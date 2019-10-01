U.S. Economic Outlook - Feel Free To Panic

I am sticking to cash to start buying once the economy turns. There is just too much risk out there right now.

I have to say I am feeling a bit sick after updating my monthly economic outlook. It's a good thing to be right with regard to economic expectations. Unfortunately, being right when calling for growth slowing means that the economy has to weaken. Last month, I discussed the ugly fact that the economy has entered contraction. This month, we get to discuss the fact that things are getting worse. We are now dealing with expectations at 2009 lows. Yes, that's not a mistake unfortunately. In this article, I am once again reiterating my growth slowing call and tell you what's next.

Peak Growth -> Growth Slowing

First of all, the US economy is not in a recession. In this article, I am discussing leading indicators. The two indicators I will be discussing are the ISM manufacturing index as well as an average of regional FED manufacturing surveys. These indicators tell us what is going to happen while GDP growth tells us what has happened.

With that said, I care about business cycles. Being able to correctly predict business cycles helps one to adjust a portfolio accordingly. Over the past few months, my largest position has been cash. Most of my readers know why since I have talked about peak growth since the end of 2018. Back then, economic growth was at multi-year highs. It seemed silly to talk about economic growth slowing. However, as it turned out, the economy indeed peaked and started the first slowing cycle since Q3 of 2014.

The just released ISM index shows that the index has fallen from 49.1 in August to 47.8 in September. Note that 50.0 is considered a neutral level. Above 50.0 means a growing economy. Values below 50.0 indicate contraction. So, we are now in a scenario where we went from growth slowing to contraction acceleration. However, as that sounds 'weird', I will stick to contraction.

Although regional manufacturing surveys were weak as well, I did not expect a sudden drop below 48.0 in September to be completely honest. We are now at levels not seen since the summer of 2009 when the economy recovered from one of the most devastating recessions of modern history.

This almost certainly means that hard economic data like industrial production is going to follow as well. So far, industrial production managed to stay above contraction levels. Unfortunately, given the development of leading indicators, I am almost certain industrial production will go negative in Q4. The question is how bad it will get.

And speaking of getting bad, regional future capital expenditures continue their breakdown in September. There is no denying the business cycle has turned; in case, this was still the case. I expect further pressure on capital orders and am eager to hear what large machinery providers have to say in their Q3 earnings calls.

And speaking of expectations, it sure is going to be interesting to see what unemployment numbers are going to do next Friday as well as in the weeks ahead. The number of businesses reporting lower employment (graph below) has hit 2016 highs. Back then, we did not see significant employment losses and I doubt this will be the case next Friday. This is just an important development to keep an eye on as it could hurt this late-cycle stage employment situation.

And one last graph I want to show you is the one that shows the 4-week average growth rate of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) transportation volumes. The just released data for week 39 shows that 'growth' on a 4-week average has hit a new low at -12%. America's largest railroad operator is feeling the pressure and should report very interesting results in the third quarter.

Ok, I was kidding, I have one more graph to show you. This one won't be pretty though. Deutsche Bank expects a further ISM decline based on the new export orders trend. So far, it is too early to say if this will indeed be the case. However, one driver of weak exports is the strong dollar. And unfortunately, the dollar is also the go-to currency when times get tough - meaning that pressure is likely to last if the FED does not aggressively start cutting interest rate anytime soon.

The Bottom Line

I am glad my indicators are still working. Simply because it prevented me from buying cyclicals. Unfortunately, the fun of being right is gone at these levels. We are likely going to get a wave of bad 'hard' economic indicators like industrial production, new durable goods orders and maybe even employment. There is also only so much someone can do. In this case, I am sticking to cash (67% of my 'net worth'). I will start buying again once the economic situation starts to turn. For now, I think we should be prepared for a very tough third quarter earnings season.

Don't panic. Only be prepared by not taking on too much risk (cyclicals). That's the best, and maybe even the only way to play the current situation.

