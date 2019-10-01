Disney Investors Are On Edge But The Growth Story Keeps Getting Better

Shares, “took their worst tumble in nearly four years after the opening of the most highly anticipated theme-park attraction in the company’s history fell flat.” This was a quote about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) after its last earnings report. It has been a rough couple of months for the stock, with a clear downtrend established.

(Source: Yahoo Finance DIS)

With recent bad news and the stock in a downtrend, why in the world would I still recommend buying shares? The answer is simple, the news isn’t as bad as some fear, and the company’s growth story may have never been on firmer footing.

Overstated or overblown?

Several recent articles suggest that Disney has a whistleblower that could cause significant damage to the company. A former financial analyst for Disney, says the company may have overstated its Parks’ division revenue by as much as $6 billion. This issue allegedly occurred between the years of 2008 and 2009.

One allegation is, gift card revenue was reportedly recorded once when the card was sold and once when the card was redeemed. A second allegation suggested that free promotions were recorded as revenue. There may be other allegations or manipulations, but the point is, the former employee has managed to garner significant press.

It’s not clear where this whole situation will land, but there are a few things that seem odd about the claims. The employee says the issues occurred between 2008 and 2009, yet according to articles, the first report to management occurred in 2013. At that time the company reportedly didn’t respond. The timing seems suspect to say the least. If an employee notices accounting irregularities over a two-year span, why would the person take four years to first report these issues?

The same employee said she escalated her concerns in 2016, the corporate audit group contacted her once, but never followed up. Again, the timing seems more than a little suspect. It took four years to make the first report and when no one responded, the next report took another three years? One of the last steps in the timeline, the former employee brought her concerns to the SEC in 2017. Not to overstate the obvious, but from the time of the last alleged irregularities, it took four years, then three years, then another year before this finally landed with the SEC?

Disney has responded publicly saying the allegations are false. The timing of these allegations (soon after the Fox deal), and the extended amount of time from when these issues allegedly occurred, and when they were reported, calls into question their validity. Investors should probably ignore the noise, as it’s possible none of this will come to anything. If it does, Disney may suffer a fine or scrutiny, but big picture, this doesn’t change the company’s growth trajectory.

Living on the edge

One of the big worries to come out of Disney’s last earnings report was the perceived negative performance of the company’s Parks business. A few months ago, I speculated that Disney’s opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge could provide a lift to the company’s revenue from Parks to 9% to 13% annual growth.

In the most recent quarter, the Parks business generated $6.6 billion in revenue, which was up 7% year-over-year. For those keeping score, Comcast’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Theme Parks division reported 7.5% annual revenue growth last quarter. NBCUniversal opened a new attraction called Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

(Source: Disney World Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run)

What investors need to understand, is Galaxy’s Edge was never going to be a huge hit right out of the gate. As Robert Iger CEO called out, this attraction is opening in three stages. “We’re opening Galaxy’s Edge in August in Orlando. The second attraction there will open in December. And as I said, the second attraction in Anaheim will open in January.”

The company gave a little color to the underlying strength of the Parks business. Christine McCarthy CFO said, “Attendance at our domestic parks was down 3% - per capita spending was up a healthy 10% on higher admissions, food, beverage and merchandise spending.” Investors should also remember that Disney purposefully managed attendance because it was worried about guest satisfaction. The company, “managed demand for the first few weeks,” by only allowing certain annual passholders to gain attendance. Disney also said, “our survey data suggests that guests are deferring visitation until after Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens.”

If we add it all up, there are far fewer issues with Disney’s Parks’ business than some might believe. Revenue in the division increased at a rate like its peer. The company managed attendance to make sure overcrowding didn’t hurt the experience. Moving forward, investors can look forward to the full Orlando experience being open at the end of the year, and next year will benefit from the California attraction.

$12.99 per month, I see what you did there Disney

Imagine for a moment that you have a choice between two different streaming services. One service gives you iconic movies, original series based on some of the most loved franchises, plus you can watch tons of television shows the day after they are aired, and you also get one of the most popular sports channels. The other service offers original series, there are some television shows, but many don’t contain the current season, the movie selection is broad, but you know for sure a bunch of this content won’t stick around. Which one do you pick?

