Credit Agricole: This Misvalued French Bank Remains A Strong Buy

For this reason the stock remains one of my favourite buy recommendations among European banks.

Yet the banking businesses generated ROTE of 8% in 1H19, sufficient to put their fair value P/TNAV closer to 0.8x. On this basis Credit Agricole could be worth over €15, nearly 40% more than the current share price.

If insurance and AM are valued separately on peer multiples, the implied valuation of Credit Agricole's remaining banking activities is extremely low at just 0.4x P/TAV and 4.5x PE.

The upside opportunity arises because the market continues to value Credit Agricole on a banking basis whereas the company's two most valuable franchises are in insurance and asset management.

Credit Agricole is trading at a discount to TNAV, yet it is delivering double-digit ROTE and a 6% dividend yield that is twice covered.

I first recommended buying Credit Agricole (OTCPK: OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK: OTCPK:CRARY) in May (article here). The shares have held up well in the context of a tough environment for Europe's banks overall, being flat over the period against an average 8% decline for the sector and a 1% rise in the Euro Stoxx 50. Investors have received a €0.69 p.s. dividend, which brings total return to a respectable 6%.

I continue to think the shares have a lot further to run and this remains one of my favourite buy recommendations among European banks. I've updated my valuation for recent results, which brings my fair value target to €15.3, giving close to 40% upside.

Before I give an update to the investment case, it's probably worth recapping on the background of Credit Agricole, given it is generally less well known among non-specialists in European banks.

The no.2 French bank by market cap.

The company was set up in 1998, essentially as a listed acquisition vehicle for the Credit Agricole Group, France's largest mutual banking network. It's market cap. has since grown to €32bn, making it the no.2 in France and easily eclipsing Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (market cap. €21bn), even as it's profile with investors outside France remains lower.Credit Agricole Group still owns a majority of the shares (56%), and this can be a put-off for some investors since the Group can exercise effective management control, and its priorities have not always been aligned with those of minority shareholders.

However, things have changed massively for the better in recent years, and Credit Agricole now acts like any other shareholder-oriented bank with an independent strategy and independent management. Most importantly, it has stopped being the acquisition vehicle of Credit Agricole Group and has shed many of the poorly thought-out stakes it bought in other banks around Europe in its early years.

This shareholder-friendly approach has paid off and Credit Agricole has seen its share price rise by 45% over the last three years, a period in which BNP Paribas (OTCQX :OTCQX:BNPQF) rose only 16% and Societe Generale fell 5%.

The 'Buy' case has three pillars: growth, valuation, simplification

The three strong reasons for buying Credit Agricole that I presented in my original 'Buy' article are as follows:

Credit Agricole has fast-growing wealth and asset management activities. The company has a much larger proportion of its equity allocated to wealth and asset management than either BNP or SocGen. In 2018 18% of equity was allocated to Credit Agricole Assurances, France's second largest life insurance company. Life insurance in France is essentially an asset management activity since life policies are generally bought as a form of long-term savings. 6% of equity was allocated to Amundi, one of Europe's largest asset management companies, in which Credit Agricole owns a 69% stake. Amundi is a listed company, having IPO-ed in 2015. Including its relatively small private banking business, insurance and wealth/asset management account for 25% of Credit Agricole's equity. These businesses are higher growth relative to traditional banking and much more profitable (I calculate Amundi made a 26% ROTE last year and CAA 17% and the Wealth Management business 43%). Credit Agricole looks very undervalued on a sum-of-parts valuation. I use sum-of-parts for valuing Credit Agricole because the company has a number of discrete businesses that are easy to value on a standalone basis. This applies mainly to Credit Agricole Assurances where there are plenty of large listed peers that can be used as valuation benchmarks. It also applies to Amundi, which is a listed company. Valuing CAA in line with its insurance peers and taking the current market value of the 69% stake in Amundi implies that the residual value the market is assigning to the remaining banking business (French retail, investment banking etc) is only €10bn. Yet these businesses have €27bn of tangible equity and made €2.2bn of annualised net profit in 1H19. This means their implied P/TNAV is just 0.4x and their implied PE just 4.5x. Valuing them at a more reasonable 0.8x P/TNAV, in-line with the 8% ROTE they generate, would put fair value for the group at €15.3 p.s. against Credit Agricole's current share price of €11.1 for 37% upside. Credit Agricole looks very cheap on a sum-of-parts valuation Credit Agricole is simplifying itself and this should lead to a lower cost of equity over time. In the past, many investors have avoided Credit Agricole on the basis that it was too complex. Aside from the ownership issue, where Credit Agricole Group retains a majority stake, this criticism was made regarding the fact that the company held many small stakes in other banks and financial companies. It had financial exposure to these companies without having management control. Things have changed for the better and management has committed in recent years to divesting the remaining portfolio of minority investments. It sold its 16% stake in the Eurazeo property investment company in 2Q17. It sold a 16% stake in Banque Saudi Fransi (Saudi Arabia) in 3Q17. It announced with the 1Q19 results that it has placed a further 5% stake in BSF, taking its remaining stake to below 10%, which it has also committed to selling. Finally, it recycled some of the proceeds of these non-core disposals into acquisitions to bolster its core banking franchise, including three small savings banks in Italy and an Italian wealth management company (both in 2018). The remaining investments in Credit Agricole's non-core, minority shareholding portfolio are now small, meaning the overall risk has been reduced significantly. As this process draws to a close, I would expect the market to reward Credit Agricole with a lower cost of equity and higher valuation multiple.

