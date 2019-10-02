Sunoco LP: Stability In A Sea Of Turbulence

Sunoco LP (SUN) and its subsidiaries are in the business of distributing and retailing motor fuels in the United States. The company purchases motor fuel from independent refineries and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and consumers, partners and commission agents. The company also operates retail stores that offer motor fuels, merchandise, food services as well as car washes, ATMs, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company also leases and rents real estate properties as part of its business. SUN's headquarters are in Dallas, Texas.

It has been a difficult time for shares of companies in the oil patch over the past years. However, SUN shares have been remarkably stable. The company has paid shareholders an attractive dividend which likely accounts for the stability of the share price compared to many other oil-related equities.

SUN shares have been remarkably stable in a highly volatile sector

Since late 2014, SUN shares have traded in a range from $21.01 to a high at $54.82 per share. The peak came in May 2015 when the price of NYMEX crude oil futures was at a high at $62.58 per barrel. The low was in November 2016 when oil was at a low at $42. 20 per barrel. The shares are not all that sensitive to the price of the energy commodity. Since 2018, the range in the shares has narrowed.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights that since the beginning of last year SUN shares have traded between $23.80 and $34.09 per share and were closer to the highs than the lows at $31.32 on Tuesday, October 1. The company has a market cap of $2.592 billion and trades at a price to earnings multiple of 20.52. Around an average of 276,503 shares change hands each day. Invesco and Goldman Sachs are the two top institutional holders of SUN shares.

SUN outperforms the XLE

SUN shares hit a low at $23.80 last December when the price of oil was on its low, and the stock market hit its most recent significant bottom. At $31.32 on October 1, the shares recovered by 31.6%. On a percentage basis, the SUN has done far better than other oil-related companies since the late 2018 low in the stock market.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the S&P 500 Energy Select SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) moved from lows at $53.36 late last year to $58.56 per share as of October 1 a rise of 9.75%. SUN does not have direct exposure to the price of crude oil as many of the stocks in the XLE. Most companies attached to the oil or fuel sector have been poor performers compared to most other areas of the stock market. SUN's performance has stood out so far in 2019 despite a bumpy earnings track record over the past four quarters.

Volatile earnings

In Q3 2018, SUN shares beat earnings estimates which did not prevent the shares from falling in Q4 to the low late last year with the rest of the stock market. The market had expected a gain of 71 cents per share, but the company reported that it was $1.12 per share. In Q4 of last year, the company made 53 cents per share compared to the consensus estimate of a gain of 75 cents.

In Q1, SUN reported earnings of $1.07 compared to estimates of 54 cents, and in Q2 it missed by 29 cents when it reported a profit of 43 cents per share. The current consensus estimate for the third quarter is looking for a profit of 77 cents per share. SUN shares have remained stable and have risen since the end of 2018 because of its dividend.

A double-digit dividend

At a share price of $31.32 at the end of last week, SUN pays shareholders a juicy 10.56% dividend. The yield on the shares has been stable over the past five years at an average of 9.51%.

The high yield offered by SUN shares and a long history of paying dividends makes the stock an appealing choice for many investors. SUN has paid out around 86% of its profits in dividends over the trailing twelve-month period. While the company is not investing all that much back into its core business, it reflects the overall trend in business investment in the US. At the latest Fed meeting, the central bank cited weak business investment as one of the reasons for the second 25 basis point decline in the Fed Funds rate since July 31.

Real estate, logistics, and retailing has been a profitable formula

SUN is not an oil company; it is a retailer of fuel. The overall business of the company depends on cash flow from the wholesale versus the retail price of gasoline and other motor fuels. Additionally, sales of food and other merchandise, as well as fees from ATMs and car washes, contribute to the bottom line. Perhaps the most interesting sector of the business these days is the real estate leasing and renting business. In a falling rate environment, the earnings from this segment are likely to rise over the coming quarters and into 2020.

SUN has a profitable formula, which should sustain those juicy dividends for the foreseeable future. While the company is not in the oil patch with both feet, it operates on the margins of the sector. For those seeking dividends, the double-digit percentage yield at the current share price makes SUN an attractive stock, which could support its share price over the coming months and into 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.