The first service is Disney+’s package with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 per month, the second service is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Separately Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ would be $17.98 and it’s not irony that Disney pegged the combined price at exactly what Netflix’s most popular plan costs. For those who wonder if Disney+ will be worth it, the company’s CEO says it will have: 8 Star Wars titles, 18 Pixar, 70 Disney Animation, 240 Disney live action, 4 Marvel (followed by 8 Marvel in year one), originals from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Disney Channel and over 7,500 episodes of Disney TV. In short, Disney is throwing the weight of its content library behind this new service.

I’m not naïve, I realize that Netflix isn’t going to be the only streaming service to take some lumps over the next year or so. In fact, Disney’s Hulu property is going to have some challenges of its own as Comcast launches Peacock.

(Source: Peacock NBCUniversal)

This new service is sure to pluck (sorry I couldn’t resist) the nerves of some Hulu subscribers. As the home for all things NBCUniversal, there are big shows headed to the new streaming offering. Hulu is set to potentially lose titles like 30 Rock, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and more. The service will carry massive hits like The Office, Everybody Loves Raymond, King of Queens, SNL, as well as classic films like ET, Back to the Future, Despicable Me and the Fast & Furious franchise.

However, what Comcast plans to do with Peacock is different than Disney+ or Netflix. If you are a paid TV subscriber, you get the service for free. Those who want to purchase the service without a pay-TV subscription can do that as well. In case this isn’t abundantly clear, Netflix looks like the clear loser in this shift of content. Consumers choosing between a Disney+ package at $12.99, Peacock at an unknown price, or Netflix at $12.99 may not choose all three. Keep in mind, this doesn’t even address CBS AllAccess, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple TV+ (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The reason many people choose to cut the cord is to save money. Unfortunately, to get everything they want, it could end up not saving them much at all. There are millions using Amazon Prime and a part of that audience uses Prime Video. With a Prime membership at $119 per year, this works out to about $10 a month. Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month, and HBO Max is expected to run $16 to $17 per month. CBS AllAccess is $5.99, and for the sake of argument let’s assume that Peacock is priced at $10 per month. A user who wants everything would end up with at least nine different streaming services at a total cost of about $73 per month.

The bottom line is there are going to be some clear winners and losers in the streaming video business. Considering what Disney is offering and the content it brings to the table, the Mouse House looks to be a big winner. For those who are worried Disney might not be able to afford the risk, consider the company generated over $9 billion in core free cash flow in the last nine months. While Disney was producing tons of cash flow, Netflix keeps saying it hopes to improve free cash flow next year. There should be little question Disney is in this for the long-haul.

Teaching an old dog new tricks

Looking at Disney and its peer Comcast from a valuation perspective, whether you are a growth or value investor might determine which stock you choose. Though Comcast is just a few dollars away from its 52-week high, the stock looks reasonably valued. The yield sits at about 1.9% and 2020 estimates suggest the shares' forward P/E is just a little over 13. Analysts believe the company will grow its earnings over the next few years by about 10% annually.

Disney is down from its high and carries a yield of about 1.3%. Analysts peg the company’s P/E next year at about 22, yet EPS growth may actually be negative for the next few years. Where the Disney and Comcast story diverges is when it comes to revenue growth. Next year, Comcast is expected to grow revenue by 5.3%, whereas Disney may post growth of nearly 19%. I’m fully aware that big revenue growth doesn’t directly translate into positive earnings, but over the long term I’m willing to bet that Disney is the better performing stock.

Disney’s Studio business is building a high wall this year to live up to. Movie releases from Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, make it challenging, if not impossible for the company to re-create this level of Studio revenue. The company’s Media Networks business is roughly double the size of the Direct business. In the short term, Disney will have challenges to grow earnings because of the shift away from Studio and toward streaming. In the long run, Disney’s management has shown the ability to generate significant profits from its businesses.

The opening of the rest of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Orlando, and next year’s opening in California, should provide a multi-year lift to the Parks’ division. The shift from traditional networks to streaming will take years but will allow Disney a more captive audience to market its movies, television shows, toys, and other products to. After years of relatively tepid revenue growth, this nearly 100-year-old company, could be the next great growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.