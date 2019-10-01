Shopify: Recent Decline Provide A Good Short-Term Buying Opportunity

I have always like Shopify (SHOP). In my past articles, I have detailed how I bought Shopify in 2017 and exited my stake in December last year. My profits for the investment were great, but they could have been better if I didn’t sell. I have also mentioned that my wife is a big fan of the Shopify platform. She has been running her e-commerce store using the platform and she really likes it. She was using Woo-Commerce before making the switch to SHOP.

Shopify has had a great year. YTD, the company’s stock has risen by more than 120%. However, in the past one month, the stock has declined by 22% as investors have started developing jitters on the company. The stock is trading at $305, which is lower than the all-time high of $405. The current price is along the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level as shown below.

Shopify is not the only SAAS stock that has been declining. Some of its closest SAAS peers like Okta (OKTA), Twilio (TWLO), and Wix (WIX) have fallen into correction territory. This has happened as investors fear about these companies’ valuation, the slowdown in IT spending, and their increased losses. Investors have also worried about the sky-high valuation of loss-making technology companies.

Shopify has had more issues. This month, the company announced that it had raised $450 million after selling 1.9 million shares. The company used the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and to fund growth. This announcement came two weeks after the company acquired 6 River Systems for $450 million. The company provides warehouse solutions.

Buy the Dip for the Short Term

In the past, regular readers know that I have been critical of the company’s valuation. In June, I wrote that the company had a ridiculous valuation. In February this year, I wrote that while Shopify was a good company, its valuation made no sense.

To a large extent, these concerns still remains. Furthermore, SHOP is a company with annual revenues of more than $1.3 billion and a market valuation of more than $35 billion. The company is still making losses as the management continue to invest for growth.

I have also expressed caution that the market for e-commerce software was peaking. My argument has been that large companies like Nike (NIKE) and Lululemon (LULU) that sell directly to consumer have their e-commerce presence already. It is companies like this that are able to pay Shopify $399 per month. A major bull thesis for SHOP has been that most small companies that are not yet online will sign up. While this point can be made, I simply don’t see many of these companies moving online. In line with this, the company appears to have started to experience weak traffic growth. As shown below, in the past six months, traffic has declined from 47 million to just 40 million.

In the long-term, I believe that SHOP’s stock could move lower as the growth stabilizes. However, I do believe that the current 20% decline is an overreaction. Therefore, while I think the stock could continue being subdued this month, I believe that the stock will make a good recovery when it releases its third quarter earnings.

The company will release its earnings on 1st November. Investors expect the EPS will rise to ten cents. This will be a significant increase from the 3 cents loss in the same quarter a year ago. They also expect the EPS to grow to 60 cents in the December quarter. They also expect the company’s revenue to grow to $383 million from $270 million it had in the same quarter a year ago. It will be impressive growth even if the company’s results are in line with expectations. But SHOP will likely surpass analysts estimates in all quarters as a public company. I see it doing the same this quarter.

Technical Indicators Point to a Reversal

As mentioned above, the stock is currently trading at the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level. At the same time, the RSI has dropped from a high of 73 and tested a low of 26. It has recovered slightly and is currently at 35. The 50-day and 25-day EMA are making a bearish crossover, which signals that the price could move lower. If it does, I see a possibility of the stock testing the 50% Fibonacci level of $265 before the stock starts moving up to retest the YTD high of $400.

Final Thoughts

Shopify stock has declined by 20% in the past one month. This makes September the worst month for the company. This drop has been in line with what other SAAS companies have performed. The decision to raise money has also been a bit bearish for the company. However, I believe that the company will likely surprise investors in the upcoming quarterly earnings. If it does, the stock will likely recover and retest its previous highs of above $50 billion. In the long-term however, I believe Shopify could see slower growth that will affect the stock performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.