leading data, and having it confirmed by short-leading data, a high level of conviction can be gained before a cycle turning point and a pivot in asset allocation.

The performance of utilities over the next several months will be dependent on the trajectory of growth and inflation rather than valuation. If growth continues to slow, the premium investors will pay for utilities over the broader market will likely continue to rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU, VNQ, SPY, TLT, EDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.