Dividend Aristocrat Performance: September 2019

By showing the recent performance of the Dividend Aristocrats, some active dividend growth investors may be able to suss out relative bargains.

Even with the modest interest rate sell-off in September, yield-hungry investors bid up dividend growth stocks relative to the capitalization-weighted index.

Components of the S&P 500 that have paid steadily increasing dividends for at least 25 years have outperformed the broader market over time.

In September 2019, the Dividend Aristocrat Index (NOBL) produced a 3.41% total return, besting the 1.87% total return of the broad market index. While dividend-focused stocks can underperform in interest rate sell-offs like the roughly 20bp increase in the 10-year Treasury yield we saw in September, there are still plenty of yield-hungry global investors given the broad rate rally we have seen year-to-date.

Source: Bloomberg

The outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats over the past couple of months has extended the annualized gain versus the S&P 500 to 2.23% per annum. That is not a bad level of outpeformance for a strategy that has also outperformed in the only six down years for the market in this time horizon, and for a strategy that has generated this outperformance with about three-quarters of the return volatility.

Source: Bloomberg

The table below lists the 57 constituents, sorted descending by indicated dividend yield, and lists total returns, including reinvested dividends, over trailing 1-, 3-, 6-, and 12-month periods. Performance data is through September 30th.

Below are some observations from the monthly list of the performance of the Dividend Aristocrat constituents:

While I have shown that high dividend yields do not always translate into higher returns, in September the high dividend yield trade worked. For the month, 5 of the top 8 performers - AbbVie (ABBV), People's United Financial (PBCT), Cardinal Health (CAH), Leggett & Platt (LEG), and Franklin Resources (BEN) - are among the 8 highest yielding stocks in the Dividend Aristocrat Index.

The highest yielding half of the Dividend Aristocrat index produced an equal-weighted return of 4.7%, besting the lower yielding half by just over 2%.

It was also a good month for lower P/E ratio Dividend Aristocrats as the half of the index with the lowest P/E ratios produced a 5.8% total return versus 1.4% for the highest P/E half. Investors looked for value in their dividend growth stocks.

On the month, Information Technology was the only sector within the Dividend Aristocrat Index that did not generate positive returns. That is a bit of a misleading stat since Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is the only "tech" company in this index of dividend growers with a quarter-century history of payout hikes. The broader point is that in a month where the S&P 500 was up just slightly, gains in the Dividend Aristocrats were broad based.

There were as many companies up more than 10% (7) as down more than 2% on the month, a supercharged version of the positive skew common in this grouping of companies.

It was a solid month for the Dividend Aristocrat trade as the flight-to-quality into yield and defensive stocks has continued. I hope this screen of the Dividend Aristocrats proved useful to Seeking Alpha readers trying to determine which dividend growers to build their portfolio around. I continue to prefer owning all of them through the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), and the automatic periodic rebalancing to equal-weights that vehicle affords.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.