Recent results show the company maintaining good growth and good profitability

2Q earnings were announced in early August. There was some disappointment among investors due to a 12% YoY fall in net profits and a 22% drop in profits for the CIB investment banking division. The shares were down as much as 4.3% on the day.

It's certainly true that, at first glance, the numbers didn't support the growth thesis I've advocated and only 1% revenue growth YoY coupled with 2% cost growth gave Credit Agricole negative operational leverage for the quarter, even if this wasn't unusual in the context of peers in 2Q.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

However, digging into the numbers a bit further reveals a much more positive picture. The results were held back mainly by a weak trading result in Credit Agricole's investment banking business (CIB). But this isn't the main valuation driver for the company and it's not where I expect the growth and share price upside to come from in the future.

Outside of CIB the growth picture was robust with the non-CIB businesses posting aggregate net profit growth of 6% YoY for the quarter. Profit growth in the retail banking businesses in France, Italy and internationally was particularly encouraging and showed Credit Agricole successfully offsetting the drag of negative interest rates from loan volume expansion and cost reduction.

Source: company 2Q19 earnings data

Notably too, Street earnings expectations didn't move following 2Q whereas most other European banks have suffered estimate downgrades over the summer.

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus data

Finally, 1H ROTE was a healthy 11.0% and this looks a level the company should be able to maintain, consistent with the Business Plan targets the company laid out in a presentation on 6 June (which I wrote on here). These foresee at least 11% ROTE out to the end of the Plan horizon in 2022.

I said earlier that my preferred valuation methodology for Credit Agricole is sum-of-parts as it best enables the discrete value of the insurance and asset management businesses to be modelled. However, it can also be cross-checked by the ROTE/cost of equity technique I use for most other banks. I've outlined this calculation below, using Street consensus ROTE for 2020 (which, like 1H19, is 11%) and a 9% cost of equity assumption and 2% long term growth. This also arrives at a €15.3 p.s. share price target, the same as under sum-of-parts, and 37% upside.

Source: author's calculations

Progress was recently recognised by Moodys upgrading their credit rating

A final supportive development recently was a credit rating upgrade from Moodys on 19 September (press release here). I don't normally pay too much attention to credit rating assessments; they're often quite backward-looking. However, the Moodys upgrade is worth flagging for the reasons it cites chime with important parts of the investment case I've put forward.

In particular, Moodys talks positively of the earnings diversity of Credit Agricole and the earnings potential of the non-banking businesses in insurance and asset management:

Over the period 2014-2018, the Group was able to offset an annual decline of net interest income by a 2.4% increase of fees and commissions, mainly from asset management (Amundi), insurance (CA Assurances) and CA CIB. During the next three years, Credit Agricole plans to consolidate and slightly increase its income generation capacity by growing its market share and increasing synergies between activities and Group entities. In a protracted low interest rate environment, Moody's believes that Credit Agricole will be supported by strong earnings of non-banking businesses and the potential for synergies.

Conclusions

Credit Agricole trades on attractive valuation multiples of 0.9x P/TNAV, 8x expected 2020 earnings and a 6% dividend yield, which is twice covered. It has growth franchises in asset gathering via its ownership of Credit Agricole Assurances and Amundi that are materially undervalued at the current share price. Recent results have been good, confirming the company can sustain double-digit ROTE with validation from other important market participants like Moody's.

My €15.3 target price would see the share trading on a still modest 1.3x P/TNAV and gives 37% upside, making this still one of my favourite buy recommendations among European banks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRARF, BